1 Generalidades origen_y_bases_teoricas_del_curriculo_

Desarrollo Curricular Mg. Patricio Tobar E.
Generalidades, Origen y Bases teóricas del Currículo
Industrialización Sistema Escolares Masificados mitad del siglo XX
Ratio Studiorum
Contribución de las civilizaciones antiguas a la teoría curricular.
ETIMOLOGÍA DEL CURRÍCULO Currículo proviene del latín currículum, de currere, "correr", que significa "carrera". En sus or...
Posturas de algunos autores sobre el Currículo
Preparación del niño para la realización de las tareas en su vida adulta. . Como la organización del tiempo y de las actividades a manejarse de acuerdo con principios administrativos.
¿…..?
FUENTES FILTROS EVALUACIÓN
ELABORACION DEL CURRICULO 1.- Diferencia entre planes de estudio y programas escolares 2.- Articulación entre la teorías y...
Robert Gagné, 1969 – Currículo: Define el término como una secuencia de unidades de contenido, arreglada de tal forma que ...
Raquel Glazman – María de Ibarrola, 1978 – Currículo: - Se refirieron al currículum como plan de estudios. - Como un proce...
Alicia de Alba, 1991 – Currículo: Es una síntesis de elementos culturales (conocimientos, valores, costumbres, creencias, ...
ARTICULO 76. Concepto de currículo. Currículo es el conjunto de criterios, planes de estudio, programas, metodologías, y p...
  1. 1. Desarrollo Curricular Mg. Patricio Tobar E.
  2. 2. Generalidades, Origen y Bases teóricas del Currículo
  3. 3. Industrialización Sistema Escolares Masificados mitad del siglo XX
  4. 4. Ratio Studiorum
  5. 5. Contribución de las civilizaciones antiguas a la teoría curricular.
  6. 6. Contribución de las civilizaciones antiguas a la teoría curricular.
  7. 7. Contribución de las civilizaciones antiguas a la teoría curricular.
  8. 8. ETIMOLOGÍA DEL CURRÍCULO Currículo proviene del latín currículum, de currere, "correr", que significa "carrera". En sus orígenes el término currículo se entendía en un sentido algo más restringido, pues venía asociado a lo que debía enseñarse en las escuelas, haciendo referencia exclusiva a los contenidos de las disciplinas y al plan de estudios de una determinada materia.
  9. 9. Posturas de algunos autores sobre el Currículo
  10. 10. Preparación del niño para la realización de las tareas en su vida adulta. . Como la organización del tiempo y de las actividades a manejarse de acuerdo con principios administrativos. El currículum
  11. 11. ¿…..?
  12. 12. FUENTES FILTROS EVALUACIÓN
  13. 13. ELABORACION DEL CURRICULO 1.- Diferencia entre planes de estudio y programas escolares 2.- Articulación entre la teorías y la técnica de elaboración de planes y programas 3.- La psicología como fundamento para la elección de contenidos y los planes de estudio. EVALUAR O APLICAR UN PLAN DE ESTUDIO 1. Diagnóstico de las necesidades 2. Formulación de objetivos 3. Selección de contenidos 4. Organización del contenido 5. Actividades de aprendizaje 6. Organización de las AA. 7. evaluar y medios para hacerlo.
  14. 14. Robert Gagné, 1969 – Currículo: Define el término como una secuencia de unidades de contenido, arreglada de tal forma que el aprendizaje de cada unidad puede ser realizado como un acto simple, siempre que las capacidades descritas por las unidades específicas precedentes (en la secuencia) hayan sido ya dominadas por el alumno.
  15. 15. Raquel Glazman – María de Ibarrola, 1978 – Currículo: - Se refirieron al currículum como plan de estudios. - Como un proceso dinámico de adaptación al cambio social, en general, y al sistema educativo en particular . - Se debe incluir la EVALUACIÓN.
  16. 16. Alicia de Alba, 1991 – Currículo: Es una síntesis de elementos culturales (conocimientos, valores, costumbres, creencias, etc.) que conforman una propuesta político-educativa pensada e impulsada por diversos grupos y sectores sociales cuyos intereses son diversos y contradictorios. Propuesta que está conformada por aspectos estructurales-formales y procesales-prácticos, así como por dimensiones generales y particulares que interactúan en el devenir de los currículum.
  17. 17. ARTICULO 76. Concepto de currículo. Currículo es el conjunto de criterios, planes de estudio, programas, metodologías, y procesos que contribuyen a la formación integral y a la construcción de la identidad cultural nacional, regional y local, incluyendo también los recursos humanos, académicos y físicos para poner en práctica las políticas y llevar a cabo el proyecto educativo institucional. (Ley General de Educación).

×