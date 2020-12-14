Successfully reported this slideshow.
ROLES DEL TELETUTOR COMO MEDIADOR EN LOS TRABAJOS COLABORATIVOS Mónica G.ª Delgado dic20
Roles del teletutor como mediador en los trabajos colaborativos  Orientador:guía a los alumnos en las estrategias de estu...
Roles del teletutor como mediador en los trabajos colaborativos  Dinamizador: estimula la participación activa de los alu...
Roles del teletutor como mediador en os trabajos colaborativos  El teletutor tiene que poner en marcha la actividad colab...
Roles del teletutor como mediador en os trabajos colaborativos  El teletutor tiene que evaluar los logros y los conocimie...
  1. 1. ROLES DEL TELETUTOR COMO MEDIADOR EN LOS TRABAJOS COLABORATIVOS Mónica G.ª Delgado dic20
  2. 2. Roles del teletutor como mediador en los trabajos colaborativos  Orientador:guía a los alumnos en las estrategias de estudio y les ayuda en su aprendizaje.  Experto en la materia: resuelve las dudas y las consultas de los alumnos.  Coordinador: responde, asiste y resuelve incidencias de los participantes en cuestiones técnicas, organizativasy procedimentales.
  3. 3. Roles del teletutor como mediador en los trabajos colaborativos  Dinamizador: estimula la participación activa de los alumnos en el aula virtual a través de los proyectos colaborativos.  Integrador: crea entornos de colaboración para evitar aislamientos.
  4. 4. Roles del teletutor como mediador en os trabajos colaborativos  El teletutor tiene que poner en marcha la actividad colaborativa para que los estudiantes trabajen en grupo y pueda sistematizar la información para así retroalimentar a los grupos.  Habrá de controlar la efectividad en los grupos de aprendizaje colaborativo e intervenir cuando sea necesario.
  5. 5. Roles del teletutor como mediador en os trabajos colaborativos  El teletutor tiene que evaluar los logros y los conocimientos aprendidos por los alumnos, así podrá obtener un resultado/evaluación de su trabajo.

