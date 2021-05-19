Successfully reported this slideshow.
HAFIZ MUHAMM AD WASEEM BA BA G LAHORE
Standard System for Weight, Length and Volume (Part. 1) Lecture 5 UNIVESITY OF EDUCATION LAHORE PAKISTAN
Metric units of mass • Mass is a measurement of the amount of matter in an object. • Basic unit of mass is gram (g). • Wei...
• Mass is used to measure the weight of an object. • For example, you are measuring the mass of your body when you step on...
mass milligram gram kilogram tonne mg g kg t 1000mg = 1g 1000g = 1kg 1000kg = 1t Quantity Name of unit Sym bol Value
Converting kilograms to grams • Let's convert 2.8 kg to grams. 1kg = 1000g 2.8kg = 2.8 × 1000 = 2800g • kilogram is the la...
Converting grams to milligrams • Let's convert 3.5 g to milligrams. 1g = 1000mg 3.5g = 3.5 × 1000 = 3500mg • gram is the l...
Converting milligrams to micrograms • Let's convert 1.5 mg to micrograms. 1 mg = 1000µg 1.5mg = 1.5 × 1000 = 1500µg • mill...
Converting micro grams to milligrams • smaller units to larger units you divide (÷) when dividing by 1000 you move the dec...
Converting milligrams to grams • smaller units to larger units you divide (÷). • when dividing by 1000 you move the decima...
Metric units of length • In the metric system of measurement, the most common units of length are millimeters (mm), centim...
How big are metric units of distance? • A paper clip is about 1 millimeter thick. • A fingernail is about 1 centimeter wid...
Summary of metric units of distance
Converting larger units to smaller units • 1 centimeter (cm)=10 millimeters (mm) • 1 meter (m)=100 centimeters (cm) 1 mete...
Example • Let's convert 11m to centimeters. 1m = 100cm 11m = 11 x 100 = 1100 cm • meter (m) is a larger unit than Centimet...
Example • Let's convert 2Km to meters. 1 Km = 1000 m 2Km = 2 x 1000 = 2000 m • Kilometer (Km) is a larger unit than meter ...
Converting smaller units to larger units • 1 millimeter (mm)=1/10 centimeter (cm) • 1 centimeter (cm) =1/100 meter (m) • 1...
Example • Let's convert 250cm to meters. 100cm = 1m 250cm = 250 ÷ 100 = 2.5m • Centimeter (cm) is the smaller unit than th...
Example • Let's convert 750m to Kilo meters. 1000m = 1Km 750m = 750 ÷ 1000 = 0.750Km • meter (m) is the smaller unit than ...
Metric units of volume • Volume measures capacity. • For example, the volume of a bowl is the amount of space inside the b...
Example • Let's convert 2L to milliliters. 1 L = 1000 ml 2 L = 2 x1000 = 2000 ml • Liter (L) is the larger unit than the m...
Converting liters to milliliters • 1 liter=1000 milliliters • To convert liters to milliliters we multiply the number of l...
Converting milliliters to liters • 1 milliliter=1/1000 liter • To convert milliliters to liters we divide the number of mi...
volume cubic millimetres cubic centimetres cubic metres mm3 cm3 m3 1cm3= 1000mm3 1m3= 1000cm3 1m3= 1000,000 capacity (volu...
Standard system for weight, length and volume

