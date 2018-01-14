Cv maría josé báez

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. María José Báez Información personal: Estado civil: casada, una hija Nacionalidad: Argentina Fecha de nacimiento: 11/8/83 Lugar de nacimiento: General Pico, La Pampa Documento (Tipo y N°): DNI 30.016.389 Teléfono: 02954-15328464 E-mail: mariajosebaez111@hotmail.com Estudios cursados: Primaria: Escuela N° 66 “Estado de Israel”- Terminalidad de 7° grado- General Pico- La Pampa. Secundaria: Escuela Normal Mixta Pcia de San Luis (1997/2001) Colegio Juna Humberto Morán (Dic 2001/feb 2002) “Bachiller con Orientación Docente”- Eduardo Castex- La Pampa. Formación privada: “Santa Monica School of Languages” Autorizado por: Universidad de Londres; Institute Of linguistics Y Universidad de Cambridge: C.O.T.E 1995- Certificación de aprobación de: “Primary Certificate in English language 1” 1996- Aprobación de: “Primary Certificate in English language 2” 1997- Aprobación de: “Primary Certificate in English language 3” 1998- Aprobación de : “First exam in English 2” 1999- Aprobación de : “First exam in English 3” 2010- Aprobación del curso: “La convivencia y la mediación. Método alternativo de resolución creativa y pacífica de conflictos. Módulo I”- Universidad Nacional de Cuyo- 120 horas cátedra.
  2. 2. 2012- Aprobación del curso: “La convivencia y la mediación. Método alternativo de resolución creativa y pacífica de conflictos. Módulo II”- Universidad Nacional de Cuyo- 120 horas cátedra. 2017- Actualmente me encuentro cursando el último año de la carrera de Profesorado en inglés (CPE 2924/10- MEN 955/13) en “Instituto De Formación Docente Continua Lenguas Vivas”- Modalidad a distancia- Bariloche- Rio Negro. Experiencia Laboral:  Agosto 2006 a marzo 2007 Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: Unidad Educativa N°17- Cuatro horas cátedras en 7 I y 7 II.  Septiembre a octubre 2007 Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: “Juan Humberto Morán”- 24 horas cátedras en 1°II, 1°I, 2°I, 2°II, 2°III, 3°I, 3°II,3°III.  Mayo 2010 a junio 2010 Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: Unidad Educativa N° 14- 18 horas cátedras en 8 VII, 9 I, 9 II, 9VII, 1°I y 1°II.  Mayo 2010 a septiembre 2010 Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: E.P.E.T. N°3- seis horas cátedras en 1°I turno mañana y 1°I turno tarde.  Mayo a diciembre 2010 Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: Unidad Educativa N° 15- tres horas cátedras en 8°I .  Mayo a junio 2010 Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: Colegio “Virginia Galletti de Amela”- nueve horas cátedras en 2°II, 3°III y 1°I.  Julio a septiembre 2010 Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: “Instituto Nocturno de Nivel Polimodal DR. Carlos Lubetkin- 14 horas cátedras en 1°I,1°II,2°I, 2°II, 3°I.  Mayo a julio 2010 Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: C.E.N.S. N°3 “Alberto R Campo. Modalidad Plan FinEs.  Agosto a septiembre 2010 Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: C.E.N.S. N°3 “Alberto R Campo- Seis horas cátedras en 1°B y 1°D.  Agosto a noviembre 2012 Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: Colegio “Prof. Fernando Araoz”- tres horas cátedras en 2°III.  Junio a octubre 2012
  3. 3. Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: Escuela Agrotécnica de Santa Rosa- seis horas cátedras en 3°II y 1°III.  Junio a septiembre 2012 Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: Colegio general Manuel Belgrano- seis horas cátedras en 2°I y 2° III.  Octubre a noviembre 2012 Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: Cens N°2- tres horas cátedras en 2°II.  Octubre a noviembre de 2013 Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: Colegio “Prof. Fernando Araoz”- tres horas cátedras en 3°I.  Agosto a diciembre de 2014 Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: Colegio “Prof. Fernando Araoz”- tres horas cátedras en 3°II.  Septiembre de 2012 a diciembre 2013 Dictado de clases en la unidad Penal N°4- tres horas cátedras.  Septiembre a diciembre 2014 Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: Escuela provincial de educación técnica N°1- tres horas cátedras en 1°VI.  Abril a mayo de 2015 Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: Colegio Capitán Gral. Don José de San Martin sec- 9 horas cátedras en 1°II,2°II, 3°I.  Abril 2012 a abril 2013 y mayo 2015 a febrero 2016 Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: Ex unidad educativa N°1 “Panguitruz Nger”- nueve horas cátedras en 2°II y 3°I.  Junio a julio 2012 y abril a mayo 2015 Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: “Profesor Julio Colombato” (Ex.U.E.6)- 12 horas cátedras en 1°I,1°II,2°II,3°II.  Junio a septiembre 2012 y agosto a diciembre 2014 Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: “Pte. Arturo Illia”- seis horas cátedras en 1°I y 2°I.  Abril 2012 a marzo 2013 y junio 2014 a marzo 2015. Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: Ex unidad Educativa N° 28- seis horas cátedras en 1°III y 3°I.  Abril a septiembre 2013 Dictado de clases en secundario ruralizado- treinta horas cátedras.  Junio a septiembre 2013 Dictado de clases en Chacharramendi- tres horas cátedras en tercer año.  Mayo a junio 2014 Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: Colegio secundario “9 de Julio”- tres horas cátedras en 2°I.
  4. 4.  Octubre a diciembre 2014 Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: Escuela para adultos N°6- tres horas cátedras.  Junio a diciembre 2015 Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: Colegio secundario “Tomás Mason”- tres horas cátedras en 1°II.  Junio a diciembre 2015 Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: Colegio Secundario Polivalente de Arte- tres horas cátedras en 2° danza.  Abril a mayo 2015 Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: Colegio Secundario “Lic. Mabel Peralbo”- tres horas cátedras en 2°II.  Abril a diciembre 2015 Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: Colegio Secundario Zona Norte- tres horas cátedras en 2°I.  Abril a julio 2015 Dictado de clases en la escuela para adultos N°5- Plan FinEs.  Mayo a junio 2015 y mayo a diciembre 2016 Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: Colegio Secundario “Santa María de las Pampas”-12 horas cátedras en 2°II,3°II y 6°I.  Agosto a octubre 2016 Dictado de clases en el establecimiento: Colegio Secundario “Provincia de la Pampa”- tres horas cátedras en 2°II. IMPORTANTE: Todos los colegios antes mencionados son secundarios. Los primeros hasta el año 2010 se encuentran en General Pico y el resto en Santa Rosa- La Pampa Saluda a Ud. Atentamente, quien suscribe. ------------------------------------ Báez María José DNI: 30.016.389

