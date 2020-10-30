Successfully reported this slideshow.
22
オフィスおかん　商談資料

  1. 1. 導入後導入前 ご担当者様からのコメント ● ● ● ● ●
  2. 2. 導入後導入前 ご担当者様からのコメント ● ● ●
  3. 3. サービス システム 利用料金 Sプラン S+50プラン Mプラン 54,600円/月 72,800円/月 99,600円/月 初期費用 50,000円 50,000円 50,000円 月間上限納品数 150個 (50個×3回) 200個(50個×4回) 300個(75個×4回) 提供設備 小型冷蔵庫 ボックス３個 小型冷蔵庫 ボックス３個 中型冷蔵庫 (または冷蔵庫2台) ボックス５個 サービス システム 利用料金 M400プラン M500プラン Lプラン 132,800円/月 166,000円/月 196,800円/月 初期費用 50,000円 50,000円 50,000円 月間納品数 400個(100個×4回) 500個(100個×5回) 600個(120個×5回) 提供設備 大型冷蔵庫 (または冷蔵庫4台) ボックス５個 大型冷蔵庫 (または冷蔵庫4台) ボックス５個 大型冷蔵庫 (または冷蔵庫4台) ボックス６個
  4. 4. Sプラン 3段セット / W290×D343×H530 / ボックス3個 Mプラン 5段重ね置き / W290×D343×H883 / ボックス5個 Lプラン 3段重ね置きx2 / W580×D343×H530 /ボックス6個
  5. 5. ■ • • • ■ • • • ■ •
  6. 6. 初回 通常 発行日 利用開始日が含まれる月の 翌第3営業日中 毎月第3営業日中 請求対象期間 利用開始から3ヶ月間利用サイクル 翌月間利用サイクル（前払い） 支払方法 銀行振込 口座引落（※） 支払期日 ご利用開始日を含む月の翌月末日 毎月28日 （銀行休業日の場合翌営業日）
  7. 7. 22

