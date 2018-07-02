Written and illustrated entirely from the memory and perspective of a current 8 year-old girl, A Young daughter was asked to recount a special memory that she has held on to, a memory that sticks out above others. In this uniquely illustrated book, she recounts a morning, not unlike many mornings, waking up with her father to have breakfast. Showing how much influence a father truly has on the life of his daughter, not just physically but mentally and emotionally. A memory that shows that a daughter s love for her father is forever, but a father s love for his daughter is eternal.

