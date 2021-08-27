Successfully reported this slideshow.
COPYRIGHT © 2018 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC EUROPE B.V. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Marketing Meeting 19.02.2020 Paulina Rosińska
COPYRIGHT © 2018 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC EUROPE B.V. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED 2 Agenda - Social Media: Facebook, LinkedIn –jak pisa...
COPYRIGHT © 2018 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC EUROPE B.V. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Konferencja Automotive – TO DO Plan 3 • Lista uczestn...
Social Media • Facebook – target: studenci, młodzi inżynierowie • LinkedIn – target: zarząd, kierownicy
COPYRIGHT © 2018 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC EUROPE B.V. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED LinkedIn Social Selling 5 Było szkolenie – co dalej? ...
COPYRIGHT © 2018 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC EUROPE B.V. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Content marketing 6 • Grupa na Trello – czy to dobry ...
COPYRIGHT © 2018 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC EUROPE B.V. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Media – współpraca z mediami 7 nazwa osoba kontaktowa...
iAutomatyka • Plan promocji, jak wyciągnąć z tego 200% • Kurs o serwonapędach – burza mózgów • Rok premier – ustalić z nimi plan promocji
COPYRIGHT © 2018 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC EUROPE B.V. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Webinary 9 • Podział zadań, plan promocji • Płatności...
Marketin meeting 20.02 pr

  1. 1. COPYRIGHT © 2018 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC EUROPE B.V. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Marketing Meeting 19.02.2020 Paulina Rosińska
  2. 2. COPYRIGHT © 2018 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC EUROPE B.V. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED 2 Agenda - Social Media: Facebook, LinkedIn –jak pisać, co pisać, jak robić płatne kampanie, na co zwrócić uwagę – tips and tricks - LinkedIn Socia Selling – kontynuacja jaki plan działania - Content marketing – wykorzystanie Trello do gromadzenia contentu - Piśmaki – jakie abonamenty, gdzie, jak z tego wycisnąć 200% - iAutomatyka – burza mózgów, plany, pomysłu, kurs servo – info w załączniku - Webinary –promocja, follow up po wydarzeniu, o czym trzeba pamiętać (lista na serwer, video na showpad, zaproszenie ludzi, którzy wyrazili zgodę na subskrypcję etc) - Płatności social media, hootsuite, clickmeeting - Warsaw Industry Week – kto przejmuje temat? - Konferencja Automotive – podział zadań. - Aplikacja do zbierania leadów.
  3. 3. COPYRIGHT © 2018 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC EUROPE B.V. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Konferencja Automotive – TO DO Plan 3 • Lista uczestników • Nagrody dla uczestników: dyplom oraz statuetka • Hotel – budżet • Badge • Torb • Autokar na konferencję • Kolacja – podział stołów • Demo – transport, ustawienie itp. • Scenariusz filmu • Branding obiektu • Nagroda wieczorna wręczanie – losowanie?? Trzeba skonsultować z prawnikiem.
  4. 4. COPYRIGHT © 2018 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC EUROPE B.V. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Social Media 4 • Facebook – target: studenci, młodzi inżynierowie • LinkedIn – target: zarząd, kierownicy
  5. 5. COPYRIGHT © 2018 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC EUROPE B.V. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED LinkedIn Social Selling 5 Było szkolenie – co dalej? • Trzeba wysyłać posty na grupę i o grupie! • Zaktywizować wertykalnych, handlowców. Nie może być robiony SPAM tylko przez jedną osobę. • Trzeba podsyłać co jakiś czas ciekawostki o social selling. • Przydałoby się kolejne szkolenie (może Webex) taki 1h w stylu „10 dobryk praktych w sprzedaży w social media”
  6. 6. COPYRIGHT © 2018 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC EUROPE B.V. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Content marketing 6 • Grupa na Trello – czy to dobry pomysł? • Jakie zbieramy typy contentu i gdzie co publikujemy • Kalendarz publikacji: • newsletter internal 1/miesiąc • newsletter external 1/miesiąc • FB post 3/tydzień • LinkedIn post 2/tydzień
  7. 7. COPYRIGHT © 2018 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC EUROPE B.V. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Media – współpraca z mediami 7 nazwa osoba kontaktowa e-mail telefon online (T/N) druk (T/N) abonament (T/N) szczegóły abonamentu: Zbigniew Piątek z.piatek@automatykaB2B.pl 0048 22 2578496 Katarzyna Gugała katarzyna.gugala@elektronik.com.pl 22 257 84 99 Marcin Faszczewski marcin.faszczewski@iautomatyka.pl 48 669 160 390 Martyna Frąckiel martyna.frackiel@iautomatyka.pl 48 607 319 659 zrobotyzowany.pl Michał Ryba mr@zrobotyzowany.pl (+48) 799 312 812 T N T 12.2018 - 12.2019 cena: 1200/rok Opcja 3 - profil medialny firmy (prezentacja firmy, artykuły, filmy, ogłoszenia) W ramach profilu max Plus, mogą Państwo opublikować 6 artykułów oraz 6 filmów (własnych, w tej cenie nie kręcimy filmów) reklamowych lub 12 artykułów (w ciągu 12 miesięcy), otrzymują Państwo nieograniczony dostęp do działu ogłoszeń (mogą Państwo wystawiać ogłoszenia reklamowe produktów, pracy, kooperacji i materiałów). automatyka.pl Jacek Paluch jacek.paluch@xtech.pl 12 426 20 91 T N T 03.2019-03.2020 Cena: 2 446,40 zł /rok - prezentacja adresu www firmy, adresu e-mail oraz grafik na wizytówce firmy oraz przy wszystkich informacjach dotyczących firmy: produkty, usługi, szkolenia, komunikaty, wydarzenia oraz artykuły firmowe - prezentacja adresu www firmy na listach katalogu branżowego firm, - prezentacja logo i wyróżnienie w wynikach wyszukiwania, np.: www.automatyka.pl/szukaj - prezentacja specjalistycznych artykułów oraz wydarzeń i informacji z życia firmy, w działach: artykuły firmowe, komunikaty firmowe, wydarzenia: www.automatyka.pl/docs/pl/Budowanie_wizerunku.pdf - promocja i wpływ na pozycję firmy na liście dostawców w Katalogach branżowych firm, produktów, usług, szkoleń, - pozyskiwanie nowych kontaktów biznesowych od użytkowników poszukujących informacji poza systemem zapytań ofertowych, W ramach tego modułu dostępny jest pakiet 200 punktów pozycjonujących. Zapytania ofertowe Korzyści to: szansa na sprzedaż, pozyskanie nowych kontaktów handlowych, wiedza o aktualnym zapotrzebowaniu na rynku. Przetargi Korzyści to: dostęp do informacji o ogłoszeniach, korektach i wynikach przetargów, oszczędność czasu, szansa na sprzedaż. Magazyn Przemysłowy Izabela Kurgan Izabela.Kurgan@magazynprzemyslowy.pl 608 600 120 T T N Szef Utrzymania Ruchu Karolina Kapitajna karolina.kapitajna@szefur.pl 690 919 737 T T N Control Engineering Piotr Wojciechowski piotr.wojciechowski@trademedia.pl 509 390 560 T T N Ludmiła Urbińska marketing@drukart.pl 32 755 18 23 Katarzyna Zając redakcjanis@drukart.pl 32 755 19 17 elektro.info Joanna Grabek jgrabek@medium.media.pl 600 050 380 T T N elektrotechnik AUTOMATYK Julia Gajewska julia.gajewska@e-elektrotechnik.pl 536 090 106 T T N PolskiPrzemysł Anna Pokora anna.pokora@polskiprzemysl.com.pl 48 508 274 080 T T N Industrial Monitor Katarzyna Cimoszko (Zygart) katarzyna.cimoszko@4content.pl 48 533 790 003 T T N iAutomatyka.pl subskrypcja T T N Napędy i sterowanie katalog branżowy T N T 08.2019 - 08.2020 cena: 32 000/rok PAKIET USŁUG PARTNERA PORTALU na 365 dni CENA netto Pakiet firma 4.0 PRO -dodawanie wpisów do katalogu bez limitu, - 3 wyróżnienia wpisów w katalogu, - możliwość dodawania ofert pracy, które wypromujemy, - promocja każdej publikacji w social media, - możliwość sponsorowania nagród w Konkursie iAutomatyka, - baner top na wybrane 30 dni, - logo firmy pod banerem top jako firma wyróżniona, - Uzupełnienie 45 wpisów do katalogu Partnera (np. siedziby, produkty, szkolenia itp.) - Specjalne pinezki z logiem na mapie automatyki (dla siedzib i oddziałów) - Interaktywne logo w nagłówku strony - Indywidualną stronę partnera z podsumowaniem jego działalności - Logo w pasku bocznym w każdej publikacji odwołujące do strony partnera - Szczegółowe zaangażowanie zespołu iAutomatyka.pl w promowanie Partnera dane kontaktowe typ APA/automatykaB2B.pl T T N użytkownik: mpl@mpl.mee.com hasło: nsw102020b Zachęcam do publikowania na nim informacji o firmie, newsów produktowych itp. / lub wysyłka bezpośrednio do Katarzyny Gugala • Osoba kontaktowa z mediami? • Jakie mamy abonamenty i do kiedy? • Jakie płatności? Kiedy?
  8. 8. COPYRIGHT © 2018 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC EUROPE B.V. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED iAutomatyka 8 • Plan promocji, jak wyciągnąć z tego 200% • Kurs o serwonapędach – burza mózgów • Rok premier – ustalić z nimi plan promocji
  9. 9. COPYRIGHT © 2018 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC EUROPE B.V. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Webinary 9 • Podział zadań, plan promocji • Płatności – póki co podpięta moja karta, trzeba zmienić, pomyśleć o rocznym abonamencie, zwiększenie liczby uczestników? Przed: Przygotowanie kalendarza, grafiki oraz wydarzenia i ankiety na Clickmeeting, wysłanie zaproszenia z platformy do osób, które wyraziły zgodę na webinar, mail do handlowców z kompletem informacji PAMIĘTAJ 1,5 tygodnia przed mail do handlowców ( tytuł maila zrób nadchodzącym tytułem webinarium przygotowanego przez mts) i do klientów clilckmeeting z poprzedniego webinarium Po kilku dniach wysyłaj do handlowców Wydarzenia 4 przed na clickmeeting na fb ( grafiki z łaszkiem) Webinarium – za każdym nowy formularz- Kalendarz Newsy Co dwa tygodnie, na bieżąco Przemek- back up pod naszym kontem Rozpocznij automatyczne: Zautomatyzuj moje przypomnienia o spotkaniu (Daj dwa przypomnienia) 1 dzień wcześniej i 1 h wcześniej Kontakt do działu sprzedaży i do ZOHO i na głównego maila mpl ( mail z podziękowaniem) Informuj mnie o kolejnych wydarzeniach zrób check box Ostatni Krok -dodaj ankiete ( możemy zasysać przygotowaną wcześniej Miał do handlowców Pod harmonogramem informacja o pobraniu W trakcie: Obsługa wydarzenia pod kątem technicznym, reagowanie na pytania publiczności. Osoba techniczna musi sobie znaleźć kogoś do pomocy. Po: Wrzucenie video na ShowPad (EWA), wrzucenie listy zarejestrownych uczestników na webinar oraz aktualizacja listy uczestników, którzy zapisali się, ze chcą być informowani o kolejnych spotkaniach (ANIA) KOPIOWANIE listy osób, które chcą być informowane – pamiętaj, żeby unikać duplikatów maili

