CLASE 7 LAB#8

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD DE PANAMÁ CENTRO REGIONAL UNIVERSITARIO DE VERAGUAS FACULTAD CIENCIA DE LA EDUCACIÓN CARRERA: LIC. EN PREESCOLAR TEMA: FLIPPED CLASSROOM (INFO-311) MISSURY ROMERO 9-730-332 PROFESOR: OSCAR E.RODRIGUEZ C. JUEVES,29 DE OCTUBRE DE 2020.
  2. 2. Fomenta la participación de los alumnos. Potencia el trabajo en equipo. Aporta un aprendizaje personalizado. OBJETIVOS
  3. 3. CONTENIDO• Objetivo • Introducción • Palabras Claves • Concepto Del Flipped Classroom • Origen Del Flipped Classroom • Ventajas De Flipped Classroom • Desventajas De Flipped Classroom • Retos De Flipped Classroom • Como Se Realiza El Aula Invertida • El Método Del Aula Invertida • Ejemplos Del Flipped Classroom • Característica Del Flipped Classroom • Herramientas Del Flipped Classroom • Beneficio De Las Herramientas Del Flipped Classroom • Conclusión • Recomendación • Referencia Bibliograficas
  4. 4. Es una forma de aprendizaje semipresencial donde los alumnos aprenden los conceptos en casa viendo vídeos educativos en línea y los ejercicios que anteriormente eran realizados en clase, se convierten ahora en tareas llevadas a cabo en casa. de esta manera, tanto los profesores como lo alumnos interaccionan para la resolución de problemas más personalizados. INTRODUCCIÓN
  5. 5. PALABRAS CLAVES AULA INVERTIDA APRENDIZAJE AULA DINÁMICA APRENDIZAJE COOPERATIVO METODOLOGÍA FLIPPED COMPETENCIA DIGITALES INNOVACIÓN EDUCATIVA
  6. 6. CONCEPTO DEL AULA INVERTIDA El Flipped classrom es un concepto ya no tan nuevo, pero sigue siendo muy innovador e interesante de aplicar. consiste básicamente en transferir aprendizajes fuera del aula de clases, extendiendo la sala o aula física hacia otro entorno en la cual es posible ingresar desde cualquier lugar y en cualquier momento.
  7. 7. ORIGEN DEL FLIPPED CLASSROOM El aula invertida o Flipped Classroom es un método de enseñanza cuyo principal objetivo es que el alumno asuma un rol mucho más activo en su proceso de aprendizaje que el que venía ocupando tradicionalmente. a grandes rasgos consiste en que el alumno estudie los conceptos teóricos por sí mismo a través de diversas herramientas que el docente
  8. 8. VENTAJAS DE FLIPEED CLASSROOM El aprendizaje se adapta mucho mejor a los ritmos de trabajo de los propios estudiantes, lo que evita la frustración en aquellos que, por ir más adelantados o ser más brillantes, se ven obligados en los modelos de trabajo tradicionales a asistir a repeticiones que para ellos son innecesarias o a ritmos de trabajo muy lentos.
  9. 9. DESVENTAJAS DEL FLIPPED CLASSROOM Los docentes deben ser expertos en TICS, lo cual es una limitante en algunos casos. Existen hogares y centros educativos que no poseen acceso a las TICS, lo cual margina a los estudiantes con escasos recursos.
  10. 10. RETOS DE FLIPPED CLASSROOM El alumno estudia los temas a su propio ritmo mediante videos , textos u otros materiales. Se comparte información de manera colaborativa y se aplica lo aprendido en situaciones concretas. El docente resuelve las dudad de los estudiantes
  11. 11. COMO SE REALIZA EL AULA INVERTIDA El aula invertida no consiste únicamente en grabar una clase en vídeo, es más, el vídeo es uno de los múltiples medios que pueden utilizarse para transmitir información. También se puede hacer a través de un podcast o remitiendo al alumno a una web donde se desarrolle el contenido a impartir.
  12. 12. METODOLOGÍA DE AULA INVERTIDA La metodología Flipped Classroom es revolucionaria por naturaleza porque propone dar la vuelta a lo que se venía haciendo hasta ahora, poniendo en duda al sistema educativo clásico. Se trata de un sistema rompedor porque propone que los alumnos estudien y preparen las lecciones fuera de clase.
  13. 13. EL METODO DEL AULA INVERTIDA El método del aula invertida, qué es y cómo ayuda al alumno Qué propone el método del aula invertida? Pues en primer lugar la diferencia es que el proceso comienza fuera de las clases. Es decir, el alumno recibe instrucciones en su hogar a través de vídeos en donde se informa de la materia que se debería impartir dentro del centro educativo. Esto se realiza a través del envío de vídeos en donde el profesor da una serie de pautas que inviten a la reflexión.
  14. 14. EJEMPLOS DE FLIPPED CLASSROOM
  15. 15. CARACTERÍSTICA DEL FLIPPED CLASSROOM  Modelo Pedagógico.  Aprendizaje semipresencial  El tiempo de clase se reserva para intercambiar opiniones.  El proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje se lleva a cabo de manera múltiple.
  16. 16. HERRAMIENTAS PARA FLIPPED CLASSROOM
  17. 17. BENEFICIOS DE LAS HERRAMIENTAS DEL FLIPPED CLASSROOM Convierte a los alumnos en protagonistas de su propio aprendizaje. . Hay más tiempo para resolver dudas y consolidar conocimientos en clase. Permite atender la diversidad del aula. Fomenta un aprendizaje más profundo y significativo Motiva a los estudiantes. Les redescubre el proceso de aprendizaje como algo divertido,
  18. 18. CONCLUSIÓN El desarrollo de esta experiencia ha resultado ser muy positiva, tanto en el proceso de aprendizaje como en la aceptación por parte de los alumnos, siendo claves el uso de recursos audiovisuales para el proceso de aprendizaje, lo que evidencia la necesidad de la inclusión de este tipo de metodologías, así como otras TICS, en la elaboración del material necesario para el proceso de aprendizaje en el aula universitaria.
  19. 19. RECOMENDACIONES Una vez que hayas identificado los temas en los que vale la pena usar la “Flipped Classroom” empieza por probarlo en algunas clases. Dependiendo de los resultados de aprendizaje que quieras que logren los estudiantes, realiza el cambio en una clase específica. El uso de esta estrategia no tiene por qué ser a todo o nada; pueden invertirse algunos temas y dejar el resto sin cambios.
  20. 20. REFERENCIA BIBLIOGRÁFICA https://padlet.com/florgl69/81ra534j1mr8 https://sites.google.com/site/claseinvertidatopicos/ https://medium.com/@dinorahguevararosales/retos-a-nivel- docente-y-el-aula-invertida-94fc2935ee1a https://www.hacerfamilia.com/educacion/metodo-aula- invertida-ayuda-alumno-20180816183459.html https://www.aulaplaneta.com/2015/03/04/recursos- tic/seis-ventajas-de-la-flipped-classroom/

