How to Develop Online Activities
Designing Activities for Online Learning
Designing Activities for Online Learning
  1. 1. How to Develop Online Activities
  2. 2. Aims and objectives Recap of prior learning New content Revisit aims Self reflection and evaluation of learning 10. Logical Structure
  3. 3. 9. Make sure content can be accessed on a range of devices
  4. 4. 8. Be prepared to update and maintain content
  5. 5. 7. Keep it interesting (and interactive)!
  6. 6. 6. Students as a Community of Practice
  7. 7. 5. (Self) Assessment
  8. 8. 4. Microlearning
  9. 9. 3. Have Fun!
  10. 10. 23. KISS
  11. 11. 1. Reuse and repurpose
  12. 12. Activity

