Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Lucky card in Lunar new year.docx

Jan. 07, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Lucky card in Lunar new year The Thus Come One, an unsurpassed ocean of merit and virtue, Appears everywhere as a bright l...
Photo: Miss La Sen house
Lucky card in Lunar new year.docx
Advertisement
Upcoming SlideShare
12 Days of Productivity
12 Days of Productivity
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

sexvietsub-plus-.pdf
PlusSexNhanh
CHỮA LÀNH UNG THƯ PHỔI NHỜ PHÁT “BỒ ĐỀ TÂM”, THỌ “BỒ TÁT GIỚI TẠI GIA”..docx
HuongMinhNguyen
music
KimOanh452694
MUSIC VIETNAM
ssuserd77eca
[Nguyễn Huy Hoàng_EHubFTU2_Recruitment2021].pdf
NguynHuyHong97
sexvietsub-plus-page-2-.pdf
PlusSexNhanh
cong-thuc-dien-tu-cong-suat-vieclamvui.pdf
HiLunNguyn
Tài liệu.pdf
CHIPCHIP42
1 of 5 Ad

Lucky card in Lunar new year.docx

Jan. 07, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Entertainment & Humor

Lucky card in Lunar new year:

The Thus Come One, an unsurpassed ocean of merit and virtue,
Appears everywhere as a bright lamp shining upon the world.
Rescuing and protecting all sentient beings whatsoever,
He bestows peace and joy upon all, omitting not a single one.
- Chapter 1, Avatamsaka sutra
==
Như Lai vô thượng biển công đức
Khắp hiện đèn sáng chiếu thế gian,
Tất cả chúng sanh đều cứu độ
Ban cho an lạc chẳng sót thừa.
--
(Phẩm 1, kinh Hoa Nghiêm)



Photo: Miss La Sen house

Lucky card in Lunar new year:

The Thus Come One, an unsurpassed ocean of merit and virtue,
Appears everywhere as a bright lamp shining upon the world.
Rescuing and protecting all sentient beings whatsoever,
He bestows peace and joy upon all, omitting not a single one.
- Chapter 1, Avatamsaka sutra
==
Như Lai vô thượng biển công đức
Khắp hiện đèn sáng chiếu thế gian,
Tất cả chúng sanh đều cứu độ
Ban cho an lạc chẳng sót thừa.
--
(Phẩm 1, kinh Hoa Nghiêm)



Photo: Miss La Sen house

Entertainment & Humor
Advertisement

Recommended

12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
88.3k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
87.7k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
85.4k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.4k views
14 slides
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.7k views
35 slides
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
484.4k views
244 slides
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19k views
52 slides
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.7k views
52 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (16)

sexvietsub-plus-.pdf
PlusSexNhanh
18 views
CHỮA LÀNH UNG THƯ PHỔI NHỜ PHÁT “BỒ ĐỀ TÂM”, THỌ “BỒ TÁT GIỚI TẠI GIA”..docx
HuongMinhNguyen
9 views
music
KimOanh452694
3 views
MUSIC VIETNAM
ssuserd77eca
3 views
[Nguyễn Huy Hoàng_EHubFTU2_Recruitment2021].pdf
NguynHuyHong97
2 views
sexvietsub-plus-page-2-.pdf
PlusSexNhanh
11 views
cong-thuc-dien-tu-cong-suat-vieclamvui.pdf
HiLunNguyn
2 views
Tài liệu.pdf
CHIPCHIP42
2 views
Vo sinh dai chien - Marketing plan 30102020.pdf
MadSherlocks
2 views
l10-150514013555-lva1-app6891.pdf
TuanAn12
4 views
Pỏn húb.pptx
LcPhm730188
2 views
bồ đề tâm- phẩm 39-KINH HOA NGHIÊM.docx
HuongMinhNguyen
9 views
Sách.pdf
HiThnhng
4 views
Profile Band Nhạc 1.pptx
Hoàng Quân Agency
12 views
_GIS_TH1_QGIS, Hien thi.pptx
MinhH267234
1 view
PHONG CHONG THAM NHUNG.ppt
NguynTrungHiuhieungu
3 views
sexvietsub-plus-.pdf
PlusSexNhanh
18 views
2 slides
CHỮA LÀNH UNG THƯ PHỔI NHỜ PHÁT “BỒ ĐỀ TÂM”, THỌ “BỒ TÁT GIỚI TẠI GIA”..docx
HuongMinhNguyen
9 views
9 slides
music
KimOanh452694
3 views
1 slide
MUSIC VIETNAM
ssuserd77eca
3 views
1 slide
[Nguyễn Huy Hoàng_EHubFTU2_Recruitment2021].pdf
NguynHuyHong97
2 views
21 slides
sexvietsub-plus-page-2-.pdf
PlusSexNhanh
11 views
2 slides

Featured (20)

5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.4k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.4k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.7k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.3k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.8k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.8k views
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
54.7k views
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
136k views
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
21.5k views
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
391k views
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
814k views
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
749k views
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
14.4M views
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
2.3M views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
1.9M views
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
2.5M views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.4k views
64 slides
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.4k views
11 slides
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
17 slides
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
18 slides
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
26 slides
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
27 slides
Advertisement

Lucky card in Lunar new year.docx

  1. 1. Lucky card in Lunar new year The Thus Come One, an unsurpassed ocean of merit and virtue, Appears everywhere as a bright lamp shining upon the world. Rescuing and protecting all sentient beings whatsoever, He bestows peace and joy upon all, omitting not a single one. - Chapter 1, Avatamsaka sutra == Như Lai vô thượng biển công đức Khắp hiện đèn sáng chiếu thế gian, Tất cả chúng sanh đều cứu độ Ban cho an lạc chẳng sót thừa. -- (Phẩm 1, kinh Hoa Nghiêm)
  2. 2. Photo: Miss La Sen house

×