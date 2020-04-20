Home Learning 20.04.20

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HOME LEARNING 20.04.2020 Hello again year 3 Welcome back to virtual school We hope you had a lovely Easter
Daily Reading Activities Listen to a children's audio book on YouTube Read a local newspaper article to an adult Play comm...
Daily Physical Activities – Can you get 4 in a row? Balance on any leg for 15 seconds Make your body into a letter Do high...
Monday Why was 6 afraid of 7? I don’t know… Because 7,8,9! Hahahaha I get it! 7 must have been hungry!
Monday 20th April 2020 WALT: Multiply and divide by 10
Starter: Times Tables 1. 2x2= 2. 2x3= 3. 2x5= 4. 2x10= 5. 3x5= 6. 3x0= 7. 3x2= 8. 5x11= 9. 4x2= 10. 4x3= 11. 5x4= 12. 3x7=...
Starter: Times Tables Answers 1. 2x2=4 2. 2x3=6 3. 2x5=10 4. 2x10=20 5. 3x5=15 6. 3x0=0 7. 3x2=6 8. 5x11=55 9. 4x2=8 10. 4...
Multiplying by 10 Click on the image below to hear me
Dividing by 10 Click on the image below to hear me
Multiplying and Dividing by 10 Questions 1. 24x10= 2. 51x10= 3. 712x10= 4. 60x10= 5. 9x10= 6. 30÷10= 7. 80÷10= 8. 630÷10= ...
Multiplying and Dividing by 10 Answers 1. 24x10= 240 2. 51x10=510 3. 712x10= 7120 4. 60x10=600 5. 9x10=900 6. 30÷10=3 7. 8...
Have a look at this video to remind you about Co-ordinating conjunctions. https://www.bbc.co.uk/bitesize/topics/zwwp8mn/ar...
Co-ordinating conjunctions join two main clauses (simple sentences) together to make a compound sentence: Two Simple Sente...
Another example: I wanted to go to the shop. It was closed. I wanted to go to the shop but it was closed. Last example: I ...
1. I went to bed very late ________ I am tired today. 2. I listened to the weather forecast ________ put an umbrella in my...
1. I went to bed very late and/so I am tired today. 2. I listened to the weather forecast and/so I put an umbrella in my b...
Can you finish these simple sentences to make them into compound sentences? I went bowling ________ ______________________...
You have 5 minutes… Can you be a detective and spot any co- ordinating conjunctions in your reading books? Keep a tally! C...
Daily Foundation Activities - Science A force can be a push or a pull. For example, when you push open a door you have to ...
Push or pull?
Push or pull?
We are challenging you to see how many different objects can you find around your house/garden that you can apply a push o...
Tuesday Who’s there? Boo Boo who? Knock Knock Awww don’t cry Mrs Perryman. We will be back at school soon!
Tuesday 21st April 2020 WALT: Multiply and divide by 100.
Starter: Times Tables 1. 4x2= 2. 5x3= 3. 10x5= 4. 4x10= 5. 6x5= 6. 4x0= 7. 9x2= 8. 5x9= 9. 6x2= 10. 12x3= 11. 5x8= 12. 4x7...
Starter: Times Tables Answers 1. 4x2=8 2. 5x3=15 3. 10x5=50 4. 4x10=40 5. 6x5=30 6. 4x0=0 7. 9x2=18 8. 5x9=45 9. 6x2=12 10...
Multiplying by 100 First write 42 in the correct place value Then when you multiply by x100 everything moves TWO places to...
Dividing by 100 First write 5200 in the correct place value Then when you divide by ÷100 everything moves TWO places to th...
Multiplying and Dividing by 10 Questions 1. 14x100= 2. 62x100= 3. 20x100= 4. 9x100= 5. 94x10= 6. 3200÷100= 7. 4800÷100= 8....
Multiplying and Dividing by 10 Answers 1. 14x100= 1400 2. 62x100=6200 3. 20x100=2000 4. 9x100=900 5. 94x10=940 6. 3200÷100...
Challenge 1. Carla shares 4300 marbles between 100 friends. How many do they each get? 2. Dave buys 10 bottles of Coca-Col...
Have a look at this video to remind you about Co-ordinating conjunctions. https://www.bbc.co.uk/bitesize/topics/zwwp8mn/ar...
Co-ordinating conjunctions join two main clauses (simple sentences) together to make a compound sentence: Two Simple Sente...
1. The delighted mushroom is sat by the tree and is reading an exciting book. 2. The happy mushroom is reading a joke book...
Can you improve your sentences? Can you add in adjectives to your sentences? You can have ice cream or chocolate cake. You...
Daily Foundation Activities - French Can you learn how to say these pet animals in French? (You can type the words into Go...
Can you write some sentences about your pets? If your pet is not on the grid, you could use the internet to help you find ...
Wednesday I don’t know… Why can’t you give Elsa a balloon? Because she will let it go! Hahaha. Let it gooooo. Let it goooo...
Wednesday 22nd April 2020 WALT: Add fractions.
Starter: What time is it?
Starter: What time is it? 5 o’clock Half past 7 Quarter past 10 Quarter to 4
WALT: Add fractions. Example questions: 1. 1 3 + 2 3 = 3 3 + = 2. 2 5 + 1 5 = 3 5 + = When we add fractions you need to AD...
Adding fractions 1. 1 3 + 1 3 = 2. 2 5 + 3 5 = 3. 4 6 + 1 6 = 4. 5 8 + 2 8 = 5. 3 9 + 4 9 = 6. 4 12 + 5 12 = 7. 6 14 + 7 1...
Adding fractions 1. 1 3 + 1 3 = 3 3 2. 2 5 + 3 5 = 5 5 3. 4 6 + 1 6 = 5 6 4. 5 8 + 2 8 = 7 8 5. 3 9 + 4 9 = 7 9 6. 4 12 + ...
Challenge 1. If Simon has eaten 2 4 of a cake and Ridhima has eaten 1 4 how much have they eaten all together? 2. If Ben e...
Subordinating conjunctions Subordinating conjunctions are the first words within a subordinate clause. Subordinate clauses...
Complex sentences use subordinate conjunctions to add extra information. Complex sentences This song might help you rememb...
Complex sentences use subordinate conjunctions to add extra information. I went shopping when it stopped raining. Dave loo...
Can you find the subordinating conjunctions in the sentences below? I went to the shop when I ran out of milk. I completed...
Answers I went to the shop when I ran out of milk. I completed the game before I ran out of lives. The dog barked because ...
Can you fill the gaps using subordinate conjunctions 1. _______ going for a run, I had a nap. 2._______ it was raining, Sa...
Can you fill the gaps using subordinate conjunctions 5. I went bowling ________ I had eaten my tea. 6. Itwas raining outsi...
Answers 1. Before going for a run, I had a nap. 2.As/when/although it was raining, Sam decided to go camping. 3.If you wan...
Answers 5. I went bowling after/when I had eaten my tea. 6. It was raining outside as/while/after/until the sun came out. ...
Daily Foundation Activities - Geography https://world-geography-games.com/continents/index.html Can you find the continent...
Thursday Why couldn’t the sailor learn his alphabet? Because he always got lost at C! I don’t know… Hahahaha …I get it!
Thursday 23rd April 2020 WALT: Add fractions
Starter: What time is it?
Starter: What time is it? Quarter-past 5 Quarter-to 4 10 minutes past 6 10 minutes to 1
WALT: Subtract fractions Example questions: 1. 3 3 - 2 3 = 1 3 - = 2. 3 4 - 1 4 = 2 4 - = When we subtract fractions you n...
Subtracting fractions 1. 3 4 - 2 4 = 2. 4 5 - 3 5 = 3. 7 9 - 4 9 = 4. 11 14 - 5 14 = 5. 3 9 - 4 9 = 6. 4 12 - 4 12 = 7. 16...
Subtracting fractions 1. 3 4 - 2 4 = 1 4 2. 4 5 - 3 5 = 1 5 3. 7 9 - 4 9 = 3 9 4. 11 14 - 5 14 = 6 14 5. 11 16 - 4 16 = 7 ...
Challenge 1. Liam’s glass of orange juice is 4 5 full. He then drinks 2 5 of his drink. What fraction of orange juice is l...
Subordinating conjunctions Subordinating conjunctions are the first words within a subordinate clause. Subordinate clauses...
Complex sentences use subordinate conjunctions to add extra information. Complex sentences This song might help you rememb...
Can you use subordinating conjunctions to add detail to these clauses? Example: The sun was shining. The sun was shining a...
Can you use subordinating conjunctions to add detail to these clauses? The creature peered from behind a tree . The little...
Can you finish these complex sentences? Example: because it was raining heavily outside. The children put on their coats b...
1.________________________________until she fell off and hurt herself. 2.____________________________________when it was h...
Can you use subordinating conjunctions to write complex sentences about these pictures? Try to use different subordinating...
Daily Foundation Activities - History In school, we have been learning all about the Spanish Armada. What facts can you re...
1. Who was the king of Spain? 2. Why did the king want to invade England? 3. What religion was Queen Elizabeth 1? 4. When ...
1. Who was the king of Spain? King Philip II 2. Why did the king want to invade England? He wanted to make England Catholi...
8. What defensive shape did the Spanish ships sail in? A crescent formation/moon shape with the strongest ships on the out...
Friday Hahahaha …I get it! How does a train eat? I don’t know… It goes CHEW CHEW!
Friday 24th April 2020 WALT: Add fractions
1. 20x10= 2. 34x1000= 3. 460÷10= 4. 300÷100= 5. 5600÷100= 6. 7060÷10= 7. 82x100= 8. 708x10= 9. 2 3 + 1 3 = 10. 5 6 - 3 6 =...
Write a diary entry to tell us all about your week We would like you to continue journaling your time at home because you ...
Daily Foundation Activities – History The Spanish Armada The Spanish ships were designed like floating fortresses and were...
  1. 1. HOME LEARNING 20.04.2020 Hello again year 3 Welcome back to virtual school We hope you had a lovely Easter
  2. 2. Daily Reading Activities Listen to a children's audio book on YouTube Read a local newspaper article to an adult Play comma castle https://gridclub.com/activities/co mma-castle Read quietly to yourself somewhere comfortable Learn a children’s poem off by heart Practice phonics https://www.phonicsplay.co.uk/Inte ractiveResources.htm Read a children’s poem online and draw a picture for it https://www.bbc.co.uk/bitesize/ topics/z4mmn39/resources/1 Read an online book http://www.magickeys.com/books/ Read a book to someone in your family
  3. 3. Daily Physical Activities – Can you get 4 in a row? Balance on any leg for 15 seconds Make your body into a letter Do high knees while singing baby shark Practice the Macarena Think of your own dance routine to your favourite song Do 10 star jumps Walk around like you’re on the moon for a minute Do 10 sit ups Do 20 star jumps Climb an imaginary ladder to the sky Do 10 squats Do 10 press ups Jog on the spot and sing row row your boat twice Do heads, shoulders, knees and toes Make up your own goal scoring celebration Stand up and sit down 15 times https://www.thebodycoach.com/blog/pe-with-joe- 1254.html?fbclid=IwAR2gEzKCqDsXXP6sq4XfSvJMZHJ1NZU7WedivWEhgzTBChM4bIOSPI3pGQE Try this workout:
  4. 4. Monday Why was 6 afraid of 7? I don’t know… Because 7,8,9! Hahahaha I get it! 7 must have been hungry!
  5. 5. Monday 20th April 2020 WALT: Multiply and divide by 10
  6. 6. Starter: Times Tables 1. 2x2= 2. 2x3= 3. 2x5= 4. 2x10= 5. 3x5= 6. 3x0= 7. 3x2= 8. 5x11= 9. 4x2= 10. 4x3= 11. 5x4= 12. 3x7= 13. 5x8= 14. 4x8= 15. 3x9=
  7. 7. Starter: Times Tables Answers 1. 2x2=4 2. 2x3=6 3. 2x5=10 4. 2x10=20 5. 3x5=15 6. 3x0=0 7. 3x2=6 8. 5x11=55 9. 4x2=8 10. 4x3=12 11. 5x4=20 12. 3x7=21 13. 5x8=40 14. 4x8=32 15. 3x9=27
  8. 8. Multiplying by 10 Click on the image below to hear me
  9. 9. Dividing by 10 Click on the image below to hear me
  10. 10. Multiplying and Dividing by 10 Questions 1. 24x10= 2. 51x10= 3. 712x10= 4. 60x10= 5. 9x10= 6. 30÷10= 7. 80÷10= 8. 630÷10= 9. 340÷10= 10. 400÷10= 11. 100x10= 12. 1000÷10= 13. 500x10= 14. 6000÷10= 15. 3090÷10=
  11. 11. Multiplying and Dividing by 10 Answers 1. 24x10= 240 2. 51x10=510 3. 712x10= 7120 4. 60x10=600 5. 9x10=900 6. 30÷10=3 7. 80÷10= 8 8. 630÷10=63 9. 340÷10=34 10. 400÷10=40 11. 100x10=1000 12. 1000÷10=100 13. 500x10=5000 14. 6000÷10=600 15. 3090÷10=309
  12. 12. Have a look at this video to remind you about Co-ordinating conjunctions. https://www.bbc.co.uk/bitesize/topics/zwwp8mn/articles/z9wvqhv
  13. 13. Co-ordinating conjunctions join two main clauses (simple sentences) together to make a compound sentence: Two Simple Sentences: James went on the swing. Dean went on the slide. Compound Sentence: James went on the swing and Dean went on the slide.
  14. 14. Another example: I wanted to go to the shop. It was closed. I wanted to go to the shop but it was closed. Last example: I have a dog. I go on lots of long walks. I have a dog so I go on lots of long walks.
  15. 15. 1. I went to bed very late ________ I am tired today. 2. I listened to the weather forecast ________ put an umbrella in my bag. 3. I enjoy playing hockey ________ it’s not my favourite sport. 4. We could go to the park ________ we could go to the cinema. Can you fill the gap with the correct co-ordinating conjunction?
  16. 16. 1. I went to bed very late and/so I am tired today. 2. I listened to the weather forecast and/so I put an umbrella in my bag. 3. I enjoy playing hockey but it’s not my favourite sport. 4. We could go to the park or we could go to the cinema. Can you fill the gap with the correct co-ordinating conjunction?
  17. 17. Can you finish these simple sentences to make them into compound sentences? I went bowling ________ ____________________________ Sadly, the weather was raining outside________ __________ Surprisingly, Jim ran a marathon ________ ______________
  18. 18. You have 5 minutes… Can you be a detective and spot any co- ordinating conjunctions in your reading books? Keep a tally! Can anyone in your family beat your score?
  19. 19. Daily Foundation Activities - Science A force can be a push or a pull. For example, when you push open a door you have to apply a force to the door. You also have to apply a force to pull open a drawer. You can not see a force but often you can see what it does. When a force is placed on an object, it can change the: • speed • direction of movement • shape (for example, an elastic band gets longer if you pull it) https://www.bbc.co.uk/bitesize/clips/zch4wxs Click on this link to find out more. Look at following pictures. Are they showing a push or a pull force or both?
  20. 20. Push or pull?
  21. 21. Push or pull?
  22. 22. We are challenging you to see how many different objects can you find around your house/garden that you can apply a push or a pull force to (not your brothers or sisters!!!!) Write a list, draw or take photos. I wonder who will find the most…
  23. 23. Tuesday Who’s there? Boo Boo who? Knock Knock Awww don’t cry Mrs Perryman. We will be back at school soon!
  24. 24. Tuesday 21st April 2020 WALT: Multiply and divide by 100.
  25. 25. Starter: Times Tables 1. 4x2= 2. 5x3= 3. 10x5= 4. 4x10= 5. 6x5= 6. 4x0= 7. 9x2= 8. 5x9= 9. 6x2= 10. 12x3= 11. 5x8= 12. 4x7= 13. 5x12= 14. 3x8= 15. 6x9=
  26. 26. Starter: Times Tables Answers 1. 4x2=8 2. 5x3=15 3. 10x5=50 4. 4x10=40 5. 6x5=30 6. 4x0=0 7. 9x2=18 8. 5x9=45 9. 6x2=12 10.12x3=36 11. 5x8=40 12. 4x7=28 13. 5x12=60 14. 3x8=24 15. 6x9=54
  27. 27. Multiplying by 100 First write 42 in the correct place value Then when you multiply by x100 everything moves TWO places to the LEFT Finally you will need to place TWO ZEROS at the end of the number as place holders
  28. 28. Dividing by 100 First write 5200 in the correct place value Then when you divide by ÷100 everything moves TWO places to the RIGHT Finally you will NOT need to write the TWO ZEROS as they have gone PAST the ONES PLACE VALUE
  29. 29. Multiplying and Dividing by 10 Questions 1. 14x100= 2. 62x100= 3. 20x100= 4. 9x100= 5. 94x10= 6. 3200÷100= 7. 4800÷100= 8. 600÷100= 9. 300÷100= 10. 9000÷100= 11. 10x100= 12. 610÷10= 13. 530x100= 14. 6040÷10= 15.70900÷100=
  30. 30. Multiplying and Dividing by 10 Answers 1. 14x100= 1400 2. 62x100=6200 3. 20x100=2000 4. 9x100=900 5. 94x10=940 6. 3200÷100=32 7. 4800÷100=48 8. 600÷100=6 9. 300÷100=3 10. 9000÷100=90 11. 10x100=1000 12. 610÷10=61 13. 530x100=53000 14. 6040÷10=604 15.70900÷100=709
  31. 31. Challenge 1. Carla shares 4300 marbles between 100 friends. How many do they each get? 2. Dave buys 10 bottles of Coca-Cola that each contain 330ml of Coca-Cola. How many ml of Coca-Cola does he have all together? 3. Sarah swims across a lake that is 89m long 100 times. How far has she swam? 4. Carl raised £4060 through a charity dance. Carl then shared the money equally between 10 different charities. How much did each charity receive?
  32. 32. Have a look at this video to remind you about Co-ordinating conjunctions. https://www.bbc.co.uk/bitesize/topics/zwwp8mn/articles/z9wvqhv
  33. 33. Co-ordinating conjunctions join two main clauses (simple sentences) together to make a compound sentence: Two Simple Sentences: James went on the swing. Dean went on the slide. Compound Sentence: James went on the swing and Dean went on the slide.
  34. 34. 1. The delighted mushroom is sat by the tree and is reading an exciting book. 2. The happy mushroom is reading a joke book so he can tell his friends lots of funny jokes.
  35. 35. Can you improve your sentences? Can you add in adjectives to your sentences? You can have ice cream or chocolate cake. You can have mouth watering ice cream or delicious chocolate cake. Can you add a fronted adverbial to your sentences? (Extra bit of information at the start of a sentence) I went to the shop and saw Sally. Yesterday, I went to the shop and saw Sally.
  36. 36. Daily Foundation Activities - French Can you learn how to say these pet animals in French? (You can type the words into Google translate to hear how to pronounce them)!
  37. 37. Can you write some sentences about your pets? If your pet is not on the grid, you could use the internet to help you find the word in French. J’ai = I have Je n’ai pas = I do not have et = and mais = but Je voudrais = I would like J’ai un chat = I have a cat. J’ai un lapin et une tortue = I have a rabbit and a tortoise. J’ai deux poisson = I have two fish. Je n’ai pas un serpent = I do not have a snake. J’ai un chien mais je n’ai pas un chat = I have a dog but I do not have a cat. Je voudrais un oiseau = I would like a bird.
  38. 38. Wednesday I don’t know… Why can’t you give Elsa a balloon? Because she will let it go! Hahaha. Let it gooooo. Let it goooooooo!
  39. 39. Wednesday 22nd April 2020 WALT: Add fractions.
  40. 40. Starter: What time is it?
  41. 41. Starter: What time is it? 5 o’clock Half past 7 Quarter past 10 Quarter to 4
  42. 42. WALT: Add fractions. Example questions: 1. 1 3 + 2 3 = 3 3 + = 2. 2 5 + 1 5 = 3 5 + = When we add fractions you need to ADD the NUMERATORS and the DENOMINATOR STAYS THE SAME.
  43. 43. Adding fractions 1. 1 3 + 1 3 = 2. 2 5 + 3 5 = 3. 4 6 + 1 6 = 4. 5 8 + 2 8 = 5. 3 9 + 4 9 = 6. 4 12 + 5 12 = 7. 6 14 + 7 14 = 8. 15 4 + 15 9 =
  44. 44. Adding fractions 1. 1 3 + 1 3 = 3 3 2. 2 5 + 3 5 = 5 5 3. 4 6 + 1 6 = 5 6 4. 5 8 + 2 8 = 7 8 5. 3 9 + 4 9 = 7 9 6. 4 12 + 5 12 = 9 12 7. 6 14 + 7 14 = 13 14 8. 7 19 + 8 19 = 15 19
  45. 45. Challenge 1. If Simon has eaten 2 4 of a cake and Ridhima has eaten 1 4 how much have they eaten all together? 2. If Ben eats 2 6 of a pizza and Sharna eats 4 6 how much pizza have they eaten? 3. What is six tenths plus three tenths? 4. If Jess and Kate have a bag of sweets. Jess eats four eighths of the bag and Kate eats two eighths. What fraction of the bag of sweets have they eaten?
  46. 46. Subordinating conjunctions Subordinating conjunctions are the first words within a subordinate clause. Subordinate clauses do not make sense on their own but when they are used with a main clause, they create a complex (multi-clause) sentence. Have a look at this video to remind you: https://www.bbc.co.uk/bitesize/topics/zwwp8mn/articles/zqk37p3
  47. 47. Complex sentences use subordinate conjunctions to add extra information. Complex sentences This song might help you remember a few subordinating conjunctions. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FK2Gyto5gTQ
  48. 48. Complex sentences use subordinate conjunctions to add extra information. I went shopping when it stopped raining. Dave looked at the stars until the clouds came over. The small mouse ate the cheese because it was hungry. Complex sentences
  49. 49. Can you find the subordinating conjunctions in the sentences below? I went to the shop when I ran out of milk. I completed the game before I ran out of lives. The dog barked because he wanted to go outside. I played outside until it got dark. He put his hand up although he wasn't sure of the answer. I went for a walk after I had eaten my lunch. We can go to the park tomorrow if it stops raining.
  50. 50. Answers I went to the shop when I ran out of milk. I completed the game before I ran out of lives. The dog barked because he wanted to go outside. I played outside until it got dark. He put his hand up although he wasn't sure of the answer. I went for a walk after I had eaten my lunch. We can go to the park tomorrow if it stops raining.
  51. 51. Can you fill the gaps using subordinate conjunctions 1. _______ going for a run, I had a nap. 2._______ it was raining, Sam decided to go camping. 3._______ you want to play football, you will have to finish your tea. 4.Finish eating your breakfast _______ you go for a walk with the dog.
  52. 52. Can you fill the gaps using subordinate conjunctions 5. I went bowling ________ I had eaten my tea. 6. Itwas raining outside ________ the sun came out. 7. Surprisingly, Jim ran a marathon ________ he did have an injured ankle. 8. I would like to go for a run ______ it stops raining.
  53. 53. Answers 1. Before going for a run, I had a nap. 2.As/when/although it was raining, Sam decided to go camping. 3.If you want to play football, you will have to finish your tea. 4.Finish eating your breakfast before you go for a walk with the dog.
  54. 54. Answers 5. I went bowling after/when I had eaten my tea. 6. It was raining outside as/while/after/until the sun came out. 7. Surprisingly, Jim ran a marathon although/while he did have an injured ankle. 8. I would like to go for a run before/when/after it stops raining.
  55. 55. Daily Foundation Activities - Geography https://world-geography-games.com/continents/index.html Can you find the continents on the world map? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6DSMZ8b3LE Listen to and sing along with the continents song! https://world-geography-games.com/oceans/index.html Can you find the oceans on the world map? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6BE4VcYngQ Play this video to learn about the five oceans.
  56. 56. Thursday Why couldn’t the sailor learn his alphabet? Because he always got lost at C! I don’t know… Hahahaha …I get it!
  57. 57. Thursday 23rd April 2020 WALT: Add fractions
  58. 58. Starter: What time is it?
  59. 59. Starter: What time is it? Quarter-past 5 Quarter-to 4 10 minutes past 6 10 minutes to 1
  60. 60. WALT: Subtract fractions Example questions: 1. 3 3 - 2 3 = 1 3 - = 2. 3 4 - 1 4 = 2 4 - = When we subtract fractions you need to SUBTRACT THE NUMERATORS and the DENOMINATOR STAYS THE SAME
  61. 61. Subtracting fractions 1. 3 4 - 2 4 = 2. 4 5 - 3 5 = 3. 7 9 - 4 9 = 4. 11 14 - 5 14 = 5. 3 9 - 4 9 = 6. 4 12 - 4 12 = 7. 16 18 - 12 18 = 8. 22 25 - 15 25 =
  62. 62. Subtracting fractions 1. 3 4 - 2 4 = 1 4 2. 4 5 - 3 5 = 1 5 3. 7 9 - 4 9 = 3 9 4. 11 14 - 5 14 = 6 14 5. 11 16 - 4 16 = 7 16 6. 4 12 - 4 12 = 0 12 = 0 7. 16 18 - 12 18 = 4 18 8. 22 25 - 15 25 = 7 25
  63. 63. Challenge 1. Liam’s glass of orange juice is 4 5 full. He then drinks 2 5 of his drink. What fraction of orange juice is left in the glass? 2. Megan had a box of chocolates that were 5 6 full. She then gave 3 6 to her friend. What fraction of the box of chocolates does she have left? 3. Jim walks 3 4 of the way up a hill. What fraction of the hill does he have left to walk? 4. Deanna took part in a triathlon. She ran 3 10 of it and swam 2 10 of it. What fraction does she have left to cycle?
  64. 64. Subordinating conjunctions Subordinating conjunctions are the first words within a subordinate clause. Subordinate clauses do not make sense on their own but when they are used with a main clause, they create a complex (multi-clause) sentence. Have a look at this video to remind you: https://www.bbc.co.uk/bitesize/topics/zwwp8mn/articles/zqk37p3
  65. 65. Complex sentences use subordinate conjunctions to add extra information. Complex sentences This song might help you remember a few subordinating conjunctions. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FK2Gyto5gTQ
  66. 66. Can you use subordinating conjunctions to add detail to these clauses? Example: The sun was shining. The sun was shining although it was freezing outside. I went to the shops. I went to the shops because I needed to buy some delicious sweets.
  67. 67. Can you use subordinating conjunctions to add detail to these clauses? The creature peered from behind a tree . The little girl put on her coat . The dog barked at the man . The car stopped at the traffic lights .
  68. 68. Can you finish these complex sentences? Example: because it was raining heavily outside. The children put on their coats because it was raining heavily outside. when he dropped his ice cream on the floor. The boy started to cry when he dropped his ice cream on the floor..
  69. 69. 1.________________________________until she fell off and hurt herself. 2.____________________________________when it was his birthday. 3. although he did not bring his trainers. 4. after I had eaten all of my lunch. Can you finish these complex sentences?
  70. 70. Can you use subordinating conjunctions to write complex sentences about these pictures? Try to use different subordinating conjunctions!
  71. 71. Daily Foundation Activities - History In school, we have been learning all about the Spanish Armada. What facts can you remember? Can you tell a member of your family about the Armada? Use these picture prompts to help you. Watch this video to remind you what happened: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f6SyWge0Voo Have a go at the following quiz. Watch the video again to find the answers if you are stuck. You could challenge your family and create your own team names just like we do in class!
  72. 72. 1. Who was the king of Spain? 2. Why did the king want to invade England? 3. What religion was Queen Elizabeth 1? 4. When did the Armada set sail? 5. How many Spanish ships set sail? 6. How did Elizabeth 1 find out that the ships were about to invade? 7. What were some of the differences between the English and the Spanish ships? 8. What defensive shape did the Spanish ships sail in? 9. What was Sir Francis Drake’s plan to try and stop the Armada? 10.What happened to the Spanish ships after his plan was successful? 11.Who won the Armada?
  73. 73. 1. Who was the king of Spain? King Philip II 2. Why did the king want to invade England? He wanted to make England Catholic again. 3. What religion was Queen Elizabeth 1 of England? Protestant 4. When did the Armada set sail? 1588 5. How many Spanish ships set sail? 130 6. How did Elizabeth 1 find out that the ships were about to invade? She had lots of spies. 7. What were the differences between the English and the Spanish ships? The Spanish ships were designed like floating fortresses and were tall and sat high on the water. The English ships were low and could move easier. They had long range guns.
  74. 74. 8. What defensive shape did the Spanish ships sail in? A crescent formation/moon shape with the strongest ships on the outside. 9. What was Sir Francis Drake’s plan to try and stop the Armada? He set fire to empty ships and let the wind blow them towards the anchored Spanish ships. 10. What happened to the Spanish ships after his plan was successful? Lots of Spanish ships were destroyed. They were scattered in the open sea and the English bombarded them with canon fire. Strong winds carried them away into the North Sea. 11. Who won the Armada? Queen Elizabeth 1/England!
  75. 75. Friday Hahahaha …I get it! How does a train eat? I don’t know… It goes CHEW CHEW!
  76. 76. Friday 24th April 2020 WALT: Add fractions
  77. 77. 1. 20x10= 2. 34x1000= 3. 460÷10= 4. 300÷100= 5. 5600÷100= 6. 7060÷10= 7. 82x100= 8. 708x10= 9. 2 3 + 1 3 = 10. 5 6 - 3 6 = 11. 2 9 + 7 9 = 12. 13 14 - 8 14 = 13.Tom had 4 5 of an ice cream tub and ate 3 5 What fraction of ice cream does he have left? 14.Danni gives 7 18 of her Pokémon card collection to her sister and 9 18 to her brother. What fraction of her Pokémon cards has she given away? Please email your answers to us by typing them or sending us a picture to the year 3 email: year3@ashcombeprimary.co.uk
  78. 78. Write a diary entry to tell us all about your week We would like you to continue journaling your time at home because you are currently living through something that will one day be in history books! Your diary could become a primary source one day! Here are some ideas of things to write about: Activities that you have been doing at home Your daily routine Your feelings Have you had any questions? The weather Things that you have watched/played/eaten/created
  79. 79. Daily Foundation Activities – History The Spanish Armada The Spanish ships were designed like floating fortresses and were tall and sat high on the water. They were so big that they were hard to move and steer. The English galleons were low so that it was difficult for the Spanish to fire at them. They could move easier and had long range guns. Can you design/draw or make your own 3D warship that would be victorious in a battle? You could think about what materials you are going to use, the size and how easily it would move through the water, the shape, the sails, the decks, a captain’s cabin, storage for items, naval flags, weapons etc. Look at the pictures on the following slides for some inspiration. Don’t forget to send us photos of your amazing creations!

×