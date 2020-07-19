Successfully reported this slideshow.
BAB 2 BERPENDAPAT MELALUI DEBAT A. Pengertian Debat Pengertian debat secara umum adalah kegiatan adu argumentasi antara du...
G. Sukadi Menurut G. Sukadi, debat adalah suatu kegiatan saling adu argumentasi antar pribadi atau antar kelompok manusia ...
E. Unsur-Unsur Debat Berikut ini unsur unsur debat diantaranya yaitu: Mosi Mosi adalah hal atau topik yang diperdebatkan. ...
h. Notulen, yaitu pihak yang bertugas untuk mencatat semua hal yang berhubunga n dengan debat seperti mosi debat, pernyata...
Debat Pada debat, setiap tim mengomentari setiap argumentasi dari tim lain. Simpulan Pada simpulan, setiap tim memberikan ...
e. Argumen yang disampaikan tidak perlu terlalu banyak karena waktu yang terbatas (batasi argumen maksimal tiga poin). Sus...
pelajaran bahasa indonesia

Bab 2 berpendapat melalui debat

  1. 1. BAB 2 BERPENDAPAT MELALUI DEBAT A. Pengertian Debat Pengertian debat secara umum adalah kegiatan adu argumentasi antara dua pihak atau lebih baik itu perorangan ataupun kelompok dalam mendiskusikan dan memutuskan masalah dan perbedaan. Debat juga dapat diartikan sebagai suatu kegiatan adu argumentasi antara dua belah pihak atau bisa juga lebih, baik secara perorangan maupun secara kelompok. Definisi debat adalah suatu bentuk komunikasi dengan cara saling beradu argumentasi untuk menyampaikan ide secara logika dan bukti pendukung dari masing-masing pihak yang berdebat. Tujuan debat adalah untuk mendiskusikan atau memutuskan masalah dan perbedaan atas sesuatu hal. Dalam lingkup formal, debat dapat dilakukan dalam institusi legislatif seperti parlemen terutama di negara yang menggunakan sistem oposisi. Debat dilakukan dengan aturan yang jelas sehingga hasil debat bisa dihasilkan melalui voting atau melalui keputusan juri. Lebih sederhananya, debat merupakan pembahasan atau pertukaran pendapat mengenai suatu hal dan saling memberi alasan untuk mempertahankan pendapatnya masing-masing. Pengertian Debat Menurut Para Ahli Henry Guntur Tarigan (1984) Menurut Henry Guntur Tarigan, debat adalah suatu kegiatan saling adu argumentasi antar pribadi atau antar kelompok manusia untuk menentukan baik tidaknya suatu usulan tertentu yang didukung suatu pihak (pendukung) dan disangkal oleh pihak lainnya (penyangkal). P. Dori Wuwur Hendrikus (1991) Menurut P. Dori Wuwur Hendrikus, debat adalah saling adu argumentasi antar pribadi atau antar kelompok manusia dengan tujuan mencapai kemenangan untuk satu pihak. J. S. Kamdhi (1995) Menurut J. S. Kamdhi, debat adalah suatu pembahasan atau tukar pendapat tentang suatu pokok masalah dimana setiap peserta memberikan alasan untuk mempertahankan pendapatnya. Asidi Dipodjojo Menurut Asidi Dipodjojo, Debat adalah suatu proses komunikasi lisan yang dinyatakan dengan bahasa untuk mempertahankan pendapat. Setiap pihak yang berdebat menyatakan argumen dan alasan, dengan cara tertentu agar pihak lain berpihak padanya.
  2. 2. G. Sukadi Menurut G. Sukadi, debat adalah suatu kegiatan saling adu argumentasi antar pribadi atau antar kelompok manusia dengan tujuan mencapai kemenangan. KBBI (Kamus BesarBahasa Indonesia) Menurut KBBI, Debat adalah pembahasan atau pertukaran pendapat mengenai suatu hal dengan saling memberi alasan untuk mempertahankan pendapat masing-masing. B. Ciri-Ciri Debat Berikut ini ciri-ciri atau karakteristik debat diantaranya yaitu a. Terdapat 2 sudut pandang yaitu affirmatif atau pro (pihak yang menyetujui topik) dan negatif atau kontra (pihak yang tidak menyetujui topik). b. Adanya proses saling mempertahankan pendapat antara kedua belah pihak. c. Adanya adu argumentasi yang bertujuan untuk memperoleh kemenangan. d. Hasil debat diperoleh melalui voting atau keputusan juri. e. Sesi tanya jawab bersifat terbatas dan bertujuan untuk menjatuhkan pihak lawan. f. Adanya pihak yang berperan sebagai penengah yang biasanya dilakukan oleh moderator. C. Fungsi dan Manfaat Debat Adapun fungsi dan manfaat debat diantaranya yaitu: a. Untuk melatih mental dan keberanian. b. Untuk meningkatkan kemampuan solutif. c. Untuk memantapkan pemahaman konsep. d. Untuk melatih sikap kritis. D. Tujuan Debat Tujuan debat secara umum adalah untuk mendiskusikan atau memutuskan masalah dan perbedaan atas sesuatu hal. Selain itu, tujuan debat diantaranya yaitu: a. Melatih keberanian mengemukakan pendapat. b. Melatih mematahkan pendapat lawan. c. Meningkatkan kemampuan merespon sesuatu masalah. d. Memantapkan pemahaman konsep seseorang terhadap materi atau pelajaran yang telah diberikan. e. Melatih seseorang untuk bersikap kritis terhadap semua teori yang sudah diberikan.
  3. 3. E. Unsur-Unsur Debat Berikut ini unsur unsur debat diantaranya yaitu: Mosi Mosi adalah hal atau topik yang diperdebatkan. Adanya mosi sangat penting karena di dalam sebuah debat terdapat pihak pro dan kontra. Tim Afirmatif Tim Afirmatif atau Pihak Pro adalah tim yang setuju terdapat hal yang diperdebatkan (mosi). Debat harus memiliki pihak pro atau pihak afirmatif yang setuju terhadap mosi yang telah diberikan. Pihak pro akan memberikan pidatonya terlebih dahulu mengenai alasan mengapa mendukung pernyataan di dalam mosi. Pihak Negatif Pihak Negatif/Kontra atau Oposisi adalah pihak yang tidak setuju atau menentang mosi yang diberikan dan pihak kontra akan menyanggah pernyataan dari pihak afirmatif. Pihak Netral Pihak Netral adalah pihak yang memberikan 2 sisi baik dukungan atau pun sanggahan terhadap mosi, maksudnya pihak ini tidak menaruh dukungan dan tidak condong terhadap salah satu pihak. Moderator Moderator adalah orang yang memimpin dan membantu jalannya perdebatan. Dalam debat harus ada moderator yang bertugas memimpin dan mengatur jalannya debat. Tata tertib debat, memperkenalkan masing-masing pihak, dan penyampaian mosi akan dilakukan oleh moderator. Penulis Penulis atau notulen adalah orang yang menulis kesimpulan suatu debat. Notulen bertugas mencatat hal-hal terkait debat yang sedang berlangsung misalnya mosi debat, pernyataan moderator, penyampaian masing-masing tim atau pihak, dan hasil keputusan akhir. Lebih lengkapnya, unsur unsur debat terdiri dari: Materi Debat, yaitu topik utama yang akan dibahas dalam kegiatan debat. Beberapa yang termasuk dalam materi/ tema debat diantaranya: a. Tema, yaitu ide pokok yang menjadi mosi debat. b. Tujuan, yaitu untuk mempertahankan pendapat atau argumen masing-masing pihak yang berdebat. c. Tahapan, yaitu hal-hal yang berhubungan dengan kegiatan debat (orientasi, pengumpulan fakta, pembahasan, dan kesimpulan). d. Tata Tertib, yaitu peraturan yang ditetapkan dalam kegiatan debat. Personalia Debat, adalah semua pihak yang ikut terlibat di dalam kegiatan debat. Personalia debat terdiri dari: a. Panitia, yaitu penyelenggara kegiatan debat yang terdiri dari ketua, wakil ketua, sekretaris, dan bendahara. b. Moderator, yaitu pihak yang mengatur proses berlangsungnya kegiatan debat. c. Pihak Pendukung, yaitu pihak yang mendukung mosi debat. d. Pihak Penyanggah, yaitu pihak yang tidak setuju dengan pihak pendukung. e. Juri, yaitu pihak yang menilai proses berjalannya kegiatan debat. f. Publik, yaitu pihak yang mengikuti jalannya kegiatan debat. g. Penyedia Dana, yaitu pihak yang menyediakan dana agar kegiatan debat terlaksana.
  4. 4. h. Notulen, yaitu pihak yang bertugas untuk mencatat semua hal yang berhubunga n dengan debat seperti mosi debat, pernyataan moderator dan pihak yang berdebat, serta keputusan akhir. Fasilitas Debat, yaitu semua perlengkapan dan alat yang dibutuhkan agar proses kegiatan debat dapat berjalan dengan baik. Fasilitas debat terdiri dari: a. Lingkungan b. Ruangan Debat c. Sound System d. Media (Projector/ OHP, sarana dan prasarana) F. Jenis Jenis Debat Berdasarkan bentuk, maksud dan metodenya, debat dibagi menjadi 3 macam, diantaranya yaitu: Debat Parlementer/Majelis (Assembly or Parlementary Debating) Adalah debat yang memiliki maksud dan tujuan untuk memberi dan menambahi dukungan bagi suatu undang-undang tertentu dan semua anggota yang ingin menyatakan pandangan dan pendapatnya berbicara mendukung atau menentang usul tersebut setelah mendapat izin dari majelis. Debat ini sering digunakan badan legislatif. Debat Pemeriksaan Ulangan Untuk Mengetahui Kebenaran Pemeriksaan Terdahulu (Cross-Examination Debating) Adalah debat yang memiliki maksud dan tujuan untuk mengajukan serangkaian pertanyaan yang satu sama lain berhubungan erat, yang akan menyebabkan individu yang ditanya menunjang posisi yang hendak ditegakkan dan diperkokoh oleh penanya. Biasanya jenis debat ini dikembangkan di kantor pengadilan. Debat Formal, Konvesional,atau Debat Pendidikan (Formal, Conventional, or Educational Debating) Adalah debat yang bertujuan untuk memberi kesempatan bagi dua tim pembicara untuk mengemukakan kepada pendengar sejumlah argument yang menunjang atau yang membantah suatu usul. Setiap pihak diberi jangka waktu yang sama bagi pembicara konstruktif dan bantahan. Debat kompetitif dalam pendidikan tidak seperti debat sebenarnya dalam parlemen, debat kompetitif tidak bertujuan untuk menghasilkan keputusan namun lebih diarahkan untuk mengembangkan kemampuan tertentu di kalangan pesertanya, seperti kemampuan untuk mengutarakan pendapat secara logis, jelas dan terstruktur, mendengarkan pendapat yang berbeda, dan kemampuan berbahasa asing (apabila debat dilakukan dalam bahasa asing). G. Struktur Debat Struktur atau susunan pelaksanaan debat yang baik, terdiri dari: Pengenalan Pada tahap pengenalan, setiap tim (baik tim afirmasi, tim oposisi dan tim netral) memperkenalkan diri. Penyampaian argumentasi Pada penyampaian argumentasi ini, setiap tim menyampaikan argumentasi terhadap topik yang dimulai dari tim afirmasi, kemudian tim oposisi dan diakhiri dengan tim netral.
  5. 5. Debat Pada debat, setiap tim mengomentari setiap argumentasi dari tim lain. Simpulan Pada simpulan, setiap tim memberikan ungkapan penutup terhadap pernyataan topik sesuai dengan posisinya. Keputusan Keputusan debat diambil dari hasil voting, mosi, resolusi, dan sebagainya. Jenis keputusan ada tiga yaitu keputusan oleh para pendengar atau decision by the audience, keputusan oleh hakim atau decision by judges, dan keputusan dengan kritik atau decision by critique. H. Etika Debat Berikut etika yang harus dimiliki peserta debat diantaranya yaitu: Bertanya Secara Serius Ketika bertanya kepada lawan debat harus bersungguh-sungguh, bandingkan paparannya dengan data-data yang memang sudah dihimpun. Tidak Menyinggung Lawan Debat Tidak boleh menyinggung lawan debat mengenai kekurangan fisik dalam debat, kondisi yang diutamakan yaitu pertarungan ide gagasan. Untuk itu, jika hendak menyinggung atau menyerang lawan debat dalam debat maka harus menyerang ide gagasannya, bukan fisik dari lawan debat. Bicara Sesuai Data dan Fakta Agar dapat mematahkan argumentasi lawan debat, maka harus mengadu argumentasinya dengan data dan fakta. Jangan adu ide gagasan lawan dengan informasi-informasi yang belum jelas. Patuhi Peraturan Debat Pada saat melakukan debat dengan pebisnis, teman sekolah atau lainnya harus mematuhi peraturan yang berlaku dalam melaksanakan debat tersebut. Jika melanggar atau tidak mematuhi peraturan pada saat debat, maka akan di diskualifikasi atau hal lainnya. I. Tata Cara Teks Debat Tata cara pelaksanaan debat yang baik yaitu sebagai berikut: a. Memahami dan menjalankan peraturan debat yang telah disepakati peserta dan anggota debat. Apabila seorang anggota debat melanggar peraturan maka akan berpengaruh pada timnya. b. Sebaiknya pertanyaan yang diajukan disampaikan dengan profesional, tidak menghina, menguji, maupun merendahkan lawan, pertanyaan juga tidak boleh menyerang lawan secara pribadi tapi fokus ke permasalahan yang sedang dibahas. c. Ajukan argumen dengan analisis yang kritis, masuk akal, runtut, sintetis, keterampilan retorika (berbicara dan intelijensia (ability to perceive and understand) atau tidak terbata-bata. d. Dalam menyampaikan gagasan kenali dan pahami kelemahan maupun kelebihan yang dimiliki lawan. Hal ini sangat penting untuk menyusun strategi debat sehingga efektif dalam menyangkal dan mempengaruhi lawan bahkan seluruh peserta debat.
  6. 6. e. Argumen yang disampaikan tidak perlu terlalu banyak karena waktu yang terbatas (batasi argumen maksimal tiga poin). Susun argumen ke dalam poin yang singkat dan lugas yang merujuk langsung ke permasalahan yang sedang didebatkan. f. Memahami dengan baik mengenai kesalahan dalam berpikir terutama pada penyelesaian masalah. Hal ini juga berfungsi untuk mengetahui kelemahan argumentasi yang diberikan lawan. g. Menyajikan gagasan yang akurat dan bisa dipertanggungjawabkan, sertakan juga data yang valid yang dapat mendukung argumen atau gagasan. h. Buatlah kesimpulan yang menunjukkan pernyataan final dengan kalimat yang lugas dan langsung menuju ke titik celah lawan. Penyampaian kesimpulan tidak perlu terlalu panjang cukup poin yang menegaskan argumentasi dan disampaikan secara tegas untuk menunjukkan rasa percaya diri bahwa argumentasi tersebut benar.

