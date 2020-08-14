Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EQUIPO COOPERATIVO: -Bejar Calderon Jenifer -Carrión Bacilio Karen Andrea -Castro Jimenez Miguel -Pingo Amaya Gonzalo -Mar...
11. Irak no tiene gobierno por eso cunde la acracia. 12. La formación de la sangre es estudiada por la hematología. 13. Er...
III. Foliación c. hoja IV. Filiación d. hierro a) Ia, IId, IIIb, IVc b) Ic, IIb, IIIa, IVd c) Ib, IIc, IIId, IVa d) Id, II...
b) Carbohidratos c) Semillas d) Tubérculos e) Cereales la meronimia de cabeza es Pies Manos Cabello Rodilla Tronco INCLUSI...
a. bestia b. mula c. cuadrúpedo d. herbívoro e. mamífero 6. ¿Qué palabra implica las otras? a. caminar b. pies c. aletas d...
b) bala c) revólver d) arma e) objeto REFERENCIA 1. El oro y la pirita se parecen tanto en el color como en el brillo. ___...
5. Un almirante holandés descubrió la isla de Pascua en 1722. Más adelante, una expedición del virrey del Perú LA redescub...
Haptitudverbal 2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Haptitudverbal 2

26 views

Published on

Haptitudverbal 2

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Haptitudverbal 2

  1. 1. EQUIPO COOPERATIVO: -Bejar Calderon Jenifer -Carrión Bacilio Karen Andrea -Castro Jimenez Miguel -Pingo Amaya Gonzalo -Martinez Bianca Angela -Vela Mozombite Mishell Cristina. AÑO Y SECCIÓN:5B Raíces griegas Completa las siguientes oraciones por medio de Etimologías: 1. Se dice que el dinosaurio Rex era un animal hetrotrofo porque se alimentaba de otros animales. 2. Un ejemplo de animal xilofago es la termita, por su capacidad de devorar madera. 3. La raíz de bambú es deliciosa para el oso panda por eso es un animal herbivoro. 4. Come de todo es un ser omnívoro . 5. Algunas culturas son necrofagas porque se comen a sus muertos. 6. Su alcoholismo lo hacía buscar todo tipo de bebida alcohólica. 7. Según la teología Dios es un ser omnipotente o sea todopoderoso 8. Un análisis microscópico determinó cual fue la bacteria que produjo la enfermedad. 9. Todos sus huesos estaban inflamadas: Sufría de artritis. 10. Tenía pérdida del apetito o sea sufría de anemia.
  2. 2. 11. Irak no tiene gobierno por eso cunde la acracia. 12. La formación de la sangre es estudiada por la hematología. 13. Era un chico con taquifrenia es decir tenía rapidez cerebral. Relaciones semanticas En el enunciado “El perro es el animal que acompaña al hombre”, el significado de la palabra perro con respecto al de animal está en relación de (UNMSM 2010) sinonimia. antonimia. homonimia. polisemia. Hiponimia. En los enunciados “Acariciaba el lomo del libro” y “El lomo del animal era muy suave”, ¿en qué relación semántica se encuentran las palabras subrayadas? Sinonimia Antonimia Polisemia Homonimia Hiperonimia En las expresiones siguientes: Los enemigos tomaron la ciudad. Los caminantes se tomaron todo el refresco. La palabra tomaron es Polisémica. homófona. sinónima. parónima. antónima. Encuentre el término referido a la misma familia de palabras. I. Ferroso a. humo II. Fumarola b. hijo
  3. 3. III. Foliación c. hoja IV. Filiación d. hierro a) Ia, IId, IIIb, IVc b) Ic, IIb, IIIa, IVd c) Ib, IIc, IIId, IVa d) Id, IIa, IIIc, IVb e) Id, IIc, IIIb, Iva En el enunciado “Espero que entre tú y yo ya no entre ninguna mentira más”, ¿en qué relación se encuentran los términos subrayados? a) Homonimia parcial b) Antonimia lexical propia c) Homonimia absoluta d) Antonimia lexical recíproca e) Antonimia lexical complementaria En la oración “Por botar la llave, le aplicó una llave de yudo”, las palabras subrayadas son a) sinónimas. b) homónimas. c) antónimas gramaticales. d) antónimas lexicales. e) polisémicas. El hiperónimo es deporte sus hipónimos son: a. Carretera – perro b. Fútbol – básquet c. Iglesia – capellán d. Sauce – eucalipto e. Oro –plata Merónimo de Perú es a) Cusco b) Buenos Aires c) Sierra d) Selva e) Bogotá El hiperónimo de trigo-avena-arroz a) Lípidos
  4. 4. b) Carbohidratos c) Semillas d) Tubérculos e) Cereales la meronimia de cabeza es Pies Manos Cabello Rodilla Tronco INCLUSIÓN E IMPLICANCIA 1. ¿Qué palabra está implicada en las otras? a. Crematístico b. Banco c. Préstamo d. Dinero e. Alcancía 2. ¿Qué palabra implica las otras en su concepto? a. garlopa b. desbastar c. madera d. herramienta e. manual 3. ¿Qué palabra está implicada en las otras? a. jauría b. constelación c. grupo d. moblaje e. ganado 4. ¿Qué término implica a los otros? a. pentagrama b. música c. línea d. nota e. ritmo 5. ¿Qué palabra implica las otras?
  5. 5. a. bestia b. mula c. cuadrúpedo d. herbívoro e. mamífero 6. ¿Qué palabra implica las otras? a. caminar b. pies c. aletas d. zapatos e. zapatillas 7.Señale el término implicado en los otros a) pasión b) odio c) amor d) sentimiento e) compasión 8.Señale el término implicado en los otros 1. carne 2. mayonesa 3. café 4. pollo 5. gaseosa a) 1 y 2 b) 2 y 3 c) 4 y 5 d) 1, 2, 3 y 4 e) 1, 2 y 4 9.¿Qué vocablo implica a todos los demás? a) pincel b) pintura c) pintar d) tiza e) brocha 10.Indicar qué palabra incluye las demás por su generalidad a) tambor
  6. 6. b) bala c) revólver d) arma e) objeto REFERENCIA 1. El oro y la pirita se parecen tanto en el color como en el brillo. __________ tienen un color amarillento y un brillo intenso que __________ hacen fáciles de confundir. a) Ambos — lo b) Ambos — los c) Estos — lo d) Aquellos — las e) Aquellas — los 2. Galileo Galilei estuvo preso por defender su idea de que la Tierra se movía alrededor del Sol, lo cual contradecía la creencia de su época. Después de haber sido obligado a retractarse, se dice que murió: "Sin embargo, esta se mueve". El término destacado se refiere a: a) su época b) la creencia c) la Tierra d) su idea e) el Sol 3. En 1897, el personaje de Drácula se hizo famoso con la novela del escritor irlandés Bram Stoker. Para crearlo, Stoker se basó en la historia de Vlad Tepes, quien realmente vivió en Rumania. Ese personaje ficticio aún atemoriza a los que lo recuerdan. La palabra destacada se refiere a: a) Bram Stoker b) el escritor irlandés c) la novela d) el personaje ficticio e) Vlad Tepes 4. Los zapatos que quería y el vestido que me arreglaste son adecuados para la fiesta. __________es de seda roja y __________son de cuero fino. a) Este — estos b) Aquel — aquellos c) Uno — ambos d) Este — aquellos e) Aquel — estos
  7. 7. 5. Un almirante holandés descubrió la isla de Pascua en 1722. Más adelante, una expedición del virrey del Perú LA redescubrió en 1770. El término resaltado se refiere a: a) la isla de Pascua b) la Pascua c) un almirante d) la expedición 6. Según la forma en que los seres vivos consiguen su alimento, ESTOS se clasifican en autótrofos o heterótrofos. El término resaltado se refiere a: a) autótrofos b) heterótrofos c) su alimento d) los seres vivos 7. No hay que olvidar que los azúcares favorecen, especialmente, la formación de caries; por esta razón, es conveniente no dejar que los niños abusen de ELOS. El término resaltado se refiere a: a) los azúcares b) caries c) esta razón d) la formación 8. Los pulmones son dos órganos esponjosos en forma de bolsa. ALLÍ se realiza el intercambio de oxígeno y dióxido de carbono. El término resaltado se refiere a: a) la bolsa b) los pulmones c) el oxígeno d) dos órgano 9. Marque el número de anáforas que presenta el siguiente texto: Micaela decidió iniciar una carrera profesional. Entonces, ella averiguó sobre las posibles universidades. De pronto, encontró CPEL. Definitivamente, este es una excelente opción. Allí tendría la mejor educación. a) 1 b) 2 c) 3 d) 4 e) 5 10. Marque la alternativa en la que se produzca un caso de elipsis: a) Los colaboradores recibieron una capacitación sobre Clima Laboral. Ellos se sintieron muy satisfechos. b) Es importante desarrollar nuestras habilidades comunicativas. c) Fabio obtuvo la beca. Viajó a París, la Ciudad Luz. d) Las empresas deben actualizarse para brindar un mejor servicio.

×