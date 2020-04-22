Operaciones unitarias en los alimentos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
¿QUÉ SON LAS OPERACIONES UNITARIAS EN EL PROCESO DE ALIMENTOS? Las operaciones unitarias son procesos en que los materiale...
FUNDAMENTO DE LAS OPERACIONES UNITARIAS En las operaciones unitarias se deben de aplicar los principios generales de acuer...
OPERACIONES UNITARIAS APLICADAS A LA INDUSTRIA DE LOS ALIMENTOS
BOMBEO Su función principal es circular fluidos desde y hasta las operaciones del proceso. A través de canales abiertos, s...
DESINTEGRACIÓN Trata de subdividir grandes masas de alimento en unidades más pequeñas. Usando técnicas como: • Cortar • Molienda • Trituración • Homogeneización
CONTROL Combinación de operaciones complejas que necesitan ser medidas y controladas para obtener la calidad deseada en lo...
ENVASADO Es la capa de protección de los alimentos. Puede ser de vidrio, plástica, lata, cartón, papel, combinaciones plás...
EVAPORACION La evaporación es un proceso en el cual una sustancia en estado liquido pasa al estado gaseoso, esto se debe a...
ASPERCIÓN Es un método o técnica de lavado húmedo mas utilizado; durante el se exponen las superficies del alimento abdica...
FILTRACIÓN Es una operación unitaria que consiste en que un componente solido insoluble de una suspensión solido pero a la...
INTERCAMBIO DE CALOR La importancia del intercambio de calor, radica en que los alimentos deben de ser calentados para así...
LIMPIEZA • Mantener el lugar de trabajo limpio es necesario, así los alimentos no pueden contaminarse de bacterias. • El p...
MANEJO DE MATERIALES • Incluye los proceso totales de las operaciones para reducir costos en los materiales sin perder cal...
Mezclado El mezclado es una operación unitaria que lleva un proceso con una serie de pasos, es abiertamente utilizada para...
Recubrimiento Esta técnica es de carácter manufacturado que tiene como objetivo crear una superficie con las característic...
SECADO Esta técnica re quiere de una serie de pasos para llevarse a cabo. • Requiere de intercambio de energía y masa • Su...
SEPARACIÓN La separación consiste en la separación o transformación de lo que vienen siendo de solidos a líquidos o viceve...
OSMOSIS INVERSA Se le conoce a la osmosis como el proceso o fenómeno en el cual se produce el paso o difusión de un disolv...
ULTRAFILTRACIÓN La ultrafiltración, como su nombre lo dice, es un proceso de filtrado el cual es utilizado para filtrar su...
CONCLUSIÓN Las operaciones unitarias pueden traslaparse, son pasos que en el procesamiento de alimentos se deben ajustar a...
  1. 1. Universidad San Carlos de Guatemala -CUNSUROC- Mazatenango, Suchitepéquez María Fernanda Pérez Duarte Carné: 202042490 Orlando Enrique Tum Monroy Carné: 202044885 Mishell Alejandra Porras López Carné. 202042202 Marian Gulielmy Porres Vásquez Carné: 202042177 Ashly Daniela Marroquín Monzón Carné: 202047130 Karla Daniela del Rosario González Díaz Carné: 201641648 Dr. Edgar Roberto Del Cid Chacón Introducción a la Ciencia de los Alimentos
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ SON LAS OPERACIONES UNITARIAS EN EL PROCESO DE ALIMENTOS? Las operaciones unitarias son procesos en que los materiales de entrada o de alimentación se modifican o se procesan para obtener los materiales finales de productos alimenticios. En la industria alimentaria se da la necesidad de separar los componentes de una mezcla en fracciones, de describir los solidos divididos y predecir sus características.
  3. 3. FUNDAMENTO DE LAS OPERACIONES UNITARIAS En las operaciones unitarias se deben de aplicar los principios generales de acuerdo a las características de los alimentos para la selección de los equipos de reducción de actividad acuosa, tratamientos térmicos y no térmicos en los procesos alimentarios.
  4. 4. OPERACIONES UNITARIAS APLICADAS A LA INDUSTRIA DE LOS ALIMENTOS
  5. 5. BOMBEO Su función principal es circular fluidos desde y hasta las operaciones del proceso. A través de canales abiertos, secciones circulares (tuberías) o secciones cuadradas. Es un transformador de energía, mecánica que puede proceder de un motor eléctrico, térmico, etc. Adquiere forma de presión, de posición y de velocidad. Debe de ser fácilmente desarmable.
  6. 6. DESINTEGRACIÓN Trata de subdividir grandes masas de alimento en unidades más pequeñas. Usando técnicas como: • Cortar • Molienda • Trituración • Homogeneización
  7. 7. CONTROL Combinación de operaciones complejas que necesitan ser medidas y controladas para obtener la calidad deseada en los productos alimenticios. Utiliza válvulas, termómetros, básculas, termostatos, entre otros. Instrumentos necesarios para medir y ajustar factores como temperatura, presión, flujo de los líquidos, acidez, gravedad especifica, peso, viscosidad, humedad, tiempo, nivel de líquido, etc.
  8. 8. ENVASADO Es la capa de protección de los alimentos. Puede ser de vidrio, plástica, lata, cartón, papel, combinaciones plásticas y metálicas. Los alimentos son susceptibles a la contaminación microbiana, suciedad física, invasión de insectos, luz, absorción de humedad, absorción de sabor, pérdida de humedad, pérdida de sabor, entre tantos problemas que se pueden presentar en la distribución, por lo tanto, es necesario una capa protectora bien diseñada.
  9. 9. EVAPORACION La evaporación es un proceso en el cual una sustancia en estado liquido pasa al estado gaseoso, esto se debe al tomar energía suficiente para vencer la tensión artificial. • La evaporación es utilizada principalmente en la industria alimentaria a fin de concentrar alimentos por la eliminación del agua. • Se emplea también para recuperar volátiles deseables en los alimentos y para la eliminación de los no deseables. • Es un proceso paulatino.
  10. 10. ASPERCIÓN Es un método o técnica de lavado húmedo mas utilizado; durante el se exponen las superficies del alimento abdicas de agua. La eficiencia de este método dependen de la presión, del volumen y de la temperatura del agua, de la distancia del producto al chorro, del tiempo de exposicion del alimento a la ducha y del número de chorros de aspersión utilizados.
  11. 11. FILTRACIÓN Es una operación unitaria que consiste en que un componente solido insoluble de una suspensión solido pero a la vez liquido se separa del componente liquido haciendo pasar este a través de una membrana porosa la cual retiene a los solidos en su interior o en su superficie. Tipos de filtración: Filtro de arena Filtros de prensa Filtro de carbón activo Ultrafiltración
  12. 12. INTERCAMBIO DE CALOR La importancia del intercambio de calor, radica en que los alimentos deben de ser calentados para así eliminar microorganismos que pueden provocar enfermedades y evitan que el alimento sea seguro para el consumo es necesario eliminar la humedad en cereales y pan tostado. Luego de calentar los alimentos deben de enfriarse rápidamente para evitar pérdidas nutricionales en el alimento.
  13. 13. LIMPIEZA • Mantener el lugar de trabajo limpio es necesario, así los alimentos no pueden contaminarse de bacterias. • El proceso de limpieza puede hacerse por medio de vapor, cepillos abrasivos de núcleo o con aire que evite la contaminación de los instrumentos.
  14. 14. MANEJO DE MATERIALES • Incluye los proceso totales de las operaciones para reducir costos en los materiales sin perder calidad en la producción. • Utilizar las instalaciones de la planta correctamente para facilidad del proceso de manufactura.
  15. 15. Mezclado El mezclado es una operación unitaria que lleva un proceso con una serie de pasos, es abiertamente utilizada para lo que conocemos como el procesamiento de alimentos, aunque también se aplica en otros ambientes como la farmacéutica, entre otros. El objetivo de esta técnica es proporcionar uniformidad, entre los componentes de los que se constituye. Este técnica también se puede definir como un sistema ordenado cuyas partículas se acomodan según la ley de la interacción.
  16. 16. Recubrimiento Esta técnica es de carácter manufacturado que tiene como objetivo crear una superficie con las características correctas para la aplicación que requiere dado al producto que se está manufacturando. Esta técnica también requiere de procesos como: Limpieza Tratamiento de superficie Procesos de recubrimiento. Los procesos más conocidos de recubrimiento o revestimiento son electrodepositado, el adonizado de aluminio, los revestimientos orgánicos y esmalte de porcelana.
  17. 17. SECADO Esta técnica re quiere de una serie de pasos para llevarse a cabo. • Requiere de intercambio de energía y masa • Succión de humedad en los solidos o liquidos a través de la evaporación. • Separa en pequeñas cantidades liquidos de un material sólido. Existen varios tipos de secado: • Secado con aire (caliente). • Secado por congelación. • Secado por contacto directo. • Secado aplicación de energía.
  18. 18. SEPARACIÓN La separación consiste en la separación o transformación de lo que vienen siendo de solidos a líquidos o viceversa, en esta transformación también están agregado los gases los cuales al igual que los líquidos pueden separarse de ellos mismos esto quiere decir de un gas a otro gas, o la eliminación de gas de un solido a un liquido. La separación se divide en las siguientes: 1. Osmosis 2. Osmosis inversa 3. Ultrafiltración
  19. 19. OSMOSIS INVERSA Se le conoce a la osmosis como el proceso o fenómeno en el cual se produce el paso o difusión de un disolvente a través de una membrana permeable, el cual deja el paso del solvente pero no la del soluto, de una solución mas diluida a otra que esta mas concentrada. OSMOSIS Cuando se habla de osmosis inversa se tiene por certeza que se ara una inversión o separación de los iones que se presentan en un solvente, ya que estamos realizando la inversión y para demostrar con mas claridad la osmosis inversa, un ejemplo que da mucha razón es la desalinización del agua marina.
  20. 20. ULTRAFILTRACIÓN La ultrafiltración, como su nombre lo dice, es un proceso de filtrado el cual es utilizado para filtrar sustancias debido a su membrana que puede ayudar a remover virus, bacterias, endotoxinas y otros distintos tipos de patógenos. Este tratamiento se utiliza por ser mas frecuente debido a que esta antes de la osmosis inversa.
  21. 21. CONCLUSIÓN Las operaciones unitarias pueden traslaparse, son pasos que en el procesamiento de alimentos se deben ajustar a la materia prima. Son conceptos que nos ayudan a organizar el pensamiento y tener el mejor resultado. En el moderno procesamiento de los alimentos estas operaciones son combinadas, en tal forma que generalmente permiten una producción fácil, constante y controlada. Eso sí, se necesita el equipo adecuado.

