Bab 6 data penelitian

Data dapat dikalisifikasikan berdasarkan Sumber Bentuk Skala Data Penelitian adalah segala fakta dan angka yang dapat dija...
• Data yang diambil langsung dari responden atau target pengamatan. Data diperoleh dari hasil wawancara, angket dan observ...
• Murah, dapat digunakan untuk berbagai kepentingan dan berbagai instansi • Dapat dikumpulkan/didapatkan dengan waktu yang...
• keakuratan data tidak terjamin, tergantung pada pengolahan dan hasil interpretasi sebelumnya • data yang tersedia kadang...
• Adalah data yang dinyatakan dalam bentuk kata, kalimat dan gambar Data kualitatif • Adalah data yang berbentuk angka, at...
• Data nominal • Adalah data yang diperoleh dengan cara kategorisasi atau koding/pengkodean • Ciri-ciri data ordinal • Han...
Data interval Adalah data yang diperoleh dari pengukuran dimana jaraknya sama tetapi tidak mempunyai nilai nol (0) absolu...
Macam-Macam Data Kuantitatif Nominal Ordinal Interval Rasio Kualitatif
MACAM DATA Deskriftif satu variabel atau satu sampel B E N T U K H I P O T E S I S Komparatif 2 sampel Komparatif k sampel...
Data Nominal Data nominal adalah salah satu jenis data kualitatif, dimana berupa kategori yang diantara kategori tersebut ...
Data Interval Data interval adalah data yang termasuk kelompok data kuantitatif, dimana berupa angka-angka yang didalamnya...
Data Rasio Data rasio adalah data yang sebenarnya sama dengan data iterval, namun bedanya adalah data rasio dapat dibuat p...
Apabila Banyaknya Variabel adalah 1(Satu) (Klik Gambar Untuk Melihat Dalam Ukuran Besar)
Apabila Banyaknya variabel 2(dua) atau Lebih (Klik Gambar Untuk Melihat Dalam Ukuran Besar)
POPULASI, SAMPEL DAN TEKNIK SAMPLING • Pengertian populasi • Wilayah generalisasi yang terdiri dari: subyek/obyek yang mem...
POPULASI DAN SAMPEL Teknik Sampling Probability Sampling 1. Simple random sampling 2. Proportionate stratified random samp...
  1. 1. Data dapat dikalisifikasikan berdasarkan Sumber Bentuk Skala Data Penelitian adalah segala fakta dan angka yang dapat dijadikan bahan untuk menyusun suatu informasi (Suharsimi Arikunto, 2002 : 96) Data merupakan materi mentah yang membentuk semua laporan penelitian (Dempsey dan Dempsey, 2002: 76)
  2. 2. • Data yang diambil langsung dari responden atau target pengamatan. Data diperoleh dari hasil wawancara, angket dan observasi Data Primer • Data yang bersumber dari berbagai dokumen yang ada di berbagai instansi, seperti dinas pendidikan, sekolah, guru dan siswa. Dokumen merupakan catatan-catatan/data penting yang sengaja disimpan untuk bahan analisis Data Skunder
  3. 3. • Murah, dapat digunakan untuk berbagai kepentingan dan berbagai instansi • Dapat dikumpulkan/didapatkan dengan waktu yang relatif cepat • Dapat belajar dan memahami kejadian di waktu lampau • Dapat meningkatkan pengetahuan melalui replikasi dan menambah jumlah sampel • Dapat memahami perubahan Keuntungan Data Sekunder
  4. 4. • keakuratan data tidak terjamin, tergantung pada pengolahan dan hasil interpretasi sebelumnya • data yang tersedia kadang tidak sesuai dengan kebutuhan • Sering kali usang (out off date) Kelemahan data sekunder
  5. 5. • Adalah data yang dinyatakan dalam bentuk kata, kalimat dan gambar Data kualitatif • Adalah data yang berbentuk angka, atau data kualitatif yang di angkakan Data kuantitatif
  6. 6. • Data nominal • Adalah data yang diperoleh dengan cara kategorisasi atau koding/pengkodean • Ciri-ciri data ordinal • Hanya coding • Tidak dapat dioperasikan secara matematis Data ordinal Adalah data yang diperoleh dari kategorisasi atau pengkodean tetapi jarak antara kedua data data tidak diketahui • Ciri-ciri data ordinal • Hanya coding • Tidak dapat dioperasikan secara matematis
  7. 7. Data interval Adalah data yang diperoleh dari pengukuran dimana jaraknya sama tetapi tidak mempunyai nilai nol (0) absolut / mutlak. • Ciri-ciri data interval • Tidak ada coding • Dapat dioperasikan secara matematis Data ratio Adalah data yang diperoleh dari pengukuran dimana jaraknya sama dan mempunyai nilai nol (0) mutlak. • Ciri-ciri data rasio • Tidak ada coding • Dapat dioperasikan secara matematis
  8. 8. Macam-Macam Data Kuantitatif Nominal Ordinal Interval Rasio Kualitatif
  9. 9. MACAM DATA Deskriftif satu variabel atau satu sampel B E N T U K H I P O T E S I S Komparatif 2 sampel Komparatif k sampel Asosiatif Related Independent Related independent NOMINAL Binomial X2 satu sampel Mc Namer Fisher Exact Probability Cohran Q X2 k Sampel Contingency Coeficient C ORDINAL Run Test Sign Test Wilcoxon Matced Pairs Median Test Mann-Whitney Utest Kolmogorov Smirnov Wald-Woldfowitz Friedmand Two-Way Anova Median extensien Kruskal-wallis one Way Anova Spearmen Rank Correlation Kendall Tau Interval Rasio T-test* T-test of Related T-test* Independen one Way Anova* Two-Way Anova* one Way Anova* Two-Way Anova* Korelasi Person Produk Moment* Korelasi Parsial Korelasi Ganda* Regresi Sederhana & Ganda*
  10. 10. Data Nominal Data nominal adalah salah satu jenis data kualitatif, dimana berupa kategori yang diantara kategori tersebut tidak ada perbedaan derajat yang lebih tinggi dan yang lebih rendah. Misalkan: Jenis kelamin perempuan dan laki-laki, dimana laki-laki belum tentu lebih tinggi dari pada perempuan, begitu pula sebaliknya. Data Ordinal Data ordinal hampir sama dengan data nominal, hanya saja ada perbedaan derajat lebih tinggi dan lebih rendah. Misalnya: Pendidikan, dimana pendidikan perguruan tinggi lebih tinggi dari pada SMA, dan sebaliknya pedidikan SMA lebih rendah dari pada perguruan tinggi
  11. 11. Data Interval Data interval adalah data yang termasuk kelompok data kuantitatif, dimana berupa angka-angka yang didalamnya dapat dilakukan operasi matematika serta urutan antara satu data dengan data lainnya mempunyai rentang yang sama. Misalnya: Nilai ujian, dimana dikatakan berurutan dengan rentang yang sama yaitu setelah angka 1 kemudian 2 kemudian 3 dst. Serta dikatakan dapat dilakukan operasi matematika, adalah misalkan: angka 1 dapat dikalikan dengan angka 2 dan hasilnya adalah 2. Ciri khas penting lainnya adalah, data interval tidak mempunyai angka 0 absolut dan 100 absolut secara bersamaan atau dalam arti lain tidak bisa dipastikan peresentase antara satu data dengan keseluruhan data. maksudnya 0 absolut misalkan nilai ujian. Secara akal sehat, tidak mungkin ada nilai ujian kurang dari 0. Sedangkan 100 absolut misalkan juga nilai ujian, secara akal sehat tidak mungkin ada nilai ujian lebih dari 100. jadi data interval contohnya adalah berat badan, dimana tidak bisa dipastikan berapa sebenarnya nilai tertinggi berat badan. Bisa jadi orang punya berat bada puluhan kilo, ratusan atau bahkan ribuan kilo
  12. 12. Data Rasio Data rasio adalah data yang sebenarnya sama dengan data iterval, namun bedanya adalah data rasio dapat dibuat persentase karena ada nilai 0 dan 100 absolut. Seperti yang sudah dibahas di atas, yaitu misalnya nilai ujian yang mempunyai batasan nilai 0 sampai 100. Jika seorang siswa mendapatkan nilai 25, dapat diartikan nilai tersebut adalah 25% dari nilai maksimal 100
  13. 13. Apabila Banyaknya Variabel adalah 1(Satu) (Klik Gambar Untuk Melihat Dalam Ukuran Besar)
  14. 14. Apabila Banyaknya variabel 2(dua) atau Lebih (Klik Gambar Untuk Melihat Dalam Ukuran Besar)
  15. 15. POPULASI, SAMPEL DAN TEKNIK SAMPLING • Pengertian populasi • Wilayah generalisasi yang terdiri dari: subyek/obyek yang memiliki kualitas dan karakteristik tertentu yang ditetapkan oleh peneliti dang yang akan digeneralisasikan • Sampel • Adalah bagian dari populasi yang dijadikan obyek penelitian dan hasilnya akan digeneralisasikan untuk populasi • Teknik sampling • Teknik yang digunakan untuk mengambil sampel
  16. 16. POPULASI DAN SAMPEL Teknik Sampling Probability Sampling 1. Simple random sampling 2. Proportionate stratified random sampling 3. Disproportionate stratified random sampling 4. Area (cluster) sampling (sampling menurut daerah) Non Probability Sampling 1. Sampling sistematis 2. Sampling kuota 3. Sampling IncIdental 4. Purposive sampling 5. Sampling jenuh 6. Snowball sampling

