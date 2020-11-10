Supervisor de recepcion parcial 2 502

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TEMA I: SUPERVISIÓN DE LA ADMINISTRACIÓN DE LA RECEPCIÓN. Mtro. Misael Hernández Vicente Coronaviru Stye
El trabajo de un supervisor El trabajo de un supervisor abarca todas las actividades que se realizan en la recepción, y el...
El trabajo de un supervisor El supervisor asegura un suave flujo de las operaciones de los cajeros/recepcionistas en un ho...
El trabajo de un supervisor EL supervisor y su equipo de recepción deben de buscar el óptimo servicio al huésped al ingres...
CAJA DE RECEPCIÓN El cajero de recepción también realiza las funciones de recepcionista, mientras que en los grandes hotel...
Para llevar el control de las cuentas de los huéspedes Se pueden aplicar diferentes sistemas: • Computadoras (con programa...
CAJA DE RECEPCIÓN • PAPELERÍA UTILIZADA: • a) Facturas • b) Sobre de concentración • c) Vale de caja • d) Recibo de pago a...
ARTÍCULOS, APARATOS E INSTRUMENTOS a) Caja registradora b) Computadora c) Cajón para guardar dinero d) Llave de caja e) Ll...
PRIORIDAD EN EL PAGO A) PRIORIDADES EN LA ENTRADA: 1. Tarjeta de crédito internacional. 2. Tarjeta de crédito nacional. 3....
MANEJO DE LAS TARJETAS DE CRÉDITO En algunos Hoteles, cuando el huésped llega al departamento de recepción a registrarse, ...
los procedimientos que deben seguirse al recibir una tarjeta de crédito. a) Observar la vigencia de la tarjeta. b) Compara...
Recomendaciones importantes: a) Pedir identificación en algunos casos. b) Observar en la tarjeta de crédito la antigüedad ...
MANEJO DE CHEQUES DE VIAJERO EI cheque de viajero es un documento que el huésped del hotel compra en su lugar de origen y ...
MANEJO DE CHEQUES DE VIAJERO a) No tienen vencimiento. b) Se firman por primera vez al comprarlos. c) Se firman por segund...
CHEQUES Y GIROS CHEQUES • En la mayoría de los hoteles no se aceptan cheques. • Sólo pueden ser aceptados con la autorizac...
CUPONES Existen contratos o convenios realizados entre el hotel y algunas agencias de viajes para que el huésped pague en ...
AJUSTES EN LAS CUENTAS DE LOS HUÉSPEDES Cuando se le realizó un cargo de manera indebida a un huésped (restaurante, Consum...
CUENTAS POR COBRAR Este concepto se refiere a las cuentas que no son pagadas a la salida del huésped, sino que se envían p...
CUENTAS MAESTRAS Es un numero de folio, en el cual se permite la captura de un conjunto de habitaciones o individuos (grup...
RECIBOS DE PAGO ANTICIPADO Es muy conveniente que cada vez que se reciba un pago de algún cliente se extienda un recibo, s...
CAMBIOS DE HABITACIÓN Cuando el recepcionista hace un cambio de habitación, debe avisar al cajero de inmediato. Éste se en...
LA SALIDA DEL HUÉSPED a) Solicitar al huésped la llave de la habitación. b) Pedir al huésped amablemente los objetos que l...
REVISIÓN DIARIA DEL CRÉDITO Todos los días, durante el turno vespertino (entre las 3:00 y las 6:00 p.m.), se deberán revis...
MANEJO DEL FONDO DE CAJA a) Deberá ser recibido y entregado por cada cajero al inicio y al final del turno. b) Se prohíbe ...
INFORME DE CAJA Al término de cada turno, se debe elaborar el informe de caja de turno. En este informe se deben detallar ...
SOBRANTES Y FALTANTES Si al realizar el corte de caja se tiene un sobrante o un faltante, se debe reportar de inmediato en...
ARQUEOS El arqueo consiste en una auditoría de las operaciones y del fondo de caja del cajero de recepción. Siempre debe h...
Actividad 1. Segundo parcial. Realizar apuntes o nota de los puntos que consideres más importantes de la siguiente present...
Referencias: Hotelería y Administración Hotelera, Sixto Baéz Mexico Hotelería, Administración Hotelera, Primer Curso: Divi...
  1. 1. TEMA I: SUPERVISIÓN DE LA ADMINISTRACIÓN DE LA RECEPCIÓN. Mtro. Misael Hernández Vicente Coronaviru Stye
  2. 2. El trabajo de un supervisor El trabajo de un supervisor abarca todas las actividades que se realizan en la recepción, y el aspecto administrativo de los recursos monetarios que ingresan a un hotel no es la excepción. El material muestra, las acciones que realiza un supervisor (jefe) de recepción y su equipo de recepción y caja en un hotel.
  3. 3. El trabajo de un supervisor El supervisor asegura un suave flujo de las operaciones de los cajeros/recepcionistas en un hotel, asumiendo varios roles y responsabilidades. supervisa tareas realizadas por los recepcionistas al manejar dinero, y emplea el equipo de cajeros de forma eficiente para asegurar una productividad laboral y un servicio. El supervisor al entrar en terreno administrativo, es responsables de manejar cuestiones y problemas.
  4. 4. El trabajo de un supervisor EL supervisor y su equipo de recepción deben de buscar el óptimo servicio al huésped al ingresar su estado de cuenta en el hotel. Así que vamos a revisar las actividades que debe supervisar hacia el que hacer administrativo de la recepción centrándonos en EL CAJERO DE RECEPCIÓN
  5. 5. CAJA DE RECEPCIÓN El cajero de recepción también realiza las funciones de recepcionista, mientras que en los grandes hoteles esta labor es efectuada por otra persona que trabaja en coordinación con el recepcionista.
  6. 6. Para llevar el control de las cuentas de los huéspedes Se pueden aplicar diferentes sistemas: • Computadoras (con programa de caja). • Caja registradora. • Sistema electro-mecánico. • Sistema manual.
  7. 7. CAJA DE RECEPCIÓN • PAPELERÍA UTILIZADA: • a) Facturas • b) Sobre de concentración • c) Vale de caja • d) Recibo de pago anticipado • e) Ajuste • f) Cargo de misceláneos • g) Traspasos • h) Caja de seguridad • i) Informe de cajero • j) Pagarés para tarjetas de crédito • k) Sobres de despedida • l) Pases de salida • m) Cambio de dólares • n) Depósito de cajeros
  8. 8. ARTÍCULOS, APARATOS E INSTRUMENTOS a) Caja registradora b) Computadora c) Cajón para guardar dinero d) Llave de caja e) Llave maestra de las cajas de seguridad f) Llaves de las cajas de seguridad g) Porta-cargos de huéspedes (PIT) h) Máquinas para tarjetas de crédito i i) Sello de llave entregada (para colocarse en pase de salida,)
  9. 9. PRIORIDAD EN EL PAGO A) PRIORIDADES EN LA ENTRADA: 1. Tarjeta de crédito internacional. 2. Tarjeta de crédito nacional. 3. Efectivo . B) PRIORIDADES EN LA SALIDA: 1. Sugerir el efectivo. 2. Tarjeta de crédito internacional. 3. Tarjeta de crédito nacional.
  10. 10. MANEJO DE LAS TARJETAS DE CRÉDITO En algunos Hoteles, cuando el huésped llega al departamento de recepción a registrarse, se le pide su tarjeta de crédito para abrir el pagaré (voucher) de la tarjeta de crédito; esto se hace por dos motivos: para garantizar el pago y para comodidad del huésped, para que tenga su crédito abierto en todas las áreas del hotel y pueda cargar a su cuenta todos los consumos. Esto es a petición del huésped, o se le puede sugerir dicha opción.
  11. 11. los procedimientos que deben seguirse al recibir una tarjeta de crédito. a) Observar la vigencia de la tarjeta. b) Comparar los nombres de la tarjeta de crédito y los de la tarjeta de registro. c) Seleccionar el voucher y la máquina adecuados. d) Maquinar la tarjeta y observar que los datos estén completos. e) Solicitar la firma al cliente. f) Comparar la firma de la tarjeta (pues podría ser robada, estar cancelada, etcétera).
  12. 12. Recomendaciones importantes: a) Pedir identificación en algunos casos. b) Observar en la tarjeta de crédito la antigüedad del tarjetabiente (miembro desde...). c) Observar el número de código de las tarjetas American Express, ya que se requiere para pedir autorizaciones. d) Algunas tarjetas sólo son válidas en determinados países. e) La esposa del tarjetahabiente no puede firmar por el esposo ni viceversa. f) Es preciso tener especial cuidado con las tarjetas que carecen de la firma correspondiente. g) Hay que tener cuidado con las tarjetas de inversión o débito; en estos casos se debe hacer el cargo por el importe total de las noches de estancia desde la entrada y no se les debe abrir crédito a los huéspedes. h) Es preciso tener cuidado con las tarjetas de Puntos premia. En estos casos se hace el cargo como en el caso anterior. i) Hay que evitar dar efectivo con cargo a tarjetas de crédito. j) Algunas tarjetas aceptan cargos atrasados k) En caso de llamar al banco para pedir una autorización, el cliente no debe marcar el número en el teléfono. l) Cuando se tienen terminales en el punto de venta y se imprime el voucher, se debe comparar la información de éste con la información en la tarjeta. m) Comparar el número de la tarjeta de crédito impreso al frente y al reverso. n) Tener mucho cuidado con las cuentas que tienen un comportamiento extraño. (Se incrementan demasiado en corto periodo, hacen consumos muy altos, propinas muy altas, llamadas de larga distancia muy costosas, etcétera).
  13. 13. MANEJO DE CHEQUES DE VIAJERO EI cheque de viajero es un documento que el huésped del hotel compra en su lugar de origen y que puede ser usado para el pago de servicios, compra de objetos o simplemente, puede cambiarse por efectivo. El cheque de viajero proporciona la comodidad de no tener que viajar con Efectivo.
  14. 14. MANEJO DE CHEQUES DE VIAJERO a) No tienen vencimiento. b) Se firman por primera vez al comprarlos. c) Se firman por segunda vez en presencia del cajero, en el momento de pagar. d) El cajero tiene que observar y comparar que la segunda firma sea igual a la primera. e) Si el cajero duda al comparar, debe solicitar al cliente una tercera firma. f) Hay que evitar que el cliente firme con plumones. g) Evitar admitir los cheques si presentan borrones o alteraciones. h) Tomar en consideración que los cheques de viajero pueden emitirse en diferentes monedas. i) Es preciso solicitar la identificación al huésped (pasaporte o licencia para conducir) y anotar los datos al reverso, incluyendo el número de habitación). j) Hay que tener especial cuidado cuando el huésped desea cambiar grandes cantidades por efectivo. k) Algunos hoteles tienen como política cambiar cheques de viajero sólo a los huéspedes o clientes del restaurante. I) Si se tiene alguna duda, es preciso llamar a la oficina o al banco que los expide. m) Los cheques de viajero nacionales más conocidos son Chequemático y Serfin, y los internacionales son American Express, Visa, Citicorp, Mastercard y Bank of America.
  15. 15. CHEQUES Y GIROS CHEQUES • En la mayoría de los hoteles no se aceptan cheques. • Sólo pueden ser aceptados con la autorización de los ejecutivos. • Se pueden hacer excepciones, Algunas empresas. • Contabilidad debe notificar dichas empresas GIROS • Es una política de la mayoría de los hoteles no recibir este tipo de documentos. • Tratándose de giros postales o telegráficos, se le debe indicar al huésped de una manera amable que acuda a la oficina de correos o de telégrafos respectiva a cambiar el giro.
  16. 16. CUPONES Existen contratos o convenios realizados entre el hotel y algunas agencias de viajes para que el huésped pague en el hotel mediante cupones. Con ellos, el huésped paga un determinado grupo de servicios (algunas veces el cupón sólo incluye el hospedaje). Posteriormente, le cobrará estos cupones a la agencia de viajes. El cajero debe tener una lista de las agencias de viajes cuyos cupones podrá aceptar el hotel
  17. 17. AJUSTES EN LAS CUENTAS DE LOS HUÉSPEDES Cuando se le realizó un cargo de manera indebida a un huésped (restaurante, Consumo, servi-bar, etc.), se debe hacer el ajuste a la cuenta del mismo, esto es, quitar de la cuenta el cargo hecho por error. Antes de realizar el ajuste en la computadora o sistema de caja respectivo, se debe llenar la forma de papelería especial para estos casos.
  18. 18. CUENTAS POR COBRAR Este concepto se refiere a las cuentas que no son pagadas a la salida del huésped, sino que se envían para su cobro posterior, a un de terminado lugar. El cajero no puede aceptar este tipo de cuentas La mayoría de estas cuentas por cobrar están apoyadas por una carta envia da por la empresa y autorizada previamente
  19. 19. CUENTAS MAESTRAS Es un numero de folio, en el cual se permite la captura de un conjunto de habitaciones o individuos (grupo), con la finalidad de manejar un solo movimiento en el sistema de control de cuentas del hotel, se pueden realizar todo tioo de cargos individuales en una sola cuenta.
  20. 20. RECIBOS DE PAGO ANTICIPADO Es muy conveniente que cada vez que se reciba un pago de algún cliente se extienda un recibo, sin importar si éste se realiza como pago total o como abono a la cuenta. El huésped recibe el original del recibo y el cajero conserva una copia. Cuando en el momento de la entrada del huésped, éste decide pagar por anticipado la noche y no desea dejar una cantidad adicional para consumos extras, el cajero entregará este recibo, indicando al huésped que no tiene cuenta abierta.
  21. 21. CAMBIOS DE HABITACIÓN Cuando el recepcionista hace un cambio de habitación, debe avisar al cajero de inmediato. Éste se encargará de hacer los cambios y las modificaciones pertinentes en la cuenta del huésped.
  22. 22. LA SALIDA DEL HUÉSPED a) Solicitar al huésped la llave de la habitación. b) Pedir al huésped amablemente los objetos que le prestó el hotel. (Llave de caja de seguridad, control remoto de TV, plancha, toallas de alberca, artículos deportivos, etcétera). c) Cargos pendientes del día (en algunos casos se tuvo algún cargo de desayuno y éste aún no se ha cargado a la cuenta). d) En caso de que la habitación tenga servibar, se envía a una persona a realizar el inventario respectivo. e) Imprimir un estado de cuenta y pedir amablemente su revisión por parte del cliente. • f) Pedir la tarjeta de crédito al huésped y cobrar. • g) Preguntar al huésped a nombre de quién se realizará la factura (pedir la información respectiva, RFC, dirección, etcétera). • h) Invitar al huésped a llenar la forma impresa de evaluación del servicio del hotel. • i) Entregar al huésped la factura con los comprobantes respectivos en un sobre especial, en el cual deben estar anotados los teléfonos del hotel para futuras reservaciones. En algunos hoteles se le entrega al huésped el "pase de salida" para que éste lo entregue al bell boy al salir. • j) Despedir al cliente amablemente
  23. 23. REVISIÓN DIARIA DEL CRÉDITO Todos los días, durante el turno vespertino (entre las 3:00 y las 6:00 p.m.), se deberán revisar todos los estados de cuenta de los huéspedes registrados en el hotel. a) Cuentas de los huéspedes que al llegar dejaron un depósito y éste ya se agotó b) Cuentas con saldos de cero, cuyos huéspedes ya salieron c) Saldos altos. d) Aplicación de tarifas e) Y un largo etc.
  24. 24. MANEJO DEL FONDO DE CAJA a) Deberá ser recibido y entregado por cada cajero al inicio y al final del turno. b) Se prohíbe la inclusión de vales de caja no autorizados. c) Todo vale debe tener un carácter temporal, cuyo periodo no sea mayor a un día. d) El fondo no estará integrado por grandes cantidades, para que en caso de un asalto, el robo no sea cuantioso. e) En caso de entrar a la caja grandes cantidades por concepto de depósitos de los huéspedes, se deben colocar en la caja. f) En los hoteles situados en la frontera es conveniente tener dos fondos; uno de moneda nacional y otro en dólares, g) El cajero debe tener una lista con los nombres de las personas que pueden autorizar los vales de caja.
  25. 25. INFORME DE CAJA Al término de cada turno, se debe elaborar el informe de caja de turno. En este informe se deben detallar los siguientes aspectos: a) Pagos recibidos (efectivos, tarjetas, etc.). b) Devoluciones. c) Cuentas por cobrar. d) Ajustes. e) Misceláneos.
  26. 26. SOBRANTES Y FALTANTES Si al realizar el corte de caja se tiene un sobrante o un faltante, se debe reportar de inmediato en ese mismo turno
  27. 27. ARQUEOS El arqueo consiste en una auditoría de las operaciones y del fondo de caja del cajero de recepción. Siempre debe hacerse de una manera inesperada para auditar los movimientos de cuentas incorrectas y el mal manejo del fondo de caja y de moneda extranjera. En caso de detectar irregularidades debe levantarse el reporte respectivo, el cual debe ser firmado por el mismo cajero.
  28. 28. Actividad 1. Segundo parcial. Realizar apuntes o nota de los puntos que consideres más importantes de la siguiente presentación. De Genially que se pondrá en línea en unos momentos.
  29. 29. Referencias: Hotelería y Administración Hotelera, Sixto Baéz Mexico Hotelería, Administración Hotelera, Primer Curso: División Cuertos. Trillas Colección Hostelería y Turismo. Madrid, 1996. ISBN: 84-7738-232-8. Mesalles, Lluís. Jefe de recepción, El. Técnica de la recepción en un hotel de calidad. Laertes ediciones. Barcelona, 1999. ISBN: 84-7584-382-4. [Ver comentario].

