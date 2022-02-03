Mussoorie international school - Arcoiris

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Mussoorie International School is one of the Top Boarding Schools in India. We give the opportunity to every student to show their hidden talent. We also provide opportunities to students to join different clubs, (Robotics, Theatre, Photography, Debate, etc) , sports, events, social responsibilities, etc. and we have all facilities where students to learn and enjoy practical skills like swimming pool, laboratory, library, Dormitory.