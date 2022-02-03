Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 4

Mussoorie international school - Arcoiris

Feb. 03, 2022
1 like 0 views

1

Share

Download to read offline

Education

Mussoorie International School is one of the Top Boarding Schools in India. We give the opportunity to every student to show their hidden talent. We also provide opportunities to students to join different clubs, (Robotics, Theatre, Photography, Debate, etc) , sports, events, social responsibilities, etc. and we have all facilities where students to learn and enjoy practical skills like swimming pool, laboratory, library, Dormitory.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4/5)
Free
Reshape Your Body Image Stacie Garland
(3/5)
Free
Dad on Pills: Fatherhood and Mental Illness Chris Gethard
(5/5)
Free
Enter the Zone: Three Steps for Accessing Peak Performance Jari Roomer
(5/5)
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Findaway
(4/5)
Free
Beyond Small Talk: How to Have More Dynamic, Charismatic and Persuasive Conversations Patrick King
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur
(4.5/5)
Free
Memory Craft: Improve Your Memory with the Most Powerful Methods in History Lynne Kelly
(5/5)
Free
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall
(4.5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4/5)
Free
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman
(5/5)
Free
Fearless Leadership: How to Embody the Strength and Confidence of Great Leaders Kim Martin
(4/5)
Free
Getting More Done: Wielding Intention and Planning to Achieve Your Most Ambitious Goals Michelle Loucadoux
(4.5/5)
Free
The Authentic Leader: Five Essential Traits of Effective, Inspiring Leaders Merinda Smith
(4/5)
Free
Out with the Old, In with the You Tess Brigham
(4.5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free

Mussoorie international school - Arcoiris

  1. 1. 1 | P a ge G20 ACTIVITY BY STUDENTS OF P5 MISPYPNEWSLETTER ISSUENO.8 PUBLISHED ON :27 NOVEMBER 2021 1 A AR RC CO OI IR RI IS S MUSSOORIE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL ‘’ DHIYOYONHA PRACHO DAYAT’’ TRADITIONAL VALUES MODERN OUTLOOK
  2. 2. MISPYP NEWSLETTER ISSUE NO.8 PUBLISHED ON : 27 NOVEMBER 2021 2 Comic special 2 | P a ge TRADITIONAL VALUES MODERN OUTLOOK
  3. 3. 3 | P a ge ALYZA – P4 My name is Alyza and I am in P4. I love reading, because of the mysteries and stories. I mostly read “Fairy Tales” as they are my favourite. When I grow up I want to become an author. I got interested in reading books at the age of 6. My favourite authors are “Thea Stilton” and “Germino Stilton”. BOOKS ARE MY BEST FRIENDS. MISPYPNEWSLETTER ISSUENO.8 PUBLISHED ON : 27 NOVEMBER 2021 3 MIS BOOK FAIR f READER OF THE MONTH TRADITIONAL VALUES MODERN OUTLOOK A book fair was organized in our school by Scholastic. It took place on the 14th of November which was also children’s day. We got the opportunity to buy books of our own choice. There were many types of books from fairy tales to superman, diaries, practice books and many more. We enjoyed a lot. It was a great learning Experience and I hope we have book fairs more often.
  4. 4. 4 | P a ge Published by : Ms.Meeta Sharma, Mussoorie International School. Student technical Editors: Aditi Agarwal , Pratyakchha Karna [ Grade-8 ] Student Editors : Sana, Apeksha, Amaira [From P5] Teacher Editors : Ms. Anita Dash, Ms.Usha Panwar Disclaimer: The articles and pictures published in the newsletter express the imagination and reflection of the writer/ composer. MISPYPNEWSLETTER ISSUENO.8 PUBLISHED ON : 27 NOVEMBER 2021 4 STUDENT ACTION TRADITIONAL VALUES MODERN OUTLOOK

×