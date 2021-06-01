Successfully reported this slideshow.
Speech and language therapy training - child

Every day, many unfortunate children need help in speech & language Therapy to lead a normal life. If you want to help children in need, then this Speech & Language Therapy Training – Child is perfect for you.
This Speech & Language Therapy Training – Child is the best way for you to gain expertise in speech and language therapy. You will learn from industry experts and obtain an endorsed certificate of achievement after completing the course.
Like all the courses of One Education, this Speech & Language Therapy Training – Child is designed with the utmost attention and thorough research. All the topics are broken down into easy to understand bite-sized modules that help our learners to understand each lesson very easily.

Speech and language therapy training - child

  1. 1. Speech & Language Therapy Training – Child OVERVIEW Every day, many unfortunate children need help in speech & language Therapy to lead a normal life. If you want to help children in need, then this Speech & Language Therapy Training – Child is perfect for you. This Speech & Language Therapy Training – Child is the best way for you to gain expertise in speech and language therapy. You will learn from industry experts and obtain an endorsed certificate of achievement after completing the course. Like all the courses of One Education, this Speech & Language Therapy Training – Child is designed with the utmost attention and thorough research. All the topics are broken down into easy to understand bite-sized modules that help our learners to understand each lesson very easily. We don’t just provide courses at One Education; we provide a rich learning experience. After purchasing a course from One Education, you get complete 1-year access with tutor support. Our expert instructors are always available to answer all your questions and make your learning experience exquisite. After completing the Speech & Language Therapy Training – Child, you will instantly get an e- certificate that will help you get jobs in the relevant field and will enrich your CV.
  2. 2. If you want to learn about this topic, you should consider this Speech & Language Therapy Training – Child from One Education. The title Speech and Language Therapist is protected by the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) and completion of this course neither entitles you to use the title Speech and Language Therapist, nor call your services Speech and Language Therapy. DESCRIPTION Here at One Education, we put our heart and soul into every single course we design. We make sure that all our courses are designed and developed by industry experts. We aim always to provide value to our learners with quality courses. Our learners are our top priority, and you as a learner will gain tremendous knowledge and skill on this topic from this Speech & Language Therapy Training – Child. The skills that you will receive upon completing this Speech & Language Therapy Training – Child will help to boost your resume and will help you stand out among your peers in the competitive job market. Our course will help you get employed in the relevant field. Enjoy this expertly made course from One Education. Enrol now! Why People Love And Enrol In The Speech & Language Therapy Training – Child Course From One Education  Instantly accessible CPD-accredited certificate on successful completion of this Speech & Language Therapy Training – Child Course  24/7 access to the course for 12 months  Study at your own pace  No hidden fees or exam charges  Full Tutor support on weekdays (Monday – Friday)  Efficient assessment and instant results CERTIFICATE OF ACHIEVEMENT Endorsed Certificate of Achievement from the Quality Licence Scheme After successfully completing the course, learners will be able to order an endorsed certificate as proof of their new achievement. Endorsed certificates can be ordered and get delivered to your home by post for only £79. There is an additional £10 postage charge for international students. CPD Certification from One Education After successfully completing the MCQ assessment of this course, you will qualify for the CPD Certificate from One Education, as proof of your continued professional development. Certification is available in PDF format, at the cost of £9, or a hard copy can be sent to you via post, at the cost of £15.
  3. 3. ENDORSEMENT This course has been endorsed by the Quality Licence Scheme for its high-quality, non-regulated provision and training programmes. This course is not regulated by Ofqual and is not an accredited qualification. Your training provider will be able to advise you on any further recognition, for example progression routes into further and/or higher education. For further information please visit the Learner FAQs on the Quality Licence Scheme website. METHOD OF ASSESSMENT To assess your learning, you have to participate in an automated multiple choice question exam. You have to score at least 60% to pass the exam and to qualify for Quality Licence Scheme endorsed and CPD accredited certificates. After passing the exam, you will be able to apply for a certificate. In addition, to enhance the depth of your knowledge regarding the course and further assess your learning, you are advised to complete the assignment questions provided at the end of the course, which you can complete anytime you wish. After submitting the assignment, our expert tutor will assess your assignment and will give you feedback on your performance. WHO IS THIS COURSE FOR? This Speech & Language Therapy Training – Child is ideal for  People looking to learn speech therapy  People looking to learn language therapy  Anyone looking to brush up their expertise in Speech & Language Therapy for children REQUIREMENTS There are no specific prerequisites to enrol in this Speech & Language Therapy Training – Child. Anyone and everyone can take this course. The Speech & Language Therapy Training – Child is fully accessible from any internet-enabled smart device. So, you can study from the comfort of your home! All you need is a passion for learning, literacy, and to be over the age of 16. TAKE THIS COURSE

