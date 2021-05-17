Successfully reported this slideshow.
Healthcare
May. 17, 2021

The impact of COVID-19 has left many children and young people across the world confused, anxious and afraid, having to deal with a change to their education and very way of life. Parents, teaching professionals and anyone who works with children now have the responsibility to ensure their wellbeing during this challenging time, when they themselves are feeling anxious about the future.
This Anxiety in Children and Young People during COVID-19 course has been designed to support adults in getting children through this difficult time, teaching ways to help them through the transition out of lockdown, protect their wellbeing and educate them effectively at home. It covers the impact of COVID-19 on children, young people and women’s mental health in detail, as well as important information on a range of anxiety disorders.
You will learn how to set up your home for homeschooling, educate children about social distancing, and much more. This course is packed with mindfulness practices, mental health exercises and advice to support both adults and children through this challenging time, equipping them with the skills to reduce stress and stay strong mentally during the pandemic.

Anxiety in children and young people during covid19

  1. 1. Anxiety in Children and Young People during COVID-19 Overview The impact of COVID-19 has left many children and young people across the world confused, anxious and afraid, having to deal with a change to their education and very way of life. Parents, teaching professionals and anyone who works with children now have the responsibility to ensure their wellbeing during this challenging time, when they themselves are feeling anxious about the future. This Anxiety in Children and Young People during COVID-19 course has been designed to support adults in getting children through this difficult time, teaching ways to help them through the transition out of lockdown, protect their wellbeing and educate them effectively at home. It covers the impact of COVID-19 on children, young people and women’s mental health in detail, as well as important information on a range of anxiety disorders. You will learn how to set up your home for homeschooling, educate children about social distancing, and much more. This course is packed with mindfulness practices, mental health exercises and advice to support both adults and children through this challenging time, equipping them with the skills to reduce stress and stay strong mentally during the pandemic.
  2. 2. Please note: This course only gives you the theoretical knowledge that you need to excel in this field. This Anxiety in Children and Young People during COVID-19 doesn’t entitle you to practise as a professional in this specific field. Learning Outcomes:  Know how to recognise the symptoms of anxiety and understand the risk factors for anxiety disorder  Understand the difference between stress and anxiety and gain in-depth knowledge of anxiety disorders  Learn about the impact of COVID-19 on children, young people and women  Ease anxiety in children and young people by learning effective counselling techniques  Gain the skills to support children through the transition out of lockdown and protect their wellbeing  Develop your knowledge of the rules regarding social distancing  Deepen your understanding of homeschooling and how to teach children effectively at home  Practice mindfulness and learn a range of coping strategies for dealing with COVID-related stress Method of Assessment To assess your learning, you have to participate in an automated multiple-choice question exam. You have to score at least 60% to pass the exam and to qualify for CPD accredited certificates. After passing the exam, you will be able to apply for a certificate. To enhance your knowledge regarding the course and to further assess your learning, you are advised to complete the assignment questions provided at the end of the course, which you can complete anytime you wish. After submitting the assignment, our expert tutor will assess your assignment and will give you feedback on your performance. Certification After completing the MCQ assessment, you will qualify for the CPD Certificate from One Education, as proof of your continued professional development. Certification is available in PDF format, for £9, or a hard copy can be sent to you via post, for just £15. Who is this course for? This course is open to everyone but is particularly ideal for teaching professionals, childminders, psychologists, social workers, parents and anyone who works with children and young people. There are no specific entry requirements for this course, which can be studied on a part-time or full-time basis. Career path This Anxiety in Children and Young People during COVID-19 will help you gain all the necessary theoretical knowledge to excel in the relevant field. Enrol on our course now and get started on the journey of taking your career to the next level. TAKE THIS COURSE

