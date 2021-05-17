Anxiety in children and young people during covid19

The impact of COVID-19 has left many children and young people across the world confused, anxious and afraid, having to deal with a change to their education and very way of life. Parents, teaching professionals and anyone who works with children now have the responsibility to ensure their wellbeing during this challenging time, when they themselves are feeling anxious about the future.

This Anxiety in Children and Young People during COVID-19 course has been designed to support adults in getting children through this difficult time, teaching ways to help them through the transition out of lockdown, protect their wellbeing and educate them effectively at home. It covers the impact of COVID-19 on children, young people and women’s mental health in detail, as well as important information on a range of anxiety disorders.

You will learn how to set up your home for homeschooling, educate children about social distancing, and much more. This course is packed with mindfulness practices, mental health exercises and advice to support both adults and children through this challenging time, equipping them with the skills to reduce stress and stay strong mentally during the pandemic.

