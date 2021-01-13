14 deficiency of trace elements

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Deﬁciency of trace elements Karima Al Salihi
  2. 2. Iron deﬁciency •Iron plays a vital role in the normal functioning of animal life. •70% of body iron remains as functional iron mainly as hemoglobin, myoglobin, etc. •Natural feed stuffs contain enough iron to meet the functional activity of animal’s life. •Iron content of milk is very poor in amount so that if calf is maintained on whole milk for a long period is likely to suffer from anaemia.
  3. 3. Causes (1) Less content of iron in the feed or defect in absorption or utilization. (2) Excessive loss through excretion. (3) High demand of it. (4) Blood sucking parasites cause heavy drainage of iron. Calves, lambs and kids suffer from anemia, mostly from endoparasites which characterized by bottle jaw in severe anemia. (5) Copper deﬁciency blocks iron utilization. (6) Low folic acid level.
  4. 4. Symptoms (1) Paleness of mucosa, skin and face due to presence of microcytic hypochromic anemia. (2) Severe dyspnea. (3) Edema of head and fore quarters.
  5. 5. Diagnosis (1) History of diets, management and clinical ﬁndings. (2) Hematological examination: 1) Reduction in Hb level and RBC count. 2) RBC shows morphological changes characterized by anisocytosis, poikilocytosis and reticulocytosis. 3) Subnormal serum iron level (170-300 pg % or less).
  6. 6. Treatment (1) Remove the real cause. (2) Oral ferrous sulphate with 4 ml of 1.8 % solution. (3) Hematinic mixture containing ferriet ammon citrate 1.2 gm; copper sulphate 60 mg; cobalt sulphate 15 mg and water. Oral dosing of 15 to 30 ml 3 time daily for cattle and horse. (4) Parenteral iron preparation e.g. Imferon 2 to 10 ml, IM, at alternate day till complete recovery.

