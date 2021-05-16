Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 16, 2021

Etica y moral clase introductoria

Clase introductoria, Seminario III, Ética, 6to Semestre Instituto Universitario de Seguros
Plan de Evaluación (resumen)
Conceptos de Ética y Moral

Etica y moral clase introductoria

  1. 1. Seminario III Ética TSU en Seguros Moral El Bien y el Mal Soc. Mirna Ojeda 6to Semestre
  2. 2. Estudiaremos 7 Unidades UNIDAD 1. Orígenes de la Ética y el estudio de la Moral Fuentes de la Moralidad: Actos humanos, y la Conciencia Moral. UNIDAD 2. Ética y Derecho: La Ley como instrumento de la Moral Dignidad Humana y Derechos Humanos UNIDAD 3. Política: Gobierno, Estado, ¿Socialismo o Capitalismo? UNIDAD 4. Ética y Religión: Moral Dualista, 5 Religiones del Mundo UNIDAD 5. El valor de la Vida UNIDAD 6. Moral Familiar: UNIDAD 7. Código de Ética Profesional del Seguro ENCUENTROS SINCÓNICOS LOS MÍERCOLES DE 6.30 A 7.30PM 4 PRUEBAS PARCIALES + ACTIVIDADES EN CADA UNIDAD PLAN DE EVALUACIÓN
  3. 3. Se puede decir que la ética es, en este sentido, una teorización de la moral, que incluso ayuda a definir criterios propios sobre lo que ocurre a nuestro alrededor. Aunque normalmente la ética respalda o justifica las prácticas morales, otras veces parece entrar en contradicción con estas. La palabra ética viene del griego ethos que significa 'forma de ser' o 'carácter'. La ética estudia los principios que deben regir la conducta humana al tratar de explicar las reglas morales de manera racional, fundamentada, científica y teórica.
  4. 4. En otras palabras, la moral es el conjunto de reglas que se aplican en la vida cotidiana y todos los ciudadanos las utilizan continuamente. Estas normas guían a cada individuo, orientando sus acciones y sus juicios sobre lo que es correcto o incorrecto, es decir, bueno o malo dentro de una escala de valores compartida por el grupo social. La palabra moral deriva de la palabra latina morālis, que significa 'relativo a las costumbres'. La moral, por lo tanto, se centra en la práctica, en las expresiones concretas del comportamiento que derivan del sistema de valores y principios.
  5. 5. Diferencias y Semejanzas
  6. 6. Lo que piensas, lo que te hace actuar y a veces lo que sientes se rige por la Ética y por la Moral Solemos juzgar cada uno de nuestros actos por lo que hemos aprendido desde niños.
  7. 7. Para mi es un gusto Acompañarte en esta asignatura

