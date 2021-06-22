Presentacion cinematica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Trayectoria C B Trayectoria desde A hasta D Punto de Referencia Posición B Unida III. CINEMATICA DE PARTICULAS D Facilitad...
 Movimiento rectilíneo uniforme: Cuando su velocidad es constante entonces hablamos de , para el calcula de la velocidad ...
Movimiento de una partícula en el Plano Cinemática en una dimensión.  Movimiento sobre una recta. El movimiento de una pa...
Un cuerpo se mueve de acuerdo a la ecuación X=3t²-7t+2 determinar: a ) Posición de la partícula para un t= 1s , T=2s T=3s ...
Ejemplos La siguiente tabla muestra los datos que se obtienen al medir las diferentes posiciones que ocupa una partícula e...
Ejercicios para resolver 1.-En la siguiente grafica se muestra el movimiento de una partícula en el plano cartesiano. Hall...
2.)Un cuerpo se desplaza de modo que su posición en función del tiempo esta dado por la grafica de la fig. hallar la rapid...
Movimiento de una partícula en el Plano PNF MECÁNICA Lcda. Mirla Torres Aceleración media e instantánea: es el cambio de l...
Ejemplo 1) Calcular la rapidez con la cual se desplaza un móvil que al cabo de 30s. de estarse moviendo con una aceleració...
2) Un móvil que se desplaza a 60Km/s. Se le aplican los frenos durante 5min. Teniendo al final de la frenada una rapidez d...
Ejercicios para resolver  Un móvil parte del reposo iniciando un movimiento uniforme acelerado(MUA) con una aceleración d...
Resumen de las formulas a) a med = ∆V = Vf –V0 aceleración instantánea ∆ t t2 - t1 a = Vf = m /seg² t b)V= V0 + at d ) X =...
MOVIMIENTO DE UNA PARTICULA EN EL PLANO PNF MECÁNICA Universidad Politécnica Territorial del Zulia MOVIMIENTO CIRCULAR Lcd...
Movimiento circular uniforme  Elementos del movimiento -Periodo T= t/n -Movimiento periódico -Frecuencia F= n/t Cinemátic...
 Ejemplo : Un disco de 9m de diámetro está girando de manera que da 15 vueltas en 0,5min. calcular:  a.) La velocidad li...
CINEMATICA DE PARTICULAS  MOVIMIENTO VERTICAL : CAÍDA LIBRE Ys=Y- Yl Aceleración constante = g=9,8 m/seg² (Ec. a) Vf = g....
 Desde una altura de 80m se deja caer un cuerpo. Calcular a los 3seg: a) La rapidez que tiene en ese momento. b) la altur...
CAIDA LIBRE  Desde una torre se deja caer una piedra que tarda 5 seg. en llegar al suelo. Calcular la rapidez que tiene e...
CINEMÁTICA : MOVIMIENTO DE PARTÍCULAS y V0=Vx Vy Vx Vx V A Vy V B C X fig. 1 V0=Vx Vy= g. t V²= (Vx)² +(Vy)² Tanᾳ = Vy Vx ...
V V0x=Vx V Vx 0 V y V a fig. 2 Y X Vx Vx Vx Vy a a a a V0y Vy V V Vy=-Voy +gTv . Vy=0 . . . . R= Alcance V0x= V0 . cosᾳ V0...
Ejemplo  Se lanza un proyectil con una velocidad de 400m/s y un ángulo de elevación de 30° calcular el alcance del proyec...
r(t)= x(t) i+ y(t) j +z(t) k x y Z k i j X i Y j Z k Desplazamiento y Velocidad ∆t 0. P1 r1 P2 r2 ∆r= r2 - r1 ∆r= r2-r1 = ...
Cinemática en tres dimensión v = dr = d x i + dy j + d z k dt dt dt dt Las componentes del vector velocidad en las direcci...
 Aceleración a med = Δv y la instantánea a = lím Δv = dv =v’ Δt Δt→0 Δt dt en función del vector de posición a = d²r = r”...
  1. 1. Trayectoria C B Trayectoria desde A hasta D Punto de Referencia Posición B Unida III. CINEMATICA DE PARTICULAS D Facilitador : Lcda. Mirla Torres PNF MECÁNICA Abril 2021 Determinar el vector velocidad y aceleración que describa el movimiento de una partícula en el plano. Objetivo: A
  2. 2.  Movimiento rectilíneo uniforme: Cuando su velocidad es constante entonces hablamos de , para el calcula de la velocidad media se tiene entonces que  Movimiento rectilíneo uniforme variado: Acelerado y Retardado  Movimiento circulares curvilíneos, elípticos, parabólicos, Helicoidal V= X/t V m= X 2 – X 1 / t2- t1 Lcda. Mirla Torres Unida III. CINEMATICA DE PARTICULAS PNF MECÁNICA Movimiento de una partícula en el plano
  3. 3. Movimiento de una partícula en el Plano Cinemática en una dimensión.  Movimiento sobre una recta. El movimiento de una partícula que se mueve sobre una recta lo podemos describir de la siguiente manera: Donde: el punto O es la referencia con relación a los puntos A y B , este movimiento de la partícula a lo largo de la recta se denomina movimiento rectilíneo uniforme . 0 -1 -2 1 -3 2 3 A B O X Vector posición PNF MECÁNICA Lcda. Mirla Torres
  4. 4. Un cuerpo se mueve de acuerdo a la ecuación X=3t²-7t+2 determinar: a ) Posición de la partícula para un t= 1s , T=2s T=3s b) La velocidad media para t= 3s y t= 5s Solución a ) se tiene  Para T=1 en la ecuación X=3(1)²-7(1)+2 = -2 m  Para T=2 en la ecuación X=3(2)²-7(2)+2 = 0m  Para T=3 en la ecuación X=3(3)²-7(3)+2 = 8 m X= X3- X 1 = 8-(-2)m ; X=10m b) Velocidad Media seria: O -1 -2 8 . . . V m= X m – X 1/ t5- t3 V= 8m – (-2m) = 5m/s 5s - 3s EJEMPLO PNF MECÁNICA Lcda. Mirla Torres
  5. 5. Ejemplos La siguiente tabla muestra los datos que se obtienen al medir las diferentes posiciones que ocupa una partícula en diferentes intervalos de tiempo dados . ¿Calcular la velocidad ? X (m) 0 40 80 120 160 T (s) 0 4 8 12 16 X (m) T (s) 160 120 80 40 0 0 4 8 12 16 40m/4s =10m/s 80m/8s =10m/s 120m/12s =10m/s 160m/16s = 10m/s V= 160m – 40m = 10 m/s 16s - 4s V= X/t ; V= 160m = 10m/s 16 s V m= ∆X = X 2 – X 1 / t2- t1 ∆t Desplazamientos X ∆X= X2-X1 ; ∆X =160m-0m=160 ∆t= t2-t1 ; ∆t=16seg – 0seg= 16seg PNF MECÁNICA Lcda. Mirla Torres
  6. 6. Ejercicios para resolver 1.-En la siguiente grafica se muestra el movimiento de una partícula en el plano cartesiano. Hallar la velocidad media para cada intervalo de tiempo y la rapidez con que se mueve la partícula en el plano. X (m) T (s) 18 12 9 6 3 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 PNF MECÁNICA Lcda. Mirla Torres
  7. 7. 2.)Un cuerpo se desplaza de modo que su posición en función del tiempo esta dado por la grafica de la fig. hallar la rapidez con que se mueve y la velocidad de la partícula. 80 40 T (s) X (m) 5 10 0 Ejercicios para resolver PNF MECÁNICA Lcda. Mirla Torres
  8. 8. Movimiento de una partícula en el Plano PNF MECÁNICA Lcda. Mirla Torres Aceleración media e instantánea: es el cambio de la velocidad en cada unidad de tiempo, se trata de una magnitud vectorial. La aceleración media viene dada por : Y la aceleración instantánea viene dada por: a =Vf-V0 si el móvil parte del reposo se tiene t- t0 a med = V2 –V1 = ∆V t2 - t1 ∆ t a = Vf = m /s. t Si el movimiento se da con aceleración constante se deduce que : 1 ) V= V0 + at 3 ) X = X0 + V0 T + ½ at² ; X= ½ at² 2 ) Vf ² = V0 ² + 2ax MUA ; V ² = V0 ² - 2a (x-X0) MUR (movimiento uniforme retardado) 4) X máx.= -V0² 2a 5) T máx.= Vo a
  9. 9. Ejemplo 1) Calcular la rapidez con la cual se desplaza un móvil que al cabo de 30s. de estarse moviendo con una aceleración de 0,5m/s² de tiene rapidez de 18m/s. Solución: extraemos los datos y aplicamos la formula V=V0+at Datos V= V0 + at T=30 s. VF=18m/s V0 = 18m/s - 0.5m/seg² . 30 s a=0,5m7s² V0=3m/ s PNF MECÁNICA Lcda. Mirla Torres
  10. 10. 2) Un móvil que se desplaza a 60Km/s. Se le aplican los frenos durante 5min. Teniendo al final de la frenada una rapidez de 15km/h. Calcular la aceleración del móvil. Datos: Vo=60Km/h 60k/h . 1000m/3600s =16,67m/s T= 0,5min 0,5 min . 60s = 30s Vf= 15Km/h 15Km/h . 1000m/3600s = 4,16m/s a = Vf –V0 ; a = 4,16m/s –16,67m/s t 30s. a = - 0,4m/s² Ejemplo PNF MECÁNICA Lcda. Mirla Torres
  11. 11. Ejercicios para resolver  Un móvil parte del reposo iniciando un movimiento uniforme acelerado(MUA) con una aceleración de 1,2m/s² la cual mantiene durante 20 s. Calcular la rapidez que tendrá al final de ese tiempo?  Calcular el tiempo que tarda un móvil en variar su rapidez desde 8m/s hasta 15m/s sabiendo que su aceleración constante es de 0,7 m/s.  En el momento de comenzar a contar la rapidez de un móvil, este tiene 60Km/h si mantiene una aceleración de 360m/s². Calcular la rapidez que tendrá a los 30s de movimiento?  Un móvil en un momento dado acelera a razón de 1,5m/s², la cual mantiene durante 25s si al final de esta aceleración tiene una rapidez de 100Km/h. Calcular la rapidez que tenia en el momento de comenzar la aceleración? PNF MECÁNICA Lcda. Mirla Torres
  12. 12. Resumen de las formulas a) a med = ∆V = Vf –V0 aceleración instantánea ∆ t t2 - t1 a = Vf = m /seg² t b)V= V0 + at d ) X = V0. T + at² ; si parte del reposo V0=0 entonces X= 1 at² el 2 2 movimiento es acelerado, si X= V0. T - 1 at² el movimiento es retardado 2 c ) Vf ² = V0 ² + 2ax MUA ; Vf ² = V0 ² - 2ax MUR e) X máx.= -V0² 2a f)T máx.= - Vo a PNF MECÁNICA Lcda. Mirla Torres
  13. 13. MOVIMIENTO DE UNA PARTICULA EN EL PLANO PNF MECÁNICA Universidad Politécnica Territorial del Zulia MOVIMIENTO CIRCULAR Lcda. Mirla Torres Cinemática de Partículas
  14. 14. Movimiento circular uniforme  Elementos del movimiento -Periodo T= t/n -Movimiento periódico -Frecuencia F= n/t Cinemática Movimiento de una partícula en el Plano V V V V V V arad arad arad arad arad arad R Velocidad angular ( ) ; unidad es: rad/s Velocidad angular en función de frecuencia y periodo Velocidad Lineal (V) Aceleración radial o centrípeta (arad) rad rad rad PNF MECÁNICA Lcda. Mirla Torres
  15. 15.  Ejemplo : Un disco de 9m de diámetro está girando de manera que da 15 vueltas en 0,5min. calcular:  a.) La velocidad lineal  b.) La velocidad angular  c.) La frecuencia  d.) La aceleración radial o centrípeta.  e.) Cuantas vuelta da en 1,5 minutos.  f.) Cuanto tarda en dar 80 vueltas. Cinemática : Movimiento circular Solución Datos: D=9m ; R= 4,5m n=15 t=0,5 min 0.5x60 s =30s V= ? V angular = ? f = ? arad =? n= ? en 15 min 1,5x60s = 90s t = ? En dar 80 n=80 vueltas a)Velocidad lineal pero luego b)Velocidad angular c) La frecuencia d) La aceleración radial o centrípeta e) Cuantas vuelta da en 1,5 minutos. Utilizando la f.) Cuanto tarda en dar 80 vueltas. V V V V V V Lcda. Mirla Torres
  16. 16. CINEMATICA DE PARTICULAS  MOVIMIENTO VERTICAL : CAÍDA LIBRE Ys=Y- Yl Aceleración constante = g=9,8 m/seg² (Ec. a) Vf = g.t (Ec. b) Y= g.t² 2 (Ec. c) V²= 2 gY Formulas: Y Yl=g.t² 2 Vf = g.t Suelo (Ec. d) Ys=Y- Yl Lcda. Mirla Torres PNF MECÁNICA La caída libre: es el movimiento adquirido por el cuerpo cuando se deja caer en el vacio. Este movimiento se da a lo largo de la línea vertical y es uniformemente acelerado
  17. 17.  Desde una altura de 80m se deja caer un cuerpo. Calcular a los 3seg: a) La rapidez que tiene en ese momento. b) la altura a la cual se encuentra del suelo Solución Datos: Y=80m t=3seg. Vf= ? Ys=? g=9,8 m/seg² Ejemplo a) La rapidez que tiene en ese momento Vf=g.t = 9,8 m/seg² . 3seg. = 29,4m/seg. b) la altura a la cual se encuentra del suelo (Ec. d) Ys=Y- Yl Yl =g.t² = 9,8 m/seg² . 9seg=45m 2 Sustituyendo Yl=45m y Y= 80m en (Ec. d) Ys=80m - 45m Ys=35m CINEMATICA MOVIMIENTO VERTICAL PNF MECÁNICA Lcda. Mirla Torres
  18. 18. CAIDA LIBRE  Desde una torre se deja caer una piedra que tarda 5 seg. en llegar al suelo. Calcular la rapidez que tiene en ese momento. de la torre.  Desde una altura de 20m. se deja caer un cuerpo. la rapidez que lleva a los 5seg. y la altura a la cual se encuentra del suelo a los 5 seg.  Desde una altura de 300m se deja caer un cuerpo pesado. Calcular el tiempo que tarda en llegar al suelo y la rapidez que tiene en ese momento.  Un cazador esta disparando contra una bandada de gaviotas, que vuelan a unos 50m de altura. Una de las gaviotas cae herida y se desprende en caída libre de la manada. a) ¿Qué distancia recorre el ave y que velocidad alcanza a t=1,2,3seg. b) Cuánto tiempo y qué velocidad tiene la gaviota al chocar contra la superficie terrestre? Ejercicios para resolver PNF MECÁNICA Lcda. Mirla Torres
  19. 19. CINEMÁTICA : MOVIMIENTO DE PARTÍCULAS y V0=Vx Vy Vx Vx V A Vy V B C X fig. 1 V0=Vx Vy= g. t V²= (Vx)² +(Vy)² Tanᾳ = Vy Vx Desplazamiento (d) X = Vo . t Y =g.t² 2 d²= X² + Y² Tanᾳ = y x Tv= √ -2Y g Tv= Alcance V0 X y y Vx=V0 V0 V X Vy= - g .t 0 Para un t=0,5 X=V0 . t = (9.0m/ s) (0,50s) = 4,5 m Y = - g.t² = ( 9,8m/s²)(0,50s)² = -1.2m 2 2 La distancia de la moto ahora es d=√X²+Y² d=√ (4.5m)² + (-1,2m)² =4,7m Las componentes de la velocidad en ese tiempo son= Vx=Vox = 9,0m/s ; Vy=- g. t =(9,8m/s²)(0,50)=-4,9m/s El modulo de velocidad es V²= (Vx)² +(Vy)² V=√ (9,0m/s)²+ (-4,9m/ s)² y la dirección Tanᾳ = Vy Vx ᾳ =arcTan Vy = (-49m/ s) = 29° Vx (9,0m/ s) V= √(Vx)² +(Vy)²
  20. 20. V V0x=Vx V Vx 0 V y V a fig. 2 Y X Vx Vx Vx Vy a a a a V0y Vy V V Vy=-Voy +gTv . Vy=0 . . . . R= Alcance V0x= V0 . cosᾳ V0y=V0. Senᾳ Vx=V0x=Vo.cosᾳ .t Vy=V0y +gt V²= (V y)² +(Vx)² Tanᾳ =V y ; Vx Tv= 2 Tmáx TV=2 V0senᾳ g Tmáx= -V0y g Ymáx=-V0y² 2 g X = (V0 . cosᾳ) t R=Vox . Tv Ymáx ᾳ =arc Tan Vy Vx y=V0. Senᾳ.t+1gt² 2 Vy=0=V0y-gt Vy=0=V0y-gt t=V0y g h h=y=V0yt1-1gt² 2 R =V0²sen(2ᾳ) g CINEMÁTICA : MOVIMIENTO DE PARTÍCULAS PNF MECÁNICA
  21. 21. Ejemplo  Se lanza un proyectil con una velocidad de 400m/s y un ángulo de elevación de 30° calcular el alcance del proyectil Solución: V V0x=Vx V Vx 0 V y V a fig. 2 Y X Vx Vx Vx Vy a a a a V0y Vy V V Vy=-Voy +gTv . Vy=0 . . . . R= Alcance V0x= V0 . cosᾳ V0y=V0. Senᾳ Vx=V0x=Vo.cosᾳ Vy=V0y +gt V²= (V y) +(Vx) ; Tanᾳ =V y ; Vx Tv= 2 Tmáx Tmáx= -V0y g Ymáx=-V0y² 2 g X = (V0 . cosᾳ) t R=Vox . Tv Ymáx ᾳ =arc Tan Vy Vx y=V0. Senᾳ.t+1gt² 2 R = 14139.19m ᾳ R=Vox . Tv sustituyendo R=V0cosᾳ. 2V0sen ᾳ resolviendo g Solución R =V0²sen(2ᾳ) =400².sen(2.30°)=400.sen(60°) g 9,8m/seg² 9,8m/seg² Voy Vox=Vx v CINEMÁTICA : MOVIMIENTO DE PARTÍCULAS PNF MECÁNICA
  22. 22. r(t)= x(t) i+ y(t) j +z(t) k x y Z k i j X i Y j Z k Desplazamiento y Velocidad ∆t 0. P1 r1 P2 r2 ∆r= r2 - r1 ∆r= r2-r1 = (x2-x1) i+ (y2-y1) j +(z2-z1t) k Magnitud |∆r|=√∆x²+∆y² +∆z² V med = ∆r = r2-r1 = ∆x i + ∆y j +∆z k ∆t t2-t1 ∆t ∆t ∆t V = Lím ∆r = d r ∆t 0 ∆ t d t x Z y ∆r t1 t2 r1 r2 Ecuación Vectorial = d x i + dy j + d z k dt dt dt Vector posición r(t0) PNF MECÁNICA Lcda. Mirla Torres Cinemática en tres dimensión
  23. 23. Cinemática en tres dimensión v = dr = d x i + dy j + d z k dt dt dt dt Las componentes del vector velocidad en las direcciones de los ejes coordenados son: V x = dx Vy = dy Vz = dz dt dt dt y el módulo de la velocidad o celeridad es: V = ds = √ Vx² +Vy² + Vz² dt PNF MECÁNICA Lcda. Mirla Torres
  24. 24.  Aceleración a med = Δv y la instantánea a = lím Δv = dv =v’ Δt Δt→0 Δt dt en función del vector de posición a = d²r = r” d²t En coordenadas cartesianas con los versores cartesianos (i ,j, k)constantes, se tiene: a = dV = dVx i + dVy j + dVz k a = d²r = d²x i + d²yj + d²zk dt dt dt dt dt² dt² dt² dt ² Las componentes de la aceleración en las direcciones de los ejes coordenados son: ax = dvx ay= dvy az= dvz entonces a x= d²x ay= d²y az= d²z dt dt dt dt² dt² dt² su módulo es a = √ ax²+ ay² + az² Cinemática en tres dimensión

