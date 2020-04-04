Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MEJOR FUTURO M I R A H A C I A U N By Mirielis Bracho Spot propaganda pol�tica
VENEZUELA ATRAVIESA MOMENTOS CRITICOS
VIVIMOS EN UNA VENEZUELA TOTALMENTE DETERIORADA LA CRISIS HUMANITARIA Y SOCIAL ES LETAL
NO ESTOY SOLO EN ESTA LUCHA "Yo como candidato a la presidencia vengo para que juntos podamos lograr lo que tanto hemos es...
POR UN BIENESTAR PARA NUESTROS NI�OS, JOVENES, ADULTOS Y ANCIANOS �JUNTOS VAMOS A LUCHAR! SOMOS CADA UNO DE LOS VENEZOLANO...
UNETE A NUESTRA LUCHA �YA BASTA! SON MAS DE 20 A�OS SIENDO ROBADOS, SIENDO ENGA�ADOS POR UN R�GIMEN QUE NOS LLEV� A LA QUI...
Y LLEVAR A VENEZUELA A DONDE PERTENECE ESTAR �JUNTOS PODEMOS SALIR ADELANTE!
RECUERDA NUESTRO RETO ES TU BIENESTAR. VOTA ESTE PROXIMO 15 DE JULIO POR GIROLAMO PASQUALLE
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Spot propaganda política

18 views

Published on

Materia: Propaganda SAIA A
Estudiante: Mirielis Bracho 26.380.163
Universidad Fermín Toro

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Spot propaganda política

  1. 1. MEJOR FUTURO M I R A H A C I A U N By Mirielis Bracho Spot propaganda pol�tica
  2. 2. VENEZUELA ATRAVIESA MOMENTOS CRITICOS
  3. 3. VIVIMOS EN UNA VENEZUELA TOTALMENTE DETERIORADA LA CRISIS HUMANITARIA Y SOCIAL ES LETAL
  4. 4. NO ESTOY SOLO EN ESTA LUCHA "Yo como candidato a la presidencia vengo para que juntos podamos lograr lo que tanto hemos esperado" GIROLAMO PASQUALLE:
  5. 5. POR UN BIENESTAR PARA NUESTROS NI�OS, JOVENES, ADULTOS Y ANCIANOS �JUNTOS VAMOS A LUCHAR! SOMOS CADA UNO DE LOS VENEZOLANOS, TANTO EN EL EXTERIOR COMO EL INTERIOR DEL PAIS
  6. 6. UNETE A NUESTRA LUCHA �YA BASTA! SON MAS DE 20 A�OS SIENDO ROBADOS, SIENDO ENGA�ADOS POR UN R�GIMEN QUE NOS LLEV� A LA QUIEBRA
  7. 7. Y LLEVAR A VENEZUELA A DONDE PERTENECE ESTAR �JUNTOS PODEMOS SALIR ADELANTE!
  8. 8. RECUERDA NUESTRO RETO ES TU BIENESTAR. VOTA ESTE PROXIMO 15 DE JULIO POR GIROLAMO PASQUALLE

×