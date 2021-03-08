https://reader.ebookexprees.com/?book=B08286P2KM ✔Improve your grammar skills with 161 focused exercises.❤The English Tenses Exercise Book drills a solid understanding of the past⭐ present and future in simple⭐ continuous and perfect forms. With thousands of examples of each tense⭐ practising both form and use⭐ this is a perfect companion to reference books and language classes.Each tense is tested separately to help you perfect them⭐ before being brought together in mixed tense exercises that compare and contrast use. Exercises include individual gap-fill sentences⭐ scrambled sentences⭐ reading for information⭐ usage analysis⭐ and error correction⭐ as well as longer prose exercises that demonstrate grammar in use. You’ll find educational articles⭐ short stories and even a recipe for homemade bread!This wealth of practice will strengthen your understanding and your confidence⭐ while also providing entertainment thanks to the author’s uniquely engaging style. Written by Phil Williams⭐ author of the bestselling reference book⭐ The English Tenses Practical Grammar Guide⭐ this exercise book is a must-have for any student of English. Get it today!