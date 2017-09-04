כתיבה נוצרת

‫פישר‬ ‫וחיה‬ ‫וילדר‬ ‫מיכל‬ ‫וצרת‬ ‫כתיבה‬ ‫כתיבה‬ ‫ויות‬ ‫מיומ‬ ‫פיתוח‬ ‫פישר‬ ‫וחיה‬ ‫וילדר‬ ‫מיכל‬ ‫ת‬‫י‬‫ר‬‫ב‬‫ע‬ ‫ת‬...
•‫היכרות‬ ‫הקדמה‬ •‫מהא‬"‫ם‬)CEFR( •‫משימות‬ ‫חית‬ ‫מו‬ ‫גישה‬
‫המוצא‬ ‫קודת‬ ‫בכתב‬ ‫הבעה‬ •‫בשפה‬ ‫משימוש‬ ‫טי‬ ‫הר‬ ‫אי‬ ‫חלק‬ •‫י‬ ‫הלשו‬ ‫החומר‬ ‫יישום‬ •‫י‬ ‫הלשו‬ ‫החומר‬ ‫יישום‬...
‫לשיפור‬ ‫מקום‬ ‫ידע‬‫תסכול‬ ‫הישג‬ ‫יכולת‬ ‫החמצה‬‫תיקון‬ ‫מיצוי‬‫משוב‬
‫ההרצאה‬ ‫מטרות‬ •‫ושא‬ ‫ב‬ ‫ושיח‬ ‫יין‬ ‫ע‬ ‫לעודד‬ •‫לכתיבה‬ ‫משימות‬ ‫חית‬ ‫מו‬ ‫גישה‬ ‫להציג‬ •‫לכתיבה‬ ‫משימות‬ ‫חית‬...
•‫סוגות‬ ‫טית‬ ‫אות‬ ‫כתיבה‬ •‫ים‬ ‫מע‬ •‫תקשורתיות‬ ‫סיטואציות‬
‫סוגה‬? ‫מען‬? ‫סיטואציה‬?
‫לכיתה‬ ‫מחוץ‬ ‫כתיבה‬ ‫ראית‬ ‫איך‬?
‫משימות‬ ‫חית‬ ‫מו‬ ‫כתיבה‬ ‫ון‬ ‫תכ‬ ‫תוצר‬ ‫חיות‬ ‫ה‬ ‫ביצוע‬ ‫משוב‬
‫סוגה‬ ‫מען‬ ‫סיטואציה‬
‫ולהקשר‬ ‫לרמה‬ ‫מותאם‬ ‫תוצר‬ ‫א‬ ‫רמה‬,'‫בביה‬ ‫הקיץ‬ ‫אולפן‬"‫מחו‬ ‫לתלמידים‬ ‫ס‬"‫ל‬,‫ירושלים‬ •‫בעברית‬ ‫אימייל‬ ‫לכת...
‫הסיטואציה‬ ‫המחשת‬ ‫תגובה‬ ‫ת‬ ‫מזמ‬ ‫מילולי‬ ‫הסבר‬ ‫ומלאכותי‬ ‫מסורבל‬ ‫לחברה‬ ‫המלצה‬ ‫כותבים‬ ‫אתם‬ ‫באימייל‬: ‫חיות‬...
‫היי‬,______________ ‫נשמע‬ ‫מה‬? ‫ב‬ ‫לחופשה‬ ‫לנסוע‬ ‫החלטתי‬__________.‫נהדר‬ ‫שהיה‬ ‫לי‬ ‫וסיפרת‬ ‫פעם‬ ‫לשם‬ ‫נסעת‬ ‫...
‫משוב‬ ‫תוכן‬ ‫ארגון‬‫ארגון‬ ‫עושר‬ ‫דיוק‬ ‫פרגמטיקה‬
•‫התוצר‬ ‫רכיבי‬ ‫יין‬ ‫ב‬ ‫י‬ ‫אב‬ •‫מסוים‬ ‫לממד‬ ‫גירוי‬ •‫היא‬ ‫באשר‬ ‫שפה‬ ‫ויות‬ ‫מיומ‬
‫למטרות‬ ‫וגע‬ ‫ב‬ ‫שקיפות‬ ‫דיגיטליים‬ ‫ספרים‬ ‫גד‬ ‫ו‬ ‫בעד‬ ‫קודות‬ ‫כתיבת‬,‫א‬ ‫רמה‬' •‫תוכן‬ ‫מקסימום‬ ‫לדלות‬ •‫ות‬ ...
 1.___________________________________ ___________________________________ ___________________________________ 2._______...
‫משוב‬ ‫תוכן‬ ‫לוגיקה‬ ‫וע‬ ‫שכ‬‫וע‬ ‫שכ‬ ‫ארגון‬ ‫עושר‬ ‫דיוק‬
•‫ון‬ ‫תכ‬ ‫מצריכה‬ ‫רעיון‬ ‫הצגת‬ ‫דבך‬ ‫על‬ ‫דבך‬ •‫עבודה‬ ‫הרגלי‬ ‫יית‬ ‫הק‬ •‫התוצר‬ ‫לשיפור‬ ‫במשוב‬ ‫שימוש‬
‫מקריאה‬ ‫היקש‬ ‫בעקבות‬"‫שערים‬ ‫מאה‬ ‫על‬ ‫קצת‬")‫א‬ ‫ההתחלה‬ ‫מן‬ ‫עברית‬'( •‫קריאה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ראי‬ ‫ת‬ ‫כתמו‬ ‫כתיבה‬ •‫לא...
‫סוגה‬? ‫מען‬? ‫סיטואציה‬?
‫המטלה‬ ‫שיפור‬ •‫מידעי‬ ‫טקסט‬ •‫טיים‬ ‫אות‬ ‫ים‬ ‫מע‬ o‫המורה‬ ‫לא‬ o‫היפותטי‬ ‫מען‬ ‫לא‬ ‫באמת‬ ‫להם‬ ‫יחדש‬ ‫שהמידע‬ ‫...
‫משוב‬ ‫תוכן‬ ‫ארגון‬ ‫עושר‬ ‫דיוק‬ ‫במשוב‬ ‫שימוש‬ ‫הצגה‬ ‫לקראת‬ ‫המשוב‬ ‫להטמעת‬ ‫מוטיבציה‬ ‫לדרך‬ ‫התייחסות‬;‫ל...
‫סוגה‬ ‫מען‬ ‫סיטואציה‬
‫לכתוב‬ ‫ללמד‬ ‫אפשר‬? ‫דגים‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫חכה‬:‫וללומדים‬ ‫למורים‬ ‫להקשר‬ ‫ומתאימה‬ ‫טית‬ ‫קוהר‬ ‫ית‬ ‫תוכ‬ ‫יית‬ ‫ב‬ ‫אחרו...
‫כהצלחה‬ ‫משימות‬ ‫חית‬ ‫מו‬ ‫כתיבה‬ ‫ידע‬‫תסכול‬ ‫הישג‬ ‫יכולת‬ ‫החמצה‬‫תיקון‬ ‫מיצוי‬‫משוב‬
‫ובהצלחה‬ ‫תודה‬ ‫פישר‬ ‫וחיה‬ ‫וילדר‬ ‫מיכל‬ ‫עברית‬ ‫להוראת‬ ‫היחידה‬ ‫ביה‬"‫מחו‬ ‫לתלמידים‬ ‫ס‬"‫ע‬ ‫ל‬"‫רוטברג‬ ‫ש‬ 3‫...
  1. 1. ‫פישר‬ ‫וחיה‬ ‫וילדר‬ ‫מיכל‬ ‫וצרת‬ ‫כתיבה‬ ‫כתיבה‬ ‫ויות‬ ‫מיומ‬ ‫פיתוח‬ ‫פישר‬ ‫וחיה‬ ‫וילדר‬ ‫מיכל‬ ‫ת‬‫י‬‫ר‬‫ב‬‫ע‬ ‫ת‬‫א‬‫ר‬‫ו‬‫ה‬‫ל‬ ‫ה‬‫ד‬‫י‬‫ח‬‫י‬‫ה‬ ‫ה‬‫י‬‫ב‬"‫ו‬‫ח‬‫מ‬ ‫ם‬‫י‬‫ד‬‫י‬‫מ‬‫ל‬‫ת‬‫ל‬ ‫ס‬"‫ע‬ ‫ל‬"‫ג‬‫ר‬‫ב‬‫ט‬‫ו‬‫ר‬ ‫ש‬ 3‫ט‬‫ס‬‫ו‬‫ג‬‫ו‬‫א‬‫ב‬,2017
  2. 2. •‫היכרות‬ ‫הקדמה‬ •‫מהא‬"‫ם‬)CEFR( •‫משימות‬ ‫חית‬ ‫מו‬ ‫גישה‬
  3. 3. ‫המוצא‬ ‫קודת‬ ‫בכתב‬ ‫הבעה‬ •‫בשפה‬ ‫משימוש‬ ‫טי‬ ‫הר‬ ‫אי‬ ‫חלק‬ •‫י‬ ‫הלשו‬ ‫החומר‬ ‫יישום‬ •‫י‬ ‫הלשו‬ ‫החומר‬ ‫יישום‬ •‫הלימודים‬ ‫ית‬ ‫בתוכ‬ ‫היכן‬? •‫בכיתה‬ ‫זמן‬ ‫אין‬‫בבית‬ ‫כותבים‬ •‫לכתוב‬ ‫ללמד‬ ‫אפשר‬?
  4. 4. ‫לשיפור‬ ‫מקום‬ ‫ידע‬‫תסכול‬ ‫הישג‬ ‫יכולת‬ ‫החמצה‬‫תיקון‬ ‫מיצוי‬‫משוב‬
  5. 5. ‫ההרצאה‬ ‫מטרות‬ •‫ושא‬ ‫ב‬ ‫ושיח‬ ‫יין‬ ‫ע‬ ‫לעודד‬ •‫לכתיבה‬ ‫משימות‬ ‫חית‬ ‫מו‬ ‫גישה‬ ‫להציג‬ •‫לכתיבה‬ ‫משימות‬ ‫חית‬ ‫מו‬ ‫גישה‬ ‫להציג‬ •‫מותאמות‬ ‫יות‬ ‫תוכ‬ ‫יית‬ ‫לב‬ ‫כלים‬ ‫להציע‬
  6. 6. •‫סוגות‬ ‫טית‬ ‫אות‬ ‫כתיבה‬ •‫ים‬ ‫מע‬ •‫תקשורתיות‬ ‫סיטואציות‬
  7. 7. ‫סוגה‬? ‫מען‬? ‫סיטואציה‬?
  8. 8. ‫לכיתה‬ ‫מחוץ‬ ‫כתיבה‬ ‫ראית‬ ‫איך‬?
  9. 9. ‫משימות‬ ‫חית‬ ‫מו‬ ‫כתיבה‬ ‫ון‬ ‫תכ‬ ‫תוצר‬ ‫חיות‬ ‫ה‬ ‫ביצוע‬ ‫משוב‬
  10. 10. ‫סוגה‬ ‫מען‬ ‫סיטואציה‬
  11. 11. ‫ולהקשר‬ ‫לרמה‬ ‫מותאם‬ ‫תוצר‬ ‫א‬ ‫רמה‬,'‫בביה‬ ‫הקיץ‬ ‫אולפן‬"‫מחו‬ ‫לתלמידים‬ ‫ס‬"‫ל‬,‫ירושלים‬ •‫בעברית‬ ‫אימייל‬ ‫לכתוב‬ ‫מסוגלים‬? •‫למי‬? •‫למי‬? •‫מען‬ ‫ל‬ ‫לחדש‬ ‫למוען‬ ‫יש‬ ‫מה‬? •‫דרש‬ ‫י‬ ‫לשו‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫איזה‬? •‫הלומדים‬ ‫למגוון‬ ‫תתאים‬ ‫המטלה‬?
  12. 12. ‫הסיטואציה‬ ‫המחשת‬ ‫תגובה‬ ‫ת‬ ‫מזמ‬ ‫מילולי‬ ‫הסבר‬ ‫ומלאכותי‬ ‫מסורבל‬ ‫לחברה‬ ‫המלצה‬ ‫כותבים‬ ‫אתם‬ ‫באימייל‬: ‫חיות‬ ‫ה‬ ‫שקיבלתם‬ ‫לאימייל‬ ‫ים‬ ‫עו‬ ‫אתם‬: •‫ב‬ ‫לעשות‬ ‫מה‬-24‫שעות‬ ‫בירושלים‬? •‫לראות‬ ‫מה‬ ‫לה‬ ‫לספר‬ ‫אפשר‬, ‫לישון‬ ‫איפה‬,‫לאכול‬ ‫איפה‬,‫למה‬ ‫המקומות‬ ‫את‬ ‫אוהבת‬ ‫את‬ ‫האלה‬,‫ועוד‬. ‫היי‬,______________ ‫נשמע‬ ‫מה‬? ‫לחופשה‬ ‫לנסוע‬ ‫החלטתי‬.‫נהדר‬ ‫שהיה‬ ‫לי‬ ‫וסיפרת‬ ‫פעם‬ ‫לשם‬ ‫נסעת‬ ‫שאת‬ ‫זוכרת‬ ‫אני‬! ‫לטייל‬ ‫ימים‬ ‫שלושה‬ ‫רק‬ ‫לי‬ ‫שיש‬ ‫היא‬ ‫הבעיה‬.‫לעבודה‬ ‫לחזור‬ ‫צריכה‬ ‫אני‬ ‫האלה‬ ‫בימים‬ ‫לעשות‬ ‫לי‬ ‫כדאי‬ ‫מה‬?‫לראות‬ ‫חשוב‬ ‫הכי‬ ‫מה‬? ‫לישון‬ ‫כדאי‬ ‫איפה‬?‫טובות‬ ‫מסעדות‬ ‫מכירה‬ ‫את‬?)‫צמחונית‬ ‫שאני‬ ‫זוכרת‬ ‫את‬?(‫עוד‬ ‫יש‬ ‫לדעת‬ ‫צריכה‬ ‫שאני‬ ‫חשוב‬ ‫משהו‬? ‫ביחד‬ ‫לנסוע‬ ‫יכולות‬ ‫לא‬ ‫שאנחנו‬ ‫חבל‬! ‫נשיקות‬,
  13. 13. ‫היי‬,______________ ‫נשמע‬ ‫מה‬? ‫ב‬ ‫לחופשה‬ ‫לנסוע‬ ‫החלטתי‬__________.‫נהדר‬ ‫שהיה‬ ‫לי‬ ‫וסיפרת‬ ‫פעם‬ ‫לשם‬ ‫נסעת‬ ‫שאת‬ ‫זוכרת‬ ‫אני‬! ‫לטייל‬ ‫ימים‬ ‫שלושה‬ ‫רק‬ ‫לי‬ ‫שיש‬ ‫היא‬ ‫הבעיה‬.‫לעבודה‬ ‫לחזור‬ ‫צריכה‬ ‫אני‬ ‫האלה‬ ‫בימים‬ ‫לעשות‬ ‫לי‬ ‫כדאי‬ ‫מה‬?‫לראות‬ ‫חשוב‬ ‫הכי‬ ‫מה‬?‫ה‬ ‫באמת‬____________‫מיוחד‬ ‫כך‬ ‫כל‬? ‫לישון‬ ‫כדאי‬ ‫איפה‬?‫טובות‬ ‫מסעדות‬ ‫מכירה‬ ‫את‬?)‫צמחונית‬ ‫שאני‬ ‫זוכרת‬ ‫את‬?(‫לדעת‬ ‫צריכה‬ ‫שאני‬ ‫חשוב‬ ‫משהו‬ ‫עוד‬ ‫יש‬? ‫ביחד‬ ‫לנסוע‬ ‫יכולות‬ ‫לא‬ ‫שאנחנו‬ ‫חבל‬!‫ביחד‬ ‫לנסוע‬ ‫יכולות‬ ‫לא‬ ‫שאנחנו‬ ‫חבל‬! ‫נשיקות‬, __________ ‫היי‬,____________ _____________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________ ‫שאלות‬ ‫עוד‬ ‫לך‬ ‫יש‬ ‫אם‬,‫פה‬ ‫אני‬. ______________
  14. 14. ‫משוב‬ ‫תוכן‬ ‫ארגון‬‫ארגון‬ ‫עושר‬ ‫דיוק‬ ‫פרגמטיקה‬
  15. 15. •‫התוצר‬ ‫רכיבי‬ ‫יין‬ ‫ב‬ ‫י‬ ‫אב‬ •‫מסוים‬ ‫לממד‬ ‫גירוי‬ •‫היא‬ ‫באשר‬ ‫שפה‬ ‫ויות‬ ‫מיומ‬
  16. 16. ‫למטרות‬ ‫וגע‬ ‫ב‬ ‫שקיפות‬ ‫דיגיטליים‬ ‫ספרים‬ ‫גד‬ ‫ו‬ ‫בעד‬ ‫קודות‬ ‫כתיבת‬,‫א‬ ‫רמה‬' •‫תוכן‬ ‫מקסימום‬ ‫לדלות‬ •‫ות‬ ‫שו‬ ‫מבט‬ ‫קודות‬ ‫לאמץ‬ •‫ות‬ ‫שו‬ ‫מבט‬ ‫קודות‬ ‫לאמץ‬ •‫ליטית‬ ‫א‬ ‫חשיבה‬)‫ות‬ ‫מובח‬ ‫קודות‬( •‫פשוטה‬ ‫בשפה‬ ‫מורכב‬ ‫תוכן‬ ‫להביע‬ •‫לדיון‬ ‫או‬ ‫לכתיבה‬ ‫ה‬ ‫הכ‬
  17. 17.  1.___________________________________ ___________________________________ ___________________________________ 2.___________________________________ 1.___________________________________ ___________________________________ ___________________________________ 2.___________________________________ ‫דיגיטליים‬ ‫ספרים‬–‫טובים‬ ‫הם‬ ‫למה‬?‫טובים‬ ‫לא‬ ‫הם‬ ‫למה‬? 2.___________________________________ ___________________________________ ___________________________________ 3.___________________________________ ___________________________________ ___________________________________ 2.___________________________________ ___________________________________ ___________________________________ 3.___________________________________ ___________________________________ ___________________________________
  18. 18. ‫משוב‬ ‫תוכן‬ ‫לוגיקה‬ ‫וע‬ ‫שכ‬‫וע‬ ‫שכ‬ ‫ארגון‬ ‫עושר‬ ‫דיוק‬
  19. 19. •‫ון‬ ‫תכ‬ ‫מצריכה‬ ‫רעיון‬ ‫הצגת‬ ‫דבך‬ ‫על‬ ‫דבך‬ •‫עבודה‬ ‫הרגלי‬ ‫יית‬ ‫הק‬ •‫התוצר‬ ‫לשיפור‬ ‫במשוב‬ ‫שימוש‬
  20. 20. ‫מקריאה‬ ‫היקש‬ ‫בעקבות‬"‫שערים‬ ‫מאה‬ ‫על‬ ‫קצת‬")‫א‬ ‫ההתחלה‬ ‫מן‬ ‫עברית‬'( •‫קריאה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ראי‬ ‫ת‬ ‫כתמו‬ ‫כתיבה‬ •‫לאחור‬ ‫דסה‬ ‫ה‬:‫הטקסט‬ ‫ה‬ ‫ומב‬ ‫רכיבים‬ •‫לאחור‬ ‫דסה‬ ‫ה‬:‫הטקסט‬ ‫ה‬ ‫ומב‬ ‫רכיבים‬ •‫ידע‬ ‫למסירת‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫מקבלת‬ •‫י‬ ‫מב‬ ‫עושר‬ ‫מזמן‬:‫למורכבים‬ ‫פשוטים‬ ‫ממשפטים‬
  21. 21. ‫סוגה‬? ‫מען‬? ‫סיטואציה‬?
  22. 22. ‫המטלה‬ ‫שיפור‬ •‫מידעי‬ ‫טקסט‬ •‫טיים‬ ‫אות‬ ‫ים‬ ‫מע‬ o‫המורה‬ ‫לא‬ o‫היפותטי‬ ‫מען‬ ‫לא‬ ‫באמת‬ ‫להם‬ ‫יחדש‬ ‫שהמידע‬ ‫ים‬ ‫מע‬ o‫באמת‬ ‫להם‬ ‫יחדש‬ ‫שהמידע‬ ‫ים‬ ‫מע‬ •‫בכיתה‬ ‫תערוכה‬ o‫מבט‬ ‫קודת‬ ‫וב‬ ‫בידע‬ ‫לכיתה‬ ‫חברים‬ ‫שיתוף‬ o‫וחוויה‬ ‫גיבוש‬ o‫טציות‬ ‫לפרז‬ ‫זמן‬ ‫אין‬ o‫ויות‬ ‫אופ‬ ‫שילוב‬:‫וויזואלי‬ ‫מילולי‬ o‫הכיתה‬ ‫בחלל‬ ‫העברית‬ ‫כחת‬ ‫ה‬
  23. 23. ‫משוב‬ ‫תוכן‬ ‫ארגון‬ ‫עושר‬ ‫דיוק‬ ‫במשוב‬ ‫שימוש‬ ‫הצגה‬ ‫לקראת‬ ‫המשוב‬ ‫להטמעת‬ ‫מוטיבציה‬ ‫לדרך‬ ‫התייחסות‬;‫לאחרים‬ ‫יוצג‬ ‫הסופי‬ ‫התוצר‬ ‫רק‬ ‫הכיתה‬ ‫י‬ ‫בפ‬ ‫מבוכה‬ ‫יעת‬ ‫מ‬
  24. 24. ‫סוגה‬ ‫מען‬ ‫סיטואציה‬
  25. 25. ‫לכתוב‬ ‫ללמד‬ ‫אפשר‬? ‫דגים‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫חכה‬:‫וללומדים‬ ‫למורים‬ ‫להקשר‬ ‫ומתאימה‬ ‫טית‬ ‫קוהר‬ ‫ית‬ ‫תוכ‬ ‫יית‬ ‫ב‬ ‫אחרות‬ ‫ויות‬ ‫מיומ‬ ‫תרגול‬ ‫תוך‬ ‫אחרות‬ ‫ויות‬ ‫מיומ‬ ‫תרגול‬ ‫תוך‬ ‫בכיתה‬ ‫הסיטואציה‬ ‫עת‬ ‫הת‬;‫בבית‬ ‫המשך‬ ‫שקיפות‬:‫מדויקות‬ ‫חיות‬ ‫וה‬ ‫מוצהרות‬ ‫מטרות‬ ‫בכיתה‬ ‫תוצרים‬ ‫הצגת‬)‫בקצרה‬(!
  26. 26. ‫כהצלחה‬ ‫משימות‬ ‫חית‬ ‫מו‬ ‫כתיבה‬ ‫ידע‬‫תסכול‬ ‫הישג‬ ‫יכולת‬ ‫החמצה‬‫תיקון‬ ‫מיצוי‬‫משוב‬
  27. 27. ‫ובהצלחה‬ ‫תודה‬ ‫פישר‬ ‫וחיה‬ ‫וילדר‬ ‫מיכל‬ ‫עברית‬ ‫להוראת‬ ‫היחידה‬ ‫ביה‬"‫מחו‬ ‫לתלמידים‬ ‫ס‬"‫ע‬ ‫ל‬"‫רוטברג‬ ‫ש‬ 3‫באוגוסט‬,2017

