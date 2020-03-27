Biomecánica medica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Universidad Autónoma de Baja California Facultad Ciencias de la Salud Valle de las Palmas “BIOMECÁNICA MÉDICA ” Meta 2.3 G...
Í N D I C E ● Introducción a la Biomecánica médica ● Trabajo ● Energía potencial y cinética ● Fuerza ● Potencia ● Energía ...
INTRODUCCIÓN A LA BIOMECÁNICA MÉDICA La biomecánica es un disciplina científica que tiene por objeto el estudio de las est...
Definiciones de biomecánica expresan ● La biomecánica estudia la fuerzas y aceleraciones que actúan sobre los organismos v...
- La biomecánica resulta de gran utilidad en el estudio del comportamiento de los sistemas biológicos y en particular en e...
La biomecánica se ha desarrollado principalmente en tres áreas: 1. Médica: Analiza las patologías que aquejan al cuerpo hu...
Hablando de las posibilidades que la biomecánica ofrece al plantear y resolver problemas relacionados con la mejora de la ...
TRABAJO Es el producto de la fuerza por el camino que recorre su punto de aplicación y por el coseno del ángulo que forma ...
Energía potencial y cinética El trabajo realizado por la fuerza resultante que actúa sobre una partícula es igual que la v...
Energia potencial ● Cuando se levanta un objeto desde el suelo hasta la superficie de una mesa, por ejemplo, se realiza tr...
FUERZA Para un cuerpo de masa m que se mueve al punto al 2 y después del 2 a 1. Una fuerza no es conservativa si el trabaj...
" Estudio de las fuerzas actuantes y/o generadas por el cuerpo humano y sobre los efectos de estas fuerzas en los tejidos ...
● Término referido a la tracción o empuje. Podemos ejercer una fuerza sobre un cuerpo mediante un esfuerzo muscular; un re...
● Tipos de fuerzas: - Fuerzas de contacto (el cuerpo que ejerce la fuerza está en contacto con el cuerpo sobre el cual se ...
- Fuerzas de acción a distancia ;fuerza gravitatoria, fuerza eléctrica y fuerza magnética 16
Fuerzas exteriores (extrínsecas): Fuerzas que actúan sobre un cuerpo dado, ejercidas por otros cuerpos. 17
● Ecuación fundamental de la dinámica: F/a = m; se deduce que: Fuerza (F) es el producto de la masa (m) por la aceleración...
Magnitudes vectoriales Representación gráfica de las fuerzas: Vectores. ● Una fuerza (F) se representa por medio de un vec...
● En toda fuerza hay que distinguir cuatro elementos: 21
POTENCIA La potencia desarrollada por una fuerza aplicada a un cuerpo es el trabajo realizado por éste durante el tiempo d...
Caballo de vapor:. Es la unidad tradicional utilizada para expresar la potencia mecánica, es decir el trabajo mecánico que...
TIPOS DE POTENCIAS POTENCIA MECÁNICA: Es el trabajo que realiza un individuo o una máquina en un cierto periodo de tiempo....
Potencia eléctrica Es el resultado de la multiplicación de la diferencia de potencial entre los extremos de una carga y la...
Potencia acústica Es la cantidad de energia por unidad de tiempo emitida por una fuente determinada en forma de ondas sono...
POTENCIAL DEL SONIDO Se calcula en función de la intensidad y la superficie, y a la potencia de un punto ( si P es un punt...
Energía Mecánica Y Trabajo Energía mecánica La rama de la física que estudia y analiza el movimiento y reposo de los cuerp...
La energía mecánica de un cuerpo es la capacidad que tiene de realizar un trabajo mecánico, es decir, de producir un movim...
Dato importante La energía mecánica de un cuerpo se mantiene constante cuando todas las fuerzas que actúan sobre él son co...
Trabajo Una fuerza constante genera trabajo, aplicada a un cuerpo, lo desplaza a lo largo de una determinada distancia. Mi...
Ejemplo al sostener un libro con el brazo mantenido no aplica trabajo alguno sobre el libro, independientemente del esfuer...
REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS ● Gilberto Quiñonez Palacio. (29 de julio 2015). Fundamentos De Biofísica. México: Trillas. ● F...
  1. 1. Universidad Autónoma de Baja California Facultad Ciencias de la Salud Valle de las Palmas “BIOMECÁNICA MÉDICA ” Meta 2.3 Grupo: 422 Subgrupo: 2 Biofísica (Taller virtual) Docente: Romero Garcia Maria Guadalupe Equipo 7 INTEGRANTES: Avendaño Cuevas Miriam Gise [1271100] Chan Sosa Alexa Hernandez Prado Luis Fecha de entrega: 27 de Marzo del 2020 1
  2. 2. Í N D I C E ● Introducción a la Biomecánica médica ● Trabajo ● Energía potencial y cinética ● Fuerza ● Potencia ● Energía mecánica y trabajo 2
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN A LA BIOMECÁNICA MÉDICA La biomecánica es un disciplina científica que tiene por objeto el estudio de las estructuras de carácter mecánico que existen en los seres vivos, fundamentalmente del cuerpo humano. Esta área de conocimiento se apoya en diversas ciencias biomédicas; utiliza los conocimientos de la mecanica, ingenieria, anatomía, fisiología y otras disciplinas para estudiar el comportamiento del cuerpo humano y resolver los problemas derivados de las diversas condiciones a las que puede verse sometido. La biomecánica está íntimamente ligada con la biónica y usa algunos de sus principios; ha tenido un gran desarrollo en relación con las aplicaciones de la ingeniería la medicina, la bioquímica y el ambiente, tanto a través de modelos matemáticos para el conocimiento de los sistemas biológicos, como en lo que respecta a la realización de nuevos métodos diagnósticos 3
  4. 4. Definiciones de biomecánica expresan ● La biomecánica estudia la fuerzas y aceleraciones que actúan sobre los organismos vivos; está relacionada íntimamente con su forma, de manera que se puede hablar de una morfología funcional. ● La biomecánica es el conjunto de conocimiento interdisciplinarios generados a partir de la aplicación de los conocimientos de la mecánica y distintas tecnologías, con el apoyo de otras ciencias biomédicas. 4
  5. 5. - La biomecánica resulta de gran utilidad en el estudio del comportamiento de los sistemas biológicos y en particular en el cuerpo humano y en la resolución de los problemas que le provocan al organismo las distintas condiciones a las que puede verse sometido. - La aplicación de los principios mecánicos a los cuerpos de humanos y animales en movimiento y en reposo constituye un intento por combinar la ingeniería con la anatomía y la fisiología . 5
  6. 6. La biomecánica se ha desarrollado principalmente en tres áreas: 1. Médica: Analiza las patologías que aquejan al cuerpo humano y establece soluciones capaces de resolver dichas patologías 1. Deportiva: estudia la práctica deportiva para lograr mejorar un rendimiento, así como el desarrollo de técnicas de entrenamiento capaces de imitar a otros organismos que en la naturaleza son superiores que el hombre. 1. Ocupacional: analiza la relación mecánica que el cuerpo humano sostiene con lo elementos con los que interactúa en distintos ámbitos, con el fin de adaptarlo a sus necesidades y capacidades para lograr una vida mejor. 6
  7. 7. Hablando de las posibilidades que la biomecánica ofrece al plantear y resolver problemas relacionados con la mejora de la salud y de la ciudad de vida, la han consolidado como un campo de conocimiento en continua expansión capaz de aportar soluciones de caracter cientifico y tecnologico. 1. Trabajo 2. Energía 3. Potencia 7
  8. 8. TRABAJO Es el producto de la fuerza por el camino que recorre su punto de aplicación y por el coseno del ángulo que forma la una con el otro. La fórmula de trabajo es 8
  9. 9. Energía potencial y cinética El trabajo realizado por la fuerza resultante que actúa sobre una partícula es igual que la variación de la energía cinética de dicha partícula Energía cinética Cuando una fuerza aumenta la velocidad de un cuerpo también se realiza trabajo, como ocurre, por ejemplo, en la aceleración de un aeroplano por el empuje de sus reactores. Cuando un cuerpo se desplaza con movimientos variados se desarrolla energía cinética 9
  10. 10. Energia potencial ● Cuando se levanta un objeto desde el suelo hasta la superficie de una mesa, por ejemplo, se realiza trabajo al tener que vencer la fuerza de la gravedad, dirigida hacia abajo; la energía transferida al cuerpo por este trabajo aumenta su energía potencial. Si se realiza trabajo para elevar un objeto a una altura superior, se almacena energía en forma de potencial gravitatoria. La energía potencial es el tipo de energía mecánica asociada con la posición o configuración de un objeto. El concepto energía potencial, U, se asocia con las llamadas fuerzas conservadoras. Cuando una fuerza conservadora, como la fuerza de gravedad, actúa en un sistema u objeto, la energía cinética ganada o perdida por el sistema es compensada por una pérdida o ganancia de una cantidad igual de energía potencial. Cuando un cuerpo varía su altura desarrolla energía potencial. En todas las transformaciones entre un tipo de energia y otro se conserva total y se conoce como teorema de la energia mecanica (Delta Em) 10
  11. 11. FUERZA Para un cuerpo de masa m que se mueve al punto al 2 y después del 2 a 1. Una fuerza no es conservativa si el trabajo efectuado en ella sobre una partícula que se mueve en el viaje de ida y vuelta es distinto de 0. 11
  12. 12. 12
  13. 13. " Estudio de las fuerzas actuantes y/o generadas por el cuerpo humano y sobre los efectos de estas fuerzas en los tejidos o materiales implantados en el organismo" (Sociedad Ibérica de Biomecánica, 1978). 13
  14. 14. ● Término referido a la tracción o empuje. Podemos ejercer una fuerza sobre un cuerpo mediante un esfuerzo muscular; un resorte tenso ejerce fuerzas sobre los cuerpos a los que está sujeto; el aire comprimido ejerce una fuerza sobre las paredes del recipiente que lo contiene. 14
  15. 15. ● Tipos de fuerzas: - Fuerzas de contacto (el cuerpo que ejerce la fuerza está en contacto con el cuerpo sobre el cual se ejerce) 15
  16. 16. - Fuerzas de acción a distancia ;fuerza gravitatoria, fuerza eléctrica y fuerza magnética 16
  17. 17. Fuerzas exteriores (extrínsecas): Fuerzas que actúan sobre un cuerpo dado, ejercidas por otros cuerpos. 17
  18. 18. 18
  19. 19. ● Ecuación fundamental de la dinámica: F/a = m; se deduce que: Fuerza (F) es el producto de la masa (m) por la aceleración (a) F =m x a (2da ley de Newton) ● La unidad de fuerza en el sistema C.G.S. es la Dina y en sistema M.K.S. es el Newton 19
  20. 20. Magnitudes vectoriales Representación gráfica de las fuerzas: Vectores. ● Una fuerza (F) se representa por medio de un vector cuyo origen corresponde al punto de aplicación; la flecha indica el sentido sobre la dirección marcada por la recta. ● Si una longitud de 1 cm. representa la unidad de F, una longitud de 50 cm. representará una F cincuenta veces mayor. 20
  21. 21. ● En toda fuerza hay que distinguir cuatro elementos: 21
  22. 22. POTENCIA La potencia desarrollada por una fuerza aplicada a un cuerpo es el trabajo realizado por éste durante el tiempo de aplicación. La potencia se expresa en watts (w). 22
  23. 23. Caballo de vapor:. Es la unidad tradicional utilizada para expresar la potencia mecánica, es decir el trabajo mecánico que puede realizar un motor por un determinado tiempo. 23
  24. 24. TIPOS DE POTENCIAS POTENCIA MECÁNICA: Es el trabajo que realiza un individuo o una máquina en un cierto periodo de tiempo. Se trata de la potencia transmitida a través de la acción de fuerzas físicas de contacto o elementos mecánicos relacionados con palancas o engranajes. 24
  25. 25. Potencia eléctrica Es el resultado de la multiplicación de la diferencia de potencial entre los extremos de una carga y la corriente que circula allí 25
  26. 26. Potencia acústica Es la cantidad de energia por unidad de tiempo emitida por una fuente determinada en forma de ondas sonoras 26
  27. 27. POTENCIAL DEL SONIDO Se calcula en función de la intensidad y la superficie, y a la potencia de un punto ( si P es un punto fijo y C una circunferencia la potencia de P respecto a C es el producto de sus distancias a cualquiera de los puntos de la circunferencia alineados con P, el valor de la potencia es constante cada cada punto de P) 27
  28. 28. Energía Mecánica Y Trabajo Energía mecánica La rama de la física que estudia y analiza el movimiento y reposo de los cuerpos, y su evolución en el tiempo, bajo la acción de fuerzas se denomina mecánica. 28
  29. 29. La energía mecánica de un cuerpo es la capacidad que tiene de realizar un trabajo mecánico, es decir, de producir un movimiento. En un cuerpo existen fundamentalmente dos tipos de energía que pueden influir en su estado de reposo o movimiento: la energía cinética y la potencial. 29
  30. 30. Dato importante La energía mecánica de un cuerpo se mantiene constante cuando todas las fuerzas que actúan sobre él son conservativas. 30
  31. 31. Trabajo Una fuerza constante genera trabajo, aplicada a un cuerpo, lo desplaza a lo largo de una determinada distancia. Mientras se realiza trabajo sobre el cuero, se produce una transferencia de energía a este. Por otra parte, si una fuerza constante no produce movimiento, no se realiza trabajo. 31
  32. 32. Ejemplo al sostener un libro con el brazo mantenido no aplica trabajo alguno sobre el libro, independientemente del esfuerzo realizado o necesario. El trabajo se expresa en Joules (J). 32
  33. 33. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS ● Gilberto Quiñonez Palacio. (29 de julio 2015). Fundamentos De Biofísica. México: Trillas. ● Fucci S., Benigni M. et al.: "Biomecánica del aparato locomotor aplicada al acondicionamiento muscular".Editorial Mosby/Doyma. 1995. ● Gowitzke B., Milner M.: "El cuerpo y sus movimientos - Bases científicas".Editorial Paidotribo.2001 33

