Planeacion de lenguaje (compu)

  1. 1. SUBSECRETARÍA DE EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR DIRECCIÓN GENERAL DE OPERACIÓN DE SERVICIOS DE EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR SUBDIRECCIÓN DE FORMACIÓN DOCENTE CENTRO REGIONAL DE EDUCACIÓN NORMAL LICENCIATURA EN EDUCACIÓN PREESCOLAR CICLO ESCOLAR 2016 - 2017 Fecha de Elaboración: PLANEACIÓN DIDÁCTICA Página 1 NOMBRE DEL JARDIN DE NIÑOS: _ _ANTONIA NAVA DE CATALAN_ GRADO: _3_GRUPO: “_A_” NOMBRE DE LA SITUACIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE: “ LOS ESTADOS DE ANIMO____________ ” CAMPO FORMATIVO: _ LENGUAJE Y COMUNICACION ASPECTO: ____LENGUAJE ORAL______________ COMPETENCIA: __RECONOCE SUS CUALIDADES Y CAPACIDADES, Y DESARROLLA SU SENCIBILIDAD HACIA LAS CUALIDADES Y NECESIDADES DE OTROS.______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ____________________ ________ APRENDIZAJES ESPERADOS SECUENCIA DE ACTIVIDADES RECURSOS TIEMPO Y ESPACIO Habla acerca de cómo es él o ella, de lo que le gusta y/o disgusta de su casa, de su ambiente familiar y de lo que vive en la escuela. Habla sobre cómo se siente en situaciones en las cuales es escuchado o no, aceptado o no; considera la opción de otros y se esfuerza por convivir en armonía. ACTIVIDAD PARA EMPESAR BIEN EL DIA Rutina matutina Se reúnen a los niños en la cancha de la institución para realizar una pequeña rutina de calentamiento antes de ingresar al salón de clases. INICIO Saludar a los niños en el salón de clases para después pasar lista mientras se les hace entrega de su respectivo gafete, a cada niño se le entregara un baloncito de futbol que deslizara por la gráfica, como también un jugador el cual el niño lo colocara en la gráfica de asistencia (cancha de futbol). DESARROLLO Caritas de fomi con distintas expresiones en el rostro como: enojado, triste, alegre, asustado, etc. También hojas con imágenes de las expresiones o sentimientos. 30 minutos
  2. 2. SUBSECRETARÍA DE EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR DIRECCIÓN GENERAL DE OPERACIÓN DE SERVICIOS DE EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR SUBDIRECCIÓN DE FORMACIÓN DOCENTE CENTRO REGIONAL DE EDUCACIÓN NORMAL LICENCIATURA EN EDUCACIÓN PREESCOLAR CICLO ESCOLAR 2016 - 2017 Fecha de Elaboración: PLANEACIÓN DIDÁCTICA Página 2 Comunicarles acerca de la actividad, les mostrare a los niños diferentes caritas de fomi con distintos estados de ánimo y les preguntare acerca de la expresión que observan en el rostro de las figuras escuchare sus respuestas y después les preguntare si alguno de ellos en alguna ocasión se ha sentido de tal manera(triste, enojado, aburrido, alegre o asustado) y cuál fue la razón que se sintieron de esa manera, posterior a esto les preguntare cuál es su estado de ánimo en ese momento y si alguno de ellos esta triste les pediría a los niños que nos levantaríamos de la silla para ir a abrazarlo y así demostrar cuán importante es el para todos. Les contare un cuento relacionado con las emociones para que puedan interpretar mejor o distinguir las emociones. CIERRE Les entregare unas hojas con imágenes de rostros con diferente estado de ánimo y les daré las indicaciones de que escribirán cual expresión observan en los rostros y posteriormente que iluminen cada uno de estos. ELABORÓ EDUCADORA PRACTICANTE REVISO Y AUTORIZÓ EDUCADORA TUTORA DE GRUPO
  3. 3. SUBSECRETARÍA DE EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR DIRECCIÓN GENERAL DE OPERACIÓN DE SERVICIOS DE EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR SUBDIRECCIÓN DE FORMACIÓN DOCENTE CENTRO REGIONAL DE EDUCACIÓN NORMAL LICENCIATURA EN EDUCACIÓN PREESCOLAR CICLO ESCOLAR 2016 - 2017 Fecha de Elaboración: PLANEACIÓN DIDÁCTICA Página 3 C.MIREYA ESMERALDA SANCHEZ HEREDIA.

