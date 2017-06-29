5.herramientas necesarias para la elavoración de portafolios

Centro regional de educación normal Cren Maestro: GuillermoTemelo Avilez. Alumnas: Carolina Valle Mendoza Mireya Esmeralda...
HERRAMIENTAS NECESARIAS PARA LA ELABORACIÓN DE PORTAFOLIOS ELECTRÓNICOS EDUCATIVOS
Herramientas de gestión de documentos Este tipo de herramientas se refiere a todos aquellos programas que son creados para...
MICROSOFT WORD
PFD
OPEN OFFICE
Herramientas de software social Engloba a un conjunto de herramientas de comunicación que facilitan la interacción y colab...
WEBLOGS LS
BLOGGER
WIKIPACES
Herramientas de entornos virtuales Las herramientas de gestión de entornos recogen otra serie de herramientas como blog, c...
ELGG
EDUSPACE
×