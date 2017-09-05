LINDO LINDO LINDO ÉS
GLÓRIA, GLÓRIA EU TE DOU JESUS, JESUS
ME LEVA A SALA DO TRONO MOSTRA A TUA BELEZA QUERO VER TUA FACE
SÓ QUERO SÓ QUERO VER VOCÊ
Lindo es

lindo es - livres para adorar

Published in: Spiritual
  1. 1. LINDO LINDO LINDO ÉS
  2. 2. GLÓRIA, GLÓRIA EU TE DOU JESUS, JESUS
  3. 3. ME LEVA A SALA DO TRONO MOSTRA A TUA BELEZA QUERO VER TUA FACE
  4. 4. SÓ QUERO SÓ QUERO VER VOCÊ

