TUA PRESENÇA É O QUE PRECISO O TEU ABRAÇO EU ANSEIO
TE ADORAR É O MEU PRAZER QUERO TE CONHECER
OUVE O MEU CLAMOR E RESPONDE COM FOGO DO CÉU
TU ÉS O GRANDE EU SOU ME LEVE ALÉM DO VÉU
OUVE O MEU CLAMOR E RESPONDE COM FOGO DO CÉU
TU ÉS O GRANDE EU SOU, ME LEVE ALÉM DO VÉU
ME LEVE ALÉM DO VÉU ME LEVE AO LUGAR AONDE O FOGO CAI AONDE O FOGO CAI
CONSOME-NOS SENHOR QUE O FOGO CAIA QUE O FOGO CAIA NESSE LUGAR
Além do veu

Além do veu - Helio Borges

Além do veu

