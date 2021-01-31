Gpp 1 ursuletul de plus

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PROIECTUL TRANSNAȚIONAL “URSULEŢUL DE PLUŞ” REPUBLICA MOLDOVA- ROMÂNIA DIRECȚIA GENERALĂ EDUCAȚIE, TINERET ȘI SPORT A CONSILIULUI MUNICIPAL CHIȘINĂU
  2. 2. PARTENERI O ŞCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ “MIHAI EMINESCU”/G.P.P. NR.1 CU SEDIUL ÎN ROMÂNIA,ORAŞ CORABIA,JUDEŢUL OLT,STR. C.A. ROSETTI,NR.42,REPREZENT ATĂ DE DIRECTOR MILCULESCU MIHAELA ŞI PARTENERI, EDUCATOARE : COLAC ANA -MARIA ,MIREA MARIA- EMILIA; O INSTITUŢIA DE EDUCAŢIE TIMPURIE NR.2 CU SEDIUL ÎN MOLDOVA,ORAŞ BĂLŢI,STR.G. ENESCU ,24 A,REPREZENTATĂ DE DIRECTOR MELENCIUC ALINA ŞI PARTENER , O EDUCATOARE COVALIOVA SVETLANA.
  3. 3. SCOPUL PARTENERIATULUI O STABILIREA DE LEGĂTURI ÎNTRE COPIII DIN DOUA ŢĂRI; O STIMULAREA INTERESULUI ŞI A DORINŢEI DE A SE CUNOAŞTE ŞI DE A LEGA NOI PRIETENII; O DEZVOLTAREA SPIRITULUI DE COLABORARE ÎNTRE COPII,ÎN VEDEREA REALIZĂRII SARCINILOR DATE; O STABILIREA ŞI DEZVOLTAREA RELAŢIILOR DE COLABORARE ÎN DOMENIUL EDUCAŢIEI.
  4. 4. OBIECTIVELE PARTENERIATULUI O OBIECTIVUL PRINCIPAL REPREZINTĂ COLABORAREA DINTRE CELE DOUĂ INSTITUŢIIÎN PARTENER ÎN VEDEREA ORGANIZĂRII ŞI DESFĂŞURĂRII DE ACTIVITĂŢI CUPRINSE ÎN CADRUL PROIECTULUI TRANSNAŢIONAL “URSULEŢII DE PLUŞ”(ÎNTÂLNIRI ONLINE,PREZENTĂRILE ACTIVITĂŢILOR,SCHIMB DE EXPERIENŢĂ) ; O SCHIMBUL DE EXPERIENŢĂ ŞI BUNE PRACTICI ÎN DESFĂŞURAREA PROCESULUI INSTRUCTIV- EDUCATIV PREVAZUTE ÎN REGULAMENTUL PROIECTULUI.
  5. 5. ETAPA I O SALUTUL VIRTUAL AL URSULEŢILOR
  6. 6. O Ursuletul B arney este pregatit pentru plecare…
  7. 7. ETAPA A II A O CĂLĂTORIE PESTE PRUT –TRIMITEREA COLETELOR ŞI DELEGAREA URŞILOR ÎN INSTITUŢIIILE PARTENERE
  8. 8. ETAPA A III A O VIZITA ŞCOLARĂ PESTE PRUT-ACTIVITĂŢI PROPUSE DE FIECARE INSTITUŢIE PARTENER CU TRIMITEREA EMAILURILOR CU FOTOGRAFIILE FĂCUTE PE PARCURSUL FIECĂREI SĂPTĂMÂNI.
  9. 9. ETAPA A IV A O REVENIREA URŞILOR ACASĂ-ÎN ŢARA DE ORIGINE.
  10. 10. CADRE DIDACTICE IMPLICATE O COLAC ANA- MARIA ŞI MIREA MARIA EMILIA EDUCATOARE LA ŞCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ “MIHAI EMINESCU”/G.P.P. NR.1 CU SEDIUL ÎN ROMÂNIA,ORAŞ CORABIA,JUDEŢUL OLT,STR. C.A. ROSETTI,NR.42 ; O COVALIOVA SVETLANA EDUCATOARE DIN GRUPA” ALBINUŢELOR “ I.E.T.NR.2 “SPICUŞOR”,STR.G.ENESCU ,24 A,ORAŞ BĂLŢI,REPUBLICA MOLDOVA
  11. 11. MEDIATIZAREA PROIECTULUI O PE PAGINA GRĂDINIŢEI O PRIN CREAREA UNUI ALBUM DE FOTOGRAFII DE LA ACTIVITĂŢILE PROPUSE
  12. 12. EVALUAREA IMPACTULUI O SCHIMBURI DE IMPRESII PRIN ONLINE,COLETE SAU MESSENGER; O CHESTIONARE APLICATE COPIILOR, PĂRINŢILOR; O OBSERVAREA ATITUDINII COPIILOR.

