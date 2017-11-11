Nama : Miranti Dewi Putri NIM : 43116110087 Dosen Pengampu : Prof. Dr. Hapzi Ali, MM, CMA. Mata Kuliah : Sistem Informasi ...
  1. 1. Nama : Miranti Dewi Putri NIM : 43116110087 Dosen Pengampu : Prof. Dr. Hapzi Ali, MM, CMA. Mata Kuliah : Sistem Informasi Manajemen Informasi dalam pelaksanaannya Manajemen hubungan dengan pelanggan (Customer Relationship Management : CRM), memiliki fungsi yang strategis dalam persaingan bisnis yang semakin kompetitif saat ini, kenapa demikian, jelaskan dan beri contoh implementasinya ? Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Customer Relationship Management (CRM) menjadi istilah yang pada beberapa tahun terakhir semakin popular. Ditambah dengan perkembangan teknologi informasi yang semakin merambah berbagai aplikasi bisnis, CRM menjadi salah satu proses bisnis yang menarik untuk diperbincangkan. Kegiatan marketing mengelola seluruh aspek dari daur hidup pelanggan. CRM merupakan strategi komprehensif dari perusahaan agar setiap proses dari daur ulang hidup pelanggan itu dapat dimanfaatkan dengan optimal. Pernyataan bahwa pembeli adalah raja memanglah benar, tetapi perusahaan tidak dapat memberikan pelayanan yang sama pada semua pelanggan, karena pada kenyataannya tidak semua pelanggan memberikan keuntungan maksimal kepada perusahaan. ( Anonim 1, 2017 ) Di era globalisai yang berbasis IT seperti sekarang ini, banyak perusahaan yang menggunakan berbagai sarana dalam usahanya untuk meningkatkan Customer Relationship Management (CRM). Secara khusus mereka berusaha memberikan layanan yang sifatnya personal sehingga dapat memberikan kepuasan yang tinggi pada pelanggannya, baik sebagai stakeholder maupun shareholder. Dengan demikian diharapkan akan terjalin value chain yang kuat di antara mereka melalui customer relationship (hubungan dengan pelanggan). Untuk dapat meningkatkan CRM, perusahaan tidak segan melakukan investasi yang cukup mahal dan teknologi canggih yang mampu memberikan layanan yang maksimal bagi pelanggan. Menjalin hubungan baik dengan pelanggan adalah hal yang selayaknya dilakukan oleh setiap organisasi pelayanan baik perusahaan maupun lembaga pemerintahan. Hal inidikarenakan posisi dan keberadaan pelanggan sangat memberikan pengaruh dalam keberlangsungan bisnis suatu organisasi. Terdapat beberapa alasan mengapa jalinan hubungan baik dengan pelanggan sangat penting dilakukan , antara lain : 1. Untuk mengetahui lebih jauh kebutuhan dan harapan melalui sudut pandang pelanggan sehingga akan memudahkan organisasi pelayanan dalam menyusun strategi pelayanan
  2. 2. 2. Mendorong tingkat loyalitas pelanggan terhadap jasa layanan yang diberikan oleh organisasi (perusahaan/pemerintah). 3. Untuk meningkatkan pertumbuhan jangka panjang dan profitabilitas perusahaan melalui pengertian yang lebih baik terhadap kebiasaan (behavior) pelanggan. Di sisi lain banyak perusahaan software yang menjual dan menawarkan aplikasi sistem ini Web applications seperti e-mail marketing dan the dot-coms. CRM merujuk pada software system yang membantu perusahaan memperoleh dan menyimpan data pelanggannya serta melakukan hubungan dua arah. Tetapi saat ini CRM lebih menekankan pada perubahan kebijakan dan prosedur yang didesain untuk meningkatkan sales dan customer retention di berbagai lini perusahaan. Oleh karena itu dalam tulisan ini penulis akan membahas apa yang dimaksud dengan CRM dan tujuannya, mengapa perusahaan perlu CRM, aplikasi CRM dalam industri manufaktur dan jasa serta kesimpulan yang dapat ditarik dari pembahasan CRM ini. ( Anonim 2, 2017 ) Customer Relationship Management (CRM) merupakan salah satu sarana untuk menjalin hubungan yang berkelanjutan antara perusahaan dengan para stakeholder maupun shareholdernya. Saat ini banyak perusahaan yang memanfaatkan Customer Relationship Management (CRM) untuk menjalin hubungan dengan pelanggan. Dengan memanfaatkan CRM, perusahaan akan mengetahui apa yang diharapkan dan diperlukan pelanggannya sehingga akan tercipta ikatan emosional yang mampu menciptakan hubungan bisnis yang erat dan terbuka serta komunikasi dua arah di antara mereka. Dengan demikian kesetiaan pelanggan dapat dipertahankan dan tidak mudah berpindah ke lain produk dan merek. ( Anonim 3, 2017 ) IMPLEMENTASI SOFTWARE/ APLIKASI CRM Software/ aplikasi CRM sekarang ini sudah cukup banyak beredar di pasaran, kebanyakan dibuat oleh perusahaan Amerika dan Eropa yang lebih dahulu mengimplementasikan aplikasi CRM di perusahaan mereka. Aplikasi CRM berguna bagi perusahaan dalam banyak hal. Pertama, dalam proses otomatisasi dari seluruh data yang ingin dipakai perusahaandalam membangun database pelanggan. Dapat dibayangkan betapa sulitnya mengumpilkan data-data pelanggan, mencatat beberapa kali mereka menhubungi perusahaan dalam satu bulan, dan berapa kali mereka menggunakan produk atau layanan perusahaan, dan berbagai data lain jika dilakukan secara manual. Kedua, aplikasi CRM memberikan laporan-laporan dari data yang dikumpulkan sehingga dapat menjadi informasi yang berguna bagi manajemen untuk proses pengambilan kepurusan. Aplikasi CRM akan menjadi Decision Support System, dimana pihak manajemen tidak lagi direpotkan pada urusan teknis dalam membuat laporan dan menyusun informasi yang dibutuhkan. Namun demikian, inisiatif CRM pada perusahaan tidaklah semata hanya berhenti pada implementasi aplikasi CRM. Aplikasi CRM hanyalah sekedar teknologi yang menjadi alat (tool) bagi perusahaan. Untuk menjamin implementasi CRM yang sukses, banyak faktor yang harus dibenahi terlebih dahulu oleh perusahaan. (Anonim 4, 2017 ) Terdapat 3 aspek penting yang perlu dibenahi perusahaan dalam proses implementasi CRM : 1. Orang : dalam aspek orang, biasanya meliputi internalisasi cara berpikir orang tentang bagaimana melayani konsumen. Sehingga memerlukan orang-orang yang professional
  3. 3. dan dapat mengerti dari visi implementasi CRM dengan jelas terlebih dahulu dan dipahami secara benar oleh semua karyawan dalam perusahaan. Selanjutnya adalah aspek kesiapan dari sisi pengetahuan dan keterampilan. Perusahaan juga perlu mengadakan pelatihan-pelatihan dan proses belajar yang membuat karyawan lebih siap dalam proses implementasi CRM. 2. Proses dan prosedur : dari sisi proses dan prosedur, perusahaan harus mendefinisikan secara lebih jelas target market yang akan dibidik dan prosedur perusahaan secara lebih rinci dalam melayani konsumen. Hal ini penting agar karyawan yang berhubungan langsung dengan konsumen memiliki aturan yang jelas tentang bagaimana melayani pelanggan mereka. Selain itu, satu hal yang terpenting juga adalah bagaiman perusahaan menghubungkan antara kepuasan pelanggan dengan kinerja karyawan. Artinya. Tidak hanya menjadi slogan dan jargon di dalam perusahaan, tetapi proses layanan pelanggan menjadi sistem yang harus dijalankan oleh seluruh karyawan. 3. Sistem dan teknologi : merupakan strategi pemilihan dan pengembangan teknologi CRM. Perusahaan perlu membuat cetak biru tentang teknologi CRM seperti apa yang akan digunakan, dan bagaiman proses implementasinya, melakukan training, dan penerapannya yang berhubungan dengan sistem yang sudah ada sekarang. Pada aspek implementasi ini, sebelum mengimplementasikan ke seluruh perusahaan, perlu dilakukan proyek percontohanimplementasi yang dievaluasi secara intensif dan menyeluruh. Proyek percontohan ini sangat penting agar menjaga proses implementasi keseluruhan dapat berjalan dengan sukses. Implementasi CRM setidaknya juga harus memiliki elemen-elemen berikut: 1. Otomatisasi pemasaran, pemasaran dapat dilakukan secara otomatisasi tanpa perlu bertransaksi langsung antara customer dengan produsen. Atau cara pembayaran yang tidak perlu langsung membawa uang cash. 2. Pusat pelayanan (Call Center), fungsinya antara lain untuk mengetahui kebiasaan konsumen, menerima keluhan dari para pelanggan sehingga data tersebut bisa digunakan untuk memperbaiki kualitas pelayanan dan produknya serta mengumpulkan customer history. 3. Penggudangan Data (Data Warehousing), informasi tentang pelanggan harus dilakukan dalam satu system terpadu. Hasil analisa harus mampu menampilkan petunjuk-petunjuk tertentu tentang pelanggan sehingga staf penjualan dan marketing mampu melakukan kampanye terfokus terhadap grup pelanggan tertentu. Nantinya gudang data ini juga harus mampu menaikkan volume penjualan. 4. Pencarian Data dan analisa Proses secara online, data yang telah terkumpul akan dipisah- pisahkan menurut kualifikasinya dan selanjutnya data akan disimpan dalam system yang bisa diakses secara online, sehingga bila sewaktu-waktu data tersebut diperlukan dapat bisa segera diperoleh.
  4. 4. 5. Pengambilan keputusan dan alat pelaporan, jika sudah dilakukan hal-hal tersebut diatas maka diharapkan proses pengambilan keputusan dapat dilakukan secara lebih bijak karena perusahaan telah memiliki data yang cukup untuk menentukan langkah yang harus dilaksanakan oleh perusahaan selanjutnya, misalnya penjualan dengan system cross selling dan hasil penjualannya dapat dilihat apakah sesuai dengan keinginan konsumen dan bisa menaikkan keuntungan perusahaan. Jelaskan Sistem Proses Transaksi (seperti gambar 8.1. A Model of Transaction Processing System) pada modul atau slide MS. Power Point Minggu 9 ini) dan bagaimana implementasinya pada perusahaan saudara atau boleh di asumsikan dengan asumsi yang logis dan relevan. Sistem pemrosesan transaksi berasal dari istilah transaction processing system ( TPS ) adalah bentuk sistem informasi paling sederhana karena fungsinya adalah mencatat data, memproses data, dan menghasilkan informasi baku. Sistem pemrosesan transaksi ( SPT) selalu dimiliki oleh entitas ( perusahaan, organisasi, instansi pemerintah ). ( Anonim 5, 2017) Gambar 8.1 adalah model dari TPS dimana data dikumpulkan dari sistem fisik perusahaan dan lingkungan, dan masuk ke dalam database . Perangkat lunak pengolah data mengubah data menjadi informasi untuk manajemen perusahaan dan bagi individu dan organisasi di lingkungan perusahaan. ( Anonim 6, 2017 ) bagaimana implementasinya pada perusahaan saudara atau boleh di asumsikan dengan asumsi yang logis dan relevan ? Peranan Sistem Pemrosesan Transaksi terhadap Online Banking Proses transaksi online, atau OLTP , merujuk pada sistem yang memfasilitasi dan mengatur aplikasi berorientasi pada transaksi, biasanya untuk entri data dan media proses transaksi. Istilah ini terkadang dwimakna; beberapa memahami sebuah “transaksi” dalam konteks komputer atau database transaksi, sementara yang lain dalam menentukan persyaratan bisnis atau transaksi komersial. OLTP juga telah digunakan untuk merujuk kepada proses di mana sistem untuk segera merespon permintaan pengguna. ( Anonim 7, 2017 ).
  5. 5. Daftar Pustaka 1. Anonim 1, 2017, http://muwafikcenter.lecture.ub.ac.id/2014/05/customer- relationship-management-crm/ ( 11 November 2017, jam 18.00 ). 2. Anonim 2, 2017, http://rizkysilia.blogspot.co.id/2012/12/manajemen- hubungan-pelanggan-customer.html ( 11 November 2017, jam 18.30). 3. Anonim 3, 2017, https://bisnisukm.com/peranan-penting-customer- relationship-management.html ( 11 November 2017, jam 18.45 ). 4. Anonim 4, 2017, http://sebutsajaihya.blogspot.co.id/2011/09/customer- relationship-management-crm.html. ( 11 November 2017, jam 18.55). 5. Anonim 5, 2017, www.wikipedia.com ( 11 November 2017, jam 19.36). 6. Anonim 6, 2017, https://modul.mercubuana.ac.id/modul.php?kd_mk=84012&namamk=SI STEM%20INFORMASI%20MANAJEMEN ( 11 November 2017, jam 19.40 ). 7. Anonim 7, 2017, http://cor-ding14inch.blogspot.co.id/2012/11/transaction- processing-systems-tps.html ( 11 November 2017, jam 20.00 ).

