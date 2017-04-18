Self reflection through_3_lenses

Running head: THREE LENSES Self-Reflection through Three Lenses Miranda Nelson Shippensburg University In partial fulfillm...
THREE LENSES 2 In this paper, I looked deeper into my own development through the three lenses; the social constructionist...
THREE LENSES 3 order to be able to provide for a family, I would need to get a degree. I feel my social influences such as...
THREE LENSES 4 Another aspect I feel I connect with greatly is the multiplicity of identities. I feel sometimes it’s a cha...
THREE LENSES 5 standards. The rest was pretty much ordinary, going on to public school and then followed by college. The m...
THREE LENSES 6 officially work as a counselor. I have the plan to start a career right after graduation, get married, and ...
THREE LENSES 7 happen to my mother so she could then give birth to my sister who would have never been born otherwise. Whe...
THREE LENSES 8 myself. I feel that this never does stop. Every step we take teaches us something new that we need. We must...
THREE LENSES 9 References Kraus, K. (2008). Lenses: Applying lifespan development theories in counseling. Boston, MA: Laha...
  1. 1. Running head: THREE LENSES Self-Reflection through Three Lenses Miranda Nelson Shippensburg University In partial fulfillment of the requirements for CNS 519 Dr. Kathryn K Brooks February 17, 2015
  2. 2. THREE LENSES 2 In this paper, I looked deeper into my own development through the three lenses; the social constructionist view, Bronfenbrenner’s Ecological Approach, and the Phoenix Process. I found that there were many things that impacted my development that I previously may have never thought about until learning these theories. I took a look into my past to see how I’ve developed thus far, and more importantly found that I was still developing to this day. The social constructionist view of development was interesting to me, and I found a lot of ways in which my own development can be compared to this theory. The most important thing I took from the social constructionist view was what an important role cultural influences play on a person. I feel this is extremely evident in my own life. I would say the most clearly seen influence was my family and surrounding aspects. In many families, I believe that the siblings are close and get along for the most part while everyone is still under one roof. In my family it was like that, and after my oldest brother moved out, followed by my other brother we remained the same. I think that honestly as we got older our bond got stronger. I feel that this played a huge role in my development and ways that I view specific things. In terms of my life currently, I feel it plays an important role because my siblings are what make me a better person. They encourage me to reach for my goals no matter how hard they may be. When I fail, they remind me to get back up and try again. If it weren’t for the bond I have with my siblings and parents, I wouldn’t have developed to be such a determined person. It was expected of me to always try my best in school. Once my parents saw the success I had, the pressure was definitely on to go to college. I also feel that culture influenced my decision to go to school because of the monetary aspect of it. What the majority of my cultural influences were telling me such as my family, school, and friends was that in order to get a good job you had to go to college. I knew I wanted to be able to have a family, like my own, and in
  3. 3. THREE LENSES 3 order to be able to provide for a family, I would need to get a degree. I feel my social influences such as friends in high school were an influence to go away to school. At first, I didn’t want to go away to school and wanted to stay in town around my family and friends. When I heard all of my peers talking about going away to school it made me reconsider. It definitely wasn’t easy the first couple of months being away from home, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. I met some of my greatest friends in school and had an amazing time in the psychology program. Even going to graduate school was influenced by peers. I knew I had to go on to graduate school to do exactly what I see myself doing. A lot of my peers were going to graduate school right after college and many were going into the work field to get experience first. I chose to go into the work field, although that would be one aspect I wish I could change. I feel that the adjustment of going on to school would not be as difficult if I would have went to graduate school directly after graduation. I felt that the aspect of nonlinearity of development from the social constructionist chapter was not relevant to me, because I feel like for the most part I have developed in a steady upward track. However, lately I’m beginning to think that I might be going backwards currently. It’s actually difficult for even me to understand. I feel that in many ways I am moving forward, such as going to school to get a master’s degree. I feel that emotionally I may be going backwards while I experience and work through a great deal of changes. For instance, being in the work field and leaving that security to go towards a higher education has been difficult. The way I’m trying to look at it is like a pinball machine; you pull the knob back as far as you can and the ball flies forward at great measures. Maybe set backs are a good thing in life and you have to experience them to move forward.
  4. 4. THREE LENSES 4 Another aspect I feel I connect with greatly is the multiplicity of identities. I feel sometimes it’s a challenge to balance all of the roles, but I feel it’s beneficial in development. I’m currently learning that even though I was a daughter, friend, and student in undergraduate school, it is much harder to be those three while in graduate school. The professors are expecting a lot more therefore leaving less time for being present in other roles. In my personal experience, I found that I had to decrease time being there for my friends in order to succeed completely in my role as a student. I feel that once the perfect balance is met, the roles will all blend together and I can take and give what is needed in each societal role. The second lens I took a look at was the Bronfenbrenner’s Ecological Model. As much as I thought I fit so closely with the social constructionist view of things, I feel I fit just as much into this model. The number one thing I agree with and completely see in myself is the continuous growing. I feel like right now especially I can see myself growing more than what was noticeable in the past. Every day there is a new idea that I come upon or a new person I meet in the program that changes the way I may view an idea or a specific topic. I feel that the spheres of influence were easily relatable to my development path. The microsystem for me started out with my family like most children. I would say the next setting I reached that helped my developmental growth would be the church. I grew up in the church, so the people I met in that setting may have been just as important to my growth as my family. I think that it also helped a lot of my morals and the ways I view things. For instance, obeying my parents was one of the Ten Commandments that have been instilled in me since probably before I was old enough to even understand it. Growing up, I was very respectful towards my parents and for the most part followed all of their rules. The next setting I saw as a child was the school setting which also was a church based program, therefore encouraging more religious beliefs and
  5. 5. THREE LENSES 5 standards. The rest was pretty much ordinary, going on to public school and then followed by college. The mesosystem for me was mostly easy as a child because the different settings I was interacting in mostly had the same rules and expectations. For instance, being in a Christian based school, the expectations were similar to my parent’s rules. The things that were taught in school such as sharing, being kind to one another, and telling the truth were all things that my parents were also working on at home. I would say the interacting settings became more difficult as I got older and the expectations were a lot more thorough. I previously used the example of being a daughter, friend, and student in graduate school. This example could be used again as how things can become difficult interacting different settings. The exosystem in my life was a lot like the example in the book speaking of the parents’ career choices. My dad’s career had a lot to do with the ways I developed throughout life. I clearly did not work with him, but his job affected my life greatly. The first way it affected my life was financially. I take notice now that I’m older on how many things I got to do as a child, which many others did not. For instance, my parents enjoyed traveling and showing us other places in the country besides just our back yard. I was able to see things that many children didn’t get to see and learn through those experiences. The other way his career affected my life was because he was not around a lot of the times. My father is a very hard worker and would work long hours. He is committed to the projects he works on, and although as a child it was harder to understand; I know now it was all to make sure we were supported financially. As for the macrosystem, I feel I just follow the normal societal pattern. I grew up with my parents and siblings, went to school, graduated, and went on to higher education. I went into the work place for a little and am now returning to school to get my final degree so I can
  6. 6. THREE LENSES 6 officially work as a counselor. I have the plan to start a career right after graduation, get married, and start a family similar to my own growing up. I feel the pattern I have taken thus far, and what I hope to continue is very similar to what the rest of society is following. I think there are various things that affect the chronosystem for my development. The number one thing that stands out with this topic would be the terrorist attacks on September 11th. It may have not affected my development as much as some of the other systems, but I do find it had an impact. For instance, safety was a bigger concern that may have not been as important before. The nation as a whole worked on becoming more secure. A lot of adults couldn’t comprehend why this horrific event was occurring, let alone being a child while this nightmare repeated on television was a lot to take in. The third lens I looked through was the Phoenix Process, which before this class had never even heard of. This concept was hard for me to understand at first because I have never went through something I would consider a phoenix process. When Lesser wrote about the Chimidunchik, I found appreciation in the fact that my parents have tried their hardest to not pass on burden to their children. Bad things we encounter in life, we go through together which has made us stronger in the end. For example, my mother had a still born when I was just six years old. I can’t imagine the pain she felt to carry a child 8 months and at the very end lose that child she was attached to. Instead of my parents sweeping this under the rug, we went through it together. My parents planned a funeral for their child and had the children and outside family involved. I never asked my mother if that was her phoenix process, but I would guess that it was. A little over a year later, we were blessed with my sister who is literally the light of our worlds. She is bright and brings so much energy to our family. That horrific experience had to
  7. 7. THREE LENSES 7 happen to my mother so she could then give birth to my sister who would have never been born otherwise. When we started learning about the Phoenix Process in class I was under the impression that I had never experienced such a thing. When we discussed in our groups about our own Phoenix Process, I joked and said I might be going through one right now. As the days went on, I continued to experience hard times and overwhelming feelings. I just started graduate school, and after a year and a half of being out of school, it’s not easy! I had to quit my full time secure job, to start a different job with a little more flexibility so I could attend class. I started school and this new job all at the same time. Two weeks into school, right about when we read about the Phoenix Process I thought I was having a mental crisis. I cried all of the time, I didn’t want to work, and I didn’t want to go to school. I literally called the enrollment office to see if I could still get refunded on my classes. I can honestly say, if they would have said yes, I would have probably dropped most of my classes. I spoke to a therapist for the first time, because I honestly didn’t know what else there was for me to do. I realized I took on way too much at one time, and my body was trying to tell me that. I still sometimes have moments of frustration where I feel that I don’t even want to finish school, and then an hour later I feel like I’m the super hero of graduate school. I’ve come to the realization that this is my Phoenix Process. This is probably going to be one of the hardest things I have to do, but when it is complete I will be able to counsel others like I’ve wanted this whole time. The hardest part of this so far is realizing that it’s a process, and I’m not going to wake up every morning being the super hero of grad school. I’ve come to the conclusion through these three lenses that I’m still growing and a work in progress. I’m still going through these stages where I’m finding things out about myself and others around me. I’m experiencing all these new things that are teaching me so much about
  8. 8. THREE LENSES 8 myself. I feel that this never does stop. Every step we take teaches us something new that we need. We must learn that piece of knowledge before we can move on to the next step.
  9. 9. THREE LENSES 9 References Kraus, K. (2008). Lenses: Applying lifespan development theories in counseling. Boston, MA: Lahaska Press. Lesser, E. (2005). Phoenix Process. In Broken open: How difficult times can help us grow(Villard Books trade pbk. ed.). New York: Villard.

