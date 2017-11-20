How to Implement Miradore to 10,000 devices in 2 Weeks Otto Metsähukala Senior Technical Engineer, Miradore Ltd
How to Implement Miradore to 10,000 devices in 2 Weeks Implementation in general Case example Summary
Miradore Management Suite Implementation in general
Management Suite infrastructure example Miradore server Miradore client HTTPS (TCP 443) Wakeup (TCP 32227) MS SQL server M...
Management Suite implementation process 1 Initiation 2 Preparations 3 Installations 4 Implementation 5 Closing
Management Suite implementation process • Scoping decisions • Platforms • Features • Coverage • Integrations & data import...
Management Suite implementation process • Basic information • Number of: • Locations • Devices • Users • Operative decisio...
Management Suite implementation process • Infrastructure verifications • Server capacity • Connectivity • Installations • ...
Management Suite implementation process • Asset management • Client deployment • Configuring settings • OS & SW deployment...
Management Suite implementation process • Handover to production • Server hosting • Support • Aftercare activities • Tasks...
Engineering company in Asia Case example
Fast facts: Engineering company in Asia Employees 19,000 Revenue 1,3 B€ (2016 fiscal) Locations 10 business units, 20 fact...
Background • 30+ days delivery of computer after request • Hard to address costs to proper business units due to unreliabl...
Management Suite solution • Scoping decisions • Platforms: Windows only • Features: HW asset mgmt • Coverage: Single count...
Management Suite solution • Basic information • Number of: • Locations: ~100 • Devices: 10,000 • Users: 19,000 • Operative...
Management Suite solution Active directory Manufacturer warranty HR Datasheet Client deployment Users and computers Custom...
Management Suite implementation process • Handover to production • Aftercare activities • Training the Asset manager • Sig...
Challenges during the implementation • Server software issues (preconfigured IIS) • Virtual machine issues • AD, subnet an...
Summary 10 days Implementation process & template Smart infrastructure 2 technical engineers Hardware asset management 10,...
Miradore's Senior Technical Engineer, Otto Metsähukala explains how Miradore Management Suite was implemented to a multitude of devices in just a short amount of time.

