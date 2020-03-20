Successfully reported this slideshow.
Clínica  Mujer entre 30 – 60 años  Dolor brusco, lancinante, con limitación severa de la movilidad  4 Fases  Precálcic...
Diagnóstico
Tratamiento  Aines  Infiltración subacromial  Fisioterapia  US, MO  Ondas de choque  Aspiración control ecografía  ...
Artroscopia
Tendinitis calcica
Tendinitis calcificante supraespinoso, tratamiento, artroscopia, ecografía

  1. 1. Clínica  Mujer entre 30 – 60 años  Dolor brusco, lancinante, con limitación severa de la movilidad  4 Fases  Precálcica  Formativa  REABSORCION => Sintomática  Post cálcica => Dura meses, dolor y restricción función
  2. 2. Diagnóstico
  3. 3. Tratamiento  Aines  Infiltración subacromial  Fisioterapia  US, MO  Ondas de choque  Aspiración control ecografía  Artroscopia
  4. 4. Artroscopia

