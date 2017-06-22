Miokelcy SAC

El PRODUCTO La palta es fruto de un árbol originario de México y Centroamérica y actualmente ha llegado a ser una de las f...


Descripción general del Producto (Paltas Hass) y de la Empresa

Published in: Food
  1. 1. El PRODUCTO La palta es fruto de un árbol originario de México y Centroamérica y actualmente ha llegado a ser una de las frutas tropicales más populares en el mundo debido a su alto valor nutritivo, sabor agradable, versatilidad y fácil preparación. Existen más de 500 variedades, siendo la Hass la más comercial en el mundo y presenta características, es la más cremosa de las paltas, presenta el mejor aprovechamiento de la pulpa, buena vida de post cosecha y es más fácil ver el grado de maduración debido al cambio de color de verde a morado oscuro que muestra. Si bien el producto será vendido fresco, este puede ser convertido en diferentes formas, de manera casera. El Perú tiene un área productora de palta de aproximadamente 12,000 Hectáreas de las cuales aproximadamente 2,200 son de variedad Hass, 3000 Hectáreas. De fuerte y el resto de una o Sierra Exportadora. El Perú tiene un área productora de palta de aproximadamente 12,000 Hectáreas de las cuales aproximadamente 2,200 son de variedad Hass, 3000 Hectáreas. De fuerte y el resto de una o Sierra Exportadora.
  2. 2. Paltas – Aguacate Perú A Abril la exportación alcanza los U$ 72.5 millones a un precio promedio de U$ 2.02 kilo El Perú produce principalmente dos tipos de paltas: Hass y Fuerte. La temporada de la palta fuerte empieza en Enero y termina en Marzo, mientras que la palta Hass entre mayo y setiembre, otorgándole una ventaja competitiva al país, ya que algunos de los exportadores e importadores del hemisferio norte, e incluso algunos del hemisferio sur, cesan su producción durante estos meses. Las principales zonas productoras de palta están en la Costa, los valles interandinos y la selva alta, principalmente en Junín, Lima, San Martín, Huánuco y Cusco. La plantación se debe de realizar en zonas no inundables ni propensas a encharcamientos puesto que el exceso de humedad la extermina. Con respecto al clima, se deben evitar zonas de heladas porque estas afectan la floración y si son muy intensas pueden llegar a perjudicar las plantas. EXPORTACION:
  3. 3. PESO. Tanto el fruto como la semilla son relativamente pequeños, con un peso conjunto entre 200 a 300 g. La piel es algo coriácea, rugosa, de color verde a ligeramente negruzca cuando está en el árbol; una vez cosechada se va tornando violácea a negra a medida que la fruta se ablanda al madurar, por lo que el consumidor reconoce el momento óptimo para consumirla. TAMAÑO: El peso del fruto es aproximadamente 450 g

