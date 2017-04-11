COORDINACIÓN ZONAL 1
Mapa de la Zonal 1
Innovación y tecnología Calidad y mejora continua Potenciación 1 2 3 Fortalecimiento4 Capacitación5 Asistencia técnica6
•Bajo presupuesto •Instituciones de apoyo •Empresas emprendedoras •Autogestión
•Tratado con la Unión Europea •Pro Ecuador •Programa Super Tienda •Yachay Tech (implantación de proyectos industriales en ...
•Capacitaciones del Sistema Nacional de la Calidad •Capacitaciones en Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura •Asistencia y capaci...
•Encuestas al sector productivo •Socialización del proyecto de fortalecimiento productivo e innovación tecnológica de la Z...
•Socialización del CDT y Fab Lab •Planificación de reuniones posteriores para coordinar acciones entre los sectores invita...
Textil Es el sector industrial de la economía dedicado a la producción de fibras naturales y sintéticas, hilados, telas y ...
Madera y muebles La cadena productiva de madera y muebles comprende las actividades de explotación de la madera, aserrado ...
Gestionar acciones para emprender innovación tecnológica Brindar asesoría legal a 293 usuarios de la Zona 1 en regularizac...
Elaborar informes e impulsar el cierre de convenios que mantiene el Mipro con entidades del sector público y privado, alca...
Las acciones de la Coordinación Zonal 1 están concatenadas con la Política Industial del Mipro y el cambio de la Matriz Pr...
Presentación Rendición Cuentas Zona 1

