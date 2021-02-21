Scarica&Lees Some Days Pagina intera

From an Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award nominee comes a touching story of family, security, and loss.A young girl tells her mother about a passageway in their yard. Down this passageway, it is not cold, there is no danger, and nothing bad can ever happen?and the person she longs for is with her again. The only problem is that, on some days, the passageway is not there. But maybe, together, mother and daughter can find a way to carry that feeling with them always.First published in Argentina, this lovely picture book will tug on the heartstrings of anyone who knows what it means to miss a loved one. .

