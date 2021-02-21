From USA Today & Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author Giana Darling comes a dark MC romance about a broken enforcer and the beautiful, innocent woman who shows him that light can exist even in the dark... A killer. A criminal.A psychopath.The Irish enforcer for The Fallen Men MC is everything good girls are taught to stay away from.Only, I found myself inexorably drawn into his dark gravitational pull. I wanted to know what it would be like to walk beside the human personification of Death and hold his hand, feel his kiss, and maybe even earn his undying love.But Priest McKenna is older, cold as ice, and notoriously unfeeling.So what are the odds that a dead man walking would come to life for little, insignificant me?When a serial killer begins to target the women of Entrance, BC, and The Fallen suffers another terrible blow, Priest resolves to hunt down the killer himself.And when the murderer sets his eyes on me?My very own psychopath steps between me and certain death, .

