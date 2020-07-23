Hemorrhage(aliza bibi)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRESENTATION TOPIC : HEMORRHAGE PRESENTED BY : ALIZA BIBI
HEMORRHAGE DEFINITION • an escape of blood from a ruptured blood vessel. OR • loss of blood from the body as a result of i...
CLINICAL CLASSIFICATION OF HEMORRHAGE 1. revealed or external 2. concealed or internal 3. accidental hemorrhage • accident...
TYPES OF HEMORRHAGE Major two types: 1. intracerebral hemorrhage 2. subaracnoid hemorrhage depending on time period after ...
CAUSES OF HEMORRHAGE • There are many causes of bleeding but few and most commonest are: 1. WOUNDS • A break in the contin...
CAUSES OF HEMORRHAGE 1. wounds 2. fractures of large bones 3. road taffic accident 4. canine bite 5. crush injury 6. anato...
SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEMORRHAGE EARLY SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS: • restlessness and anxiety • feeling faint • coldness • pallor ...
SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEMORRHAGE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS AFTER SEVERE HEMORRHAGE: • extreme pallor • air hunger • extreme low b...
EFFECTS OF HEMORRHAGE • On cardiovascular system:reduced blood after hemorrhage decreases cardiac output. • during mild he...
EFFECTS OF HEMORRHAGE on skin: • vasoconstriction • increases deoxygenation of blood • results pallor in skin color. on ti...
CONTROL OF EXTERNAL HEMORRHAGE 1. pad and bandage 2. digital pressure 3. elevation of limb 4. application of tourniquet 5....
HEMORRHAGE SPECIAL SITES occurance from special sites is designated by special terms: • epistaxis • hemoptysis • haemateme...
  1. 1. PRESENTATION TOPIC : HEMORRHAGE PRESENTED BY : ALIZA BIBI
  2. 2. HEMORRHAGE DEFINITION • an escape of blood from a ruptured blood vessel. OR • loss of blood from the body as a result of injury or illness. OR • loss of blood from the vascular system associated with absolute reduction in the circulating blood volume.
  3. 3. CLINICAL CLASSIFICATION OF HEMORRHAGE 1. revealed or external 2. concealed or internal 3. accidental hemorrhage • accidental hemorrhage is of two types: 1. post-partum hemorrhage 2. hemorrhage due to premature detachment of placenta
  4. 4. CLASSIFICATION OF HEMORRHAGE
  5. 5. TYPES OF HEMORRHAGE Major two types: 1. intracerebral hemorrhage 2. subaracnoid hemorrhage depending on time period after hemorrhage: 1. primary hemorrhage 2. reactionary hemorrhage 3. secondary hemorrhage
  6. 6. TYPES OF HEMORRHAGE
  7. 7. CAUSES OF HEMORRHAGE • There are many causes of bleeding but few and most commonest are: 1. WOUNDS • A break in the continuity of skin, is known as wound.Various types of wounds include: • incised wound • lecaration • abrasion • contusion • punctured and gunshot wound
  8. 8. CAUSES OF HEMORRHAGE 1. wounds 2. fractures of large bones 3. road taffic accident 4. canine bite 5. crush injury 6. anatomical defects 7. varicose bleeding 8. blunt traumatic injury
  9. 9. CAUSES OF HEMORRHAGE
  10. 10. SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEMORRHAGE EARLY SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS: • restlessness and anxiety • feeling faint • coldness • pallor • patient feel thirsty
  11. 11. SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEMORRHAGE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS AFTER SEVERE HEMORRHAGE: • extreme pallor • air hunger • extreme low blood pressure • extreme thirst
  12. 12. EFFECTS OF HEMORRHAGE • On cardiovascular system:reduced blood after hemorrhage decreases cardiac output. • during mild hemorrhage:blood pressure decreases slightly and soon it returns to normal. • during severe hemorrhage:the arterial blood pressure falls to a great extend.
  13. 13. EFFECTS OF HEMORRHAGE on skin: • vasoconstriction • increases deoxygenation of blood • results pallor in skin color. on tisssue fluids: • arterial constriction decreases capillary pressure. • helps to compensate blood loss. on kidney: urinary output decreases.
  14. 14. CONTROL OF EXTERNAL HEMORRHAGE 1. pad and bandage 2. digital pressure 3. elevation of limb 4. application of tourniquet 5. surgical ligation 6. coagulation 7. pack 8. styptics
  15. 15. HEMORRHAGE SPECIAL SITES occurance from special sites is designated by special terms: • epistaxis • hemoptysis • haematemesis • malaena • hematuria • haemothorax • haemoperitonium • manorrhagia • haemopericardium

