Hojas de practica semana14 copia

1. Ordena las sílabas y escribe los nombres de los servidores de la comunidad. cía - li - po fer- en - ra - me ra - so - f...
2. Completa el texto. El arregla las cañerías. El arregla las instalaciones eléctricas. El arregla y hace mantenimiento a ...
2. Completa: * El • y la curan a los enfermos. * El • apaga los incendios. * El • dirige el tránsito y detiene a los ladro...
INSTITUCIONES DE LA COMUNIDAD Observa la imagen y responde: 1. ¿Qué lugares observas? ____________________________________...
Pienso y respondo: • Completa el mapa conceptual: • Ahora, escoge una de las instituciones, dibújala y explica por qué es ...
Relaciona, utilizando líneas de colores, cada institución con la función que cumple dentro de la comunidad: Imparte educa...
Los servidores de mi comunidad. Observa la imagen y responde: 1. ¿Quiénes son? ___________________________________________...
Pienso y respondo: Escribe cuál es el trabajo que realiza cada una de estas personas
Actividad. Escribe y pega una foto del trabajo que realizan tus padres y el servicio que brindan a nuestra comunidad Pega ...
UNIDADES DE MASA • Usamos el kilogramo La harina sirve para hacer los panes. Para la compra de harina, se utiliza la unida...
HAY DIFERENTES TIPOS DE BALANZA Como observaste anteriormente hay diferentes tipos de balanza a que mostramos algunos. No ...
ACTIVIDADES. 01. Indica la medida que indica la balanza. Hay......................... kg de masa Hay ........................
02. Encierra en un círculo ROJO los alimentos que tú crees que son más pesados y en un círculo AZUL los livianos. 03. Colo...
04. Marca la respuesta correcta: 01. ¿Cuál pesa menos de 1 kilogramo? a) carta b) bicicleta c) teléfono 02. ¿Cuál pesa más...
En una joyería se vende por la mañana 6 g de oro y por la tarde 2 g menos que en la mañana. ¿Cuántos gramos se vendió por ...
3. Carmen tiene 8 Kg de pallares y vende la mitad. ¿Cuántos Kg de pallares vendió? 4. Ricardo vende 5 Kg. de azúcar y Javi...
SUMAMOS CON ESTRATEGIAS. * Observa los dibujos y realiza las siguientes adiciones: 1er. GRADO “A” y “B” DE PRIMARIA. ÁREA:...
 Completa las bolitas de las mariposas de acuerdo a lo que indica el número y realiza las adiciones.  Suma los dados.
* Resuelve las sumas y colorea.
* Cuenta los puntos de cada dominó, coloca el número en los cuadraditos y luego realiza las adiciones correspondientes. + ...
+ = + + + = + + = + = + +
1er. GRADO “A” y “B” DE PRIMARIA. ÁREA: MATEMÁTICA. EDUCADORAS: ZULEIKA ORELLANA G. / JULIA RODRIGUEZ U.
SUSTRACCIÓN 1. ¿Cuántos quedan en cada caso? Sigue el ejemplo. 1er. GRADO “A” y “B” DE PRIMARIA. ÁREA: MATEMÁTICA. EDUCADO...
Sustracción de números del 0 al 9 1. Resuelve las siguientes sustracciones:
Sustracciones verticales 1. Completa y resuelve las sustracciones en forma vertical.
  1. 1. 1. Ordena las sílabas y escribe los nombres de los servidores de la comunidad. cía - li - po fer- en - ra - me ra - so - fe - pro mé - co - di pa - de - na - ro be - bom - ro sa - do - cer - te pin - car - ro - te di - jar - ro - ne fer - cho 1er. GRADO “A” y “B” DE PRIMARIA. En mi comunidad hay muchas personas que trabajan y cada una de ellas cumple una función importante. ÁREA: PERSONAL SOCIAL. EDUCADORAS: ZULEIKA ORELLANA G. / JULIA RODRIGUEZ U. SERVIDORES DE MI COMUNIDAD.
  2. 2. 2. Completa el texto. El arregla las cañerías. El arregla las instalaciones eléctricas. El arregla y hace mantenimiento a 1. Pega o dibuja dos oficios y/o profesiones que te gustaría realizar cuando seas grande. los vehículos.
  3. 3. 2. Completa: * El • y la curan a los enfermos. * El • apaga los incendios. * El • dirige el tránsito y detiene a los ladrones. * El • prepara el pan. 3. Completa las siguientes oraciones: A. La entidad humanitaria conformada por voluntarios que auxilian a las personas en casos de siniestros y conflictos se llama: ___________________________________________________ B. En el colegio contribuimos con la Cruz Roja cultivando los ideales de ____________ y ______________________________, sirviendo a los demás. C. La institución formada por maestros y estudiantes con fines educativos se llama ________________________. D. La institución que cuida el orden y la tranquilidad en la comunidad se llama: _____________________________________. E. Los niños forman en la escuela una institución que ayuda a conservar la disciplina y el orden y se llama __________________________. Escuela - Cruz Roja - Policía Nacional - paz Policía Escolar - solidaridad humana
  4. 4. INSTITUCIONES DE LA COMUNIDAD Observa la imagen y responde: 1. ¿Qué lugares observas? ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ 2. ¿Consideras que estos lugares son importantes en nuestra comunidad? ________________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________ ÁREA: PERSONAL SOCIAL. EDUCADORAS: ZULEIKA ORELLANA G. / JULIA RODRIGUEZ U. 1er. GRADO “A” y “B” DE PRIMARIA.
  5. 5. Pienso y respondo: • Completa el mapa conceptual: • Ahora, escoge una de las instituciones, dibújala y explica por qué es importante dentro de la comunidad. Es importante porque... ____________________________ ____________________________ ____________________________ ____________________________ ____________________________ ____________________________ ____________________________ ____________________________ ____________________________ ____________________________ ____________________________ Entre las principales instituciones que hay en mi comunidad tenemos: la municipalidad, la parroquia, la comisaría, la posta médica, los centros educativos, etc.
  6. 6. Relaciona, utilizando líneas de colores, cada institución con la función que cumple dentro de la comunidad: Imparte educación a los niños de la comunidad. Sede de la Policía Nacional en la localidad. Está a cargo del comisario. Se encarga de cuidar el y la seguridad de las personas. Institución del gobierno local. Allí labora el alcalde y los regidores. Se atiende la salud de la población. Aquí trabajan los médicos, enfermeras, entre otros. Organiza actividades religiosas en beneficio de la población.
  7. 7. Los servidores de mi comunidad. Observa la imagen y responde: 1. ¿Quiénes son? _____________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________ 2. ¿Qué actividades realizan? _____________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________ 3. ¿Consideras que son importantes las actividades que realizan los servidores de tu comunidad? _____________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________ 2. Une de acuerdo al lugar donde trabajan. El servidor o trabajador es aquel que presta servicios a la comunidad y vela por su bienestar.
  8. 8. Pienso y respondo: Escribe cuál es el trabajo que realiza cada una de estas personas
  9. 9. Actividad. Escribe y pega una foto del trabajo que realizan tus padres y el servicio que brindan a nuestra comunidad Pega la foto de papá ------------------------------ ------------------------------ ------------------------------ ------------------------------ ------------------------------ ------------------------------ ------------------------------ ------------------------------ Pega la foto de mamá ------------------------------- ------------------------------- ------------------------------- ------------------------------- ------------------------------- ------------------------------- ------------------------------- ------------------------------
  10. 10. UNIDADES DE MASA • Usamos el kilogramo La harina sirve para hacer los panes. Para la compra de harina, se utiliza la unidad de masa: El Kilogramo. 1 Kilogramo = 1 000 gramos Conozco las unidades de masa Observa y dialogamos: 1er. GRADO “A” y “B” DE PRIMARIA. ÁREA: MATEMÁTICA. EDUCADORAS: ZULEIKA ORELLANA G. / JULIA RODRIGUEZ U.
  11. 11. HAY DIFERENTES TIPOS DE BALANZA Como observaste anteriormente hay diferentes tipos de balanza a que mostramos algunos. No lo olvides ... Usamos la balanza para medir la masa de los cuerpos. Para medir la masa de un objeto se utiliza la balanza
  12. 12. ACTIVIDADES. 01. Indica la medida que indica la balanza. Hay......................... kg de masa Hay ......................... kg de masa Hay ........................... kg de masa Hay .......................... kg de masa Hay .......................... kg de masa Hay .................... kg de masa
  13. 13. 02. Encierra en un círculo ROJO los alimentos que tú crees que son más pesados y en un círculo AZUL los livianos. 03. Colorea las cosas que pesan más que el primero. LECHE CRAYOLAS
  14. 14. 04. Marca la respuesta correcta: 01. ¿Cuál pesa menos de 1 kilogramo? a) carta b) bicicleta c) teléfono 02. ¿Cuál pesa más de 1 kilogramo? a) lápiz b) tarjeta c) lámpara 03. ¿Cuál es el objeto que se usa para medir la masa de los cuerpos? a) centímetro b) balanza c) metro 04. ¿Cuál pesa más? a) pluma b) piedra c) polvo. Resuelvo problemas sobre unidades de masa José tiene 4 kg de arroz y su mamá 2 kg más que José. ¿Cuántos kilogramos de arroz tiene su mamá? Solución Respuesta .................................................... Daniel tiene 2 kg de frejoles y su padre tiene 5 kg de frejoles ¿Cuántos kilogramos le faltan a Daniel para que su masa sea igual a la de su padre? Solución Respuesta ...................................................
  15. 15. En una joyería se vende por la mañana 6 g de oro y por la tarde 2 g menos que en la mañana. ¿Cuántos gramos se vendió por la tarde? Solución Respuesta ................................................ Elena compra 2 kg de papas y 7 kg de yucas. ¿Cuántos kilogramos compra en total? Solución Respuesta .............................................. Luisa lleva 10 kg de uva al mercado y logra vender 7 kg. ¿Cuántos kilogramos de uva le quedan? Solución Respuesta .................................................... Desafío tu habilidad 1. Antonio compró 6 kg de pasas y Jaime 3 kg. ¿Cuántos Kg de pasas compraron en total? 2. Carlos tiene 9 Kg de ciruela y vende 2 kg. ¿Cuántos Kg de ciruela le quedan?
  16. 16. 3. Carmen tiene 8 Kg de pallares y vende la mitad. ¿Cuántos Kg de pallares vendió? 4. Ricardo vende 5 Kg. de azúcar y Javier vende el doble de lo que vendió Ricardo. ¿Cuántos Kg de azúcar vendió Javier? 01. Marca con una x en el recuadro lo que pesa más, en cada relación. 1 manzana 1 sandía 1 limón 1 piña 1 camote 1 ciruela 02. Marca con una x lo que pesa menos: 1 lápiz 1 cuaderno 1 cartuchera 1 mochila 1 caramelo 1 paquete de galleta 1 vaso de gelatina 1 torta 03. Investiga y completa: Tu mamá pesa: ........................................................ Tú papá pesa: ......................................................... Tú pesas: .................................................................. Tu amiga pesa: ........................................................ Tu hermano/a pesa: ........................................................
  17. 17. SUMAMOS CON ESTRATEGIAS. * Observa los dibujos y realiza las siguientes adiciones: 1er. GRADO “A” y “B” DE PRIMARIA. ÁREA: MATEMÁTICA. EDUCADORAS: ZULEIKA ORELLANA G. / JULIA RODRIGUEZ U.
  18. 18.  Completa las bolitas de las mariposas de acuerdo a lo que indica el número y realiza las adiciones.  Suma los dados.
  19. 19. * Resuelve las sumas y colorea.
  20. 20. * Cuenta los puntos de cada dominó, coloca el número en los cuadraditos y luego realiza las adiciones correspondientes. + = + + = + = + + + = + + =
  21. 21. + = + + + = + + = + = + +
  22. 22. 1er. GRADO “A” y “B” DE PRIMARIA. ÁREA: MATEMÁTICA. EDUCADORAS: ZULEIKA ORELLANA G. / JULIA RODRIGUEZ U.
  23. 23. SUSTRACCIÓN 1. ¿Cuántos quedan en cada caso? Sigue el ejemplo. 1er. GRADO “A” y “B” DE PRIMARIA. ÁREA: MATEMÁTICA. EDUCADORAS: ZULEIKA ORELLANA G. / JULIA RODRIGUEZ U.
  24. 24. Sustracción de números del 0 al 9 1. Resuelve las siguientes sustracciones:
  25. 25. Sustracciones verticales 1. Completa y resuelve las sustracciones en forma vertical.

×