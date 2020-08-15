Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1er. GRADO “A” y “B” DE PRIMARIA. 1. Lee el nombre de cada figura y escribe una oración con cada una de ellas. Aprendemos ...
1er. GRADO “A” y “B” DE PRIMARIA. 1. Lee el nombre de cada figura y escribe una oración con cada una.
1er. GRADO “A” y “B” DE PRIMARIA. CONOCEMOS LA B-b
1er. GRADO “A” y “B” DE PRIMARIA. Repasemos la letra “b” 1. Relaciona ambas columnas y luego, escribe su nombre donde corr...
1er. GRADO “A” y “B” DE PRIMARIA. 2.Repasamos.
1er. GRADO “A” y “B” DE PRIMARIA. La letra “b” 1.¿Cuál es? Márcala con una X y luego, repasa la palabra.
1er. GRADO “A” y “B” DE PRIMARIA. Las botas encantadas 2. Ordena las palabras para que formen una oración. Roxana tenía un...
1er. GRADO “A” y “B” DE PRIMARIA. Responde las preguntas: 1.¿Qué tenían de especial las botas de Roxana? 2.¿Por qué Roxana...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hojas de practica semana1 agosto

34 views

Published on

hojas de practica

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hojas de practica semana1 agosto

  1. 1. 1er. GRADO “A” y “B” DE PRIMARIA. 1. Lee el nombre de cada figura y escribe una oración con cada una de ellas. Aprendemos más
  2. 2. 1er. GRADO “A” y “B” DE PRIMARIA. 1. Lee el nombre de cada figura y escribe una oración con cada una.
  3. 3. 1er. GRADO “A” y “B” DE PRIMARIA. CONOCEMOS LA B-b
  4. 4. 1er. GRADO “A” y “B” DE PRIMARIA. Repasemos la letra “b” 1. Relaciona ambas columnas y luego, escribe su nombre donde corresponda.
  5. 5. 1er. GRADO “A” y “B” DE PRIMARIA. 2.Repasamos.
  6. 6. 1er. GRADO “A” y “B” DE PRIMARIA. La letra “b” 1.¿Cuál es? Márcala con una X y luego, repasa la palabra.
  7. 7. 1er. GRADO “A” y “B” DE PRIMARIA. Las botas encantadas 2. Ordena las palabras para que formen una oración. Roxana tenía unas botas azules y eran sus favoritas. Pero eran botas encantadas que bailaban solas. Roxana estaba muy contenta porque usaría sus botas para ir a la fiesta de Karina. Roxana fue con sus amigos Darwin y Máximo. Durante la fiesta, Roxana se dio cuenta del encanto de las botas porque era la única que podía bailar y bailar sin cansarse ni un poquito.
  8. 8. 1er. GRADO “A” y “B” DE PRIMARIA. Responde las preguntas: 1.¿Qué tenían de especial las botas de Roxana? 2.¿Por qué Roxana estaba muy contenta? 3.¿Cómo descubrió que sus botas eran encantadas?

×