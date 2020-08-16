Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Posiciones de soldeo Posiciones de soldeo
Integrantes: Tiana Andrade Carlos Huillca Carmen Calixto 01 Miluska Alvarez 02 03 04 Mauricio Chapoñan05
Propósito de la sesión Conocer a identificar las posiciones de soldeo REspetando las normas internacionales para aplicarlo...
Pregunta 01
1. ¿Que significa las siglas DB SE A? Significa documento básico de seguridad estructural y Acciones que suponemos que es ...
Pregunta 02
Chapas alineadas Soldadura en ángulo
Pregunta 03
3.Explique¿para qué situaciones aplicaría estas posiciones de soldeo? Estas posiciones de soldeo suelen ser utilizados en ...
Pregunta 04
¿Cuáles son los movimientos del electrodo? MOVIMIENTO DE ZIG – ZAG (LONGITUDINAL) MOVIMIENTO SEMICIRCULAR MOVIMIENTO EN ZI...
Pregunta 05
Preguntas: ¿Qué posición de soldeo es más complicada? ¿por qué? ¿Cuáles son las clasificaciones de la soldadura ? La más c...
PLANA A TOPE CON CHAFLAN DOBLESOBRE CABEZA DE TAPON A TOPE PLANA HORIZONTAL VERTICALDE CANTO PLANA DE ANGULO DE SOLAPA
Metacognición ❖ El tema de hoy es muy interesante ya que soldar no es solo prender una máquina y nada más, sino que tiene ...
Gracias
Posiciones de soldeo
Posiciones de soldeo
Posiciones de soldeo
Posiciones de soldeo
Posiciones de soldeo
Posiciones de soldeo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Posiciones de soldeo

30 views

Published on

Posiciones de soldeo

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Posiciones de soldeo

  1. 1. Posiciones de soldeo Posiciones de soldeo
  2. 2. Integrantes: Tiana Andrade Carlos Huillca Carmen Calixto 01 Miluska Alvarez 02 03 04 Mauricio Chapoñan05
  3. 3. Propósito de la sesión Conocer a identificar las posiciones de soldeo REspetando las normas internacionales para aplicarlos de manera adecuada.
  4. 4. Pregunta 01
  5. 5. 1. ¿Que significa las siglas DB SE A? Significa documento básico de seguridad estructural y Acciones que suponemos que es un documento que todo manipulador constante del acero debe saber, con relación a la seguridad al laborar
  6. 6. Pregunta 02
  7. 7. Chapas alineadas Soldadura en ángulo
  8. 8. Pregunta 03
  9. 9. 3.Explique¿para qué situaciones aplicaría estas posiciones de soldeo? Estas posiciones de soldeo suelen ser utilizados en muchas formas, su mayor peculiaridad de estos, son que cada posición del soldeo llega a cumplir un rol muy específico.
  10. 10. Pregunta 04
  11. 11. ¿Cuáles son los movimientos del electrodo? MOVIMIENTO DE ZIG – ZAG (LONGITUDINAL) MOVIMIENTO SEMICIRCULAR MOVIMIENTO EN ZIG – ZAG (TRANSVERSAL) MOVIMIENTO ENTRELAZADO
  12. 12. Pregunta 05
  13. 13. Preguntas: ¿Qué posición de soldeo es más complicada? ¿por qué? ¿Cuáles son las clasificaciones de la soldadura ? La más complicada es la posición de soldadura sobre cabeza o como dice el video a tope de techo Hay dos formas de clasificar a la soldadura y son: ● Por dificultad de ejecución ● Por la geometria
  14. 14. PLANA A TOPE CON CHAFLAN DOBLESOBRE CABEZA DE TAPON A TOPE PLANA HORIZONTAL VERTICALDE CANTO PLANA DE ANGULO DE SOLAPA
  15. 15. Metacognición ❖ El tema de hoy es muy interesante ya que soldar no es solo prender una máquina y nada más, sino que tiene aquellas características como lo son la posición, formas hasta inclusos los tipos de soldaduras. ¿Cuál es tu opinión sobre el tema tratado? ¿Que tan importante es para un soldador aprender este tema? ❖ Es muy indispensable para un soldador ya que le permite aplicar su labor de una mejor manera además de que lo haga con mas precisión al laborar
  16. 16. Gracias

×