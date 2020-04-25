Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Malformaciones Congénitas
Integrantes: -Juan Culquipoma -Sebastián Acevedo -Ayelen Zúñiga -Miluska Alvarez -Luz Nicole Henriquez -Daniel Rios Grupo ...
Observación Observamos que existe un pequeño defecto, en algunas partes de cabeza y rostro de los recién nacidos, parece s...
HIPÓTESIS Hipótesis Nula : Los bebés que nacen con malformaciones nunca estuvieron expuestos a peligro de radiación, expos...
EXPERIMENTACIÓN Según el diario “El Mundo “Entre las causas de las malformaciones congénitas, un 25% tienen un origen gené...
1.conseguiremos dos ratones uno macho y otro hembra. 2. A uno de los ratones lo expondremos a diferentes medicamentos. 3. ...
ANÁLISIS DE LOS RESULTADOS Los resultados arrojan que un gran cantidad del porcentaje de cómo surgen estas malformaciones,...
CONCLUSIÓN Nuestra conclusión sería que las malformaciones congénitas se deben a que el bebé ha estado expuesto a peligros...
Bibliografía ● http://www.drrondonpediatra.com/malformaciones_cong.htm ● https://mibebeyyo.elmundo.es/embarazo/complicacio...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Malformaciones congénicas

60 views

Published on

Malformaciones congénicas - Biología

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Malformaciones congénicas

  1. 1. Malformaciones Congénitas
  2. 2. Integrantes: -Juan Culquipoma -Sebastián Acevedo -Ayelen Zúñiga -Miluska Alvarez -Luz Nicole Henriquez -Daniel Rios Grupo 6 4to“A”
  3. 3. Observación Observamos que existe un pequeño defecto, en algunas partes de cabeza y rostro de los recién nacidos, parece ser que algunas partes del rostro del bebé no se han desarrollado lo suficiente, dando algunas dificultades que pueden ser , dificultad para respirar, para comer , para hablar , etc. Esto nos lleva a pensar que hay un factor que hace que no se desarrolla bien algunas partes de la anatomía del recién nacido, dando como resultado estas malformaciones. ¿Porque ocurren estas malformaciones?
  4. 4. HIPÓTESIS Hipótesis Nula : Los bebés que nacen con malformaciones nunca estuvieron expuestos a peligro de radiación, exposición o factores químicos. Hipótesis Alternativa : Los bebés que nacen con malformaciones se deben a causas ambientales, lo que incluye enfermedades, la radiación o exposición a factores químicos, como medicamentos o drogas.
  5. 5. EXPERIMENTACIÓN Según el diario “El Mundo “Entre las causas de las malformaciones congénitas, un 25% tienen un origen genético, lo que no significa que los padres sufran el mismo defecto, sino que pueden ser portadores del problema. Un 10% de las malformaciones congénitas se deben a causas ambientales, lo que incluye enfermedades, la radiación o exposición a factores químicos, como medicamentos o drogas. El 65% restante no tiene una causa conocida, y muchas se deben a la interrelación de las causas genéticas y ambientales.
  6. 6. 1.conseguiremos dos ratones uno macho y otro hembra. 2. A uno de los ratones lo expondremos a diferentes medicamentos. 3. Haremos que se reproduzcan. 4. Cuando nazca la cría se observará en qué cambió Para probar cómo se origina las malformaciones congénitas: Nota: Se eligen a ratones porque sus genes son muy parecidas a los de los seres humanos.
  7. 7. ANÁLISIS DE LOS RESULTADOS Los resultados arrojan que un gran cantidad del porcentaje de cómo surgen estas malformaciones, son desconocidas , no se saben las causas. Solo el 35% son factores confirmados y comprobados por científicos,quiere decir que hay una razón , una causa, solo que todavía no se ha descubierto que es lo que origina.
  8. 8. CONCLUSIÓN Nuestra conclusión sería que las malformaciones congénitas se deben a que el bebé ha estado expuesto a peligros o enfermedades.
  9. 9. Bibliografía ● http://www.drrondonpediatra.com/malformaciones_cong.htm ● https://mibebeyyo.elmundo.es/embarazo/complicaciones/malformaciones-congenitas ● https://www.webconsultas.com/embarazo/complicaciones-del-embarazo/que-son-las-malformaciones-congenitas ● https://www.brennerchildrens.org/KidsHealth/Parents/Para-Padres/Los-problemas-medicos/Malformaciones-congenitas.htm

×