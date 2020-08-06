Determinación de polisacáridos en alimentos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Determinación De Polisacáridos en el laboratorio
Integrantes Anderson Terrones Luz Henriquez Arellys Barba Miluska Alvarez Melvin Almerco
¿Que es Lugol? 01 Indice ¿Para que se utiliza? 02 Conclusiones 04¿Que es la prueba de almidon? 03
Para entender -El prefijo “poly-”, que es sinónimo de “muchos”. -El sustantivo “sakkhar”, que puede traducirse como “azúca...
01 ¿Que es el lugol?
El lugol o disolución de Lugol es una disolución de yodo molecular y yoduro potásico en agua destilada Se preparó por prim...
02 ¿Para que se utiliza?
Aplicaciones En microbiología se emplea en la tinción de Gram para retener el colorante cristal violeta. ● contraste visua...
03¿Que es la prueba de almidón?
Prueba de yodo o almidón. La prueba del yodo es una reacción química usada para determinar la presencia o alteración de al...
Actividad experimental: Reconociendo el almidón - Agua destilada -Almidón Materiales - Lugol -2 matraces
Experimentación
Bueno por medio de el experimento que realizamos vemos que una determinación de polisacáridos en laboratorio vendría a ser...
