May. 15, 2021

Comunicacion para principiantes

trabajo 4.3
CECYTEM TULTEPEC

Comunicacion para principiantes

  1. 1. ACTIVIDAD 4.3 Antología Nombres del equipo: Milton Andani Diaz Ortiz Felix velazquez erick santiago Diaz perez ivan david 1
  2. 2. Enchulame el texto pg.30 a 42 RESUMEN Actualmente nos encontramos en un mundo en el que la productividad de una organización es tan importante como el trato que se les da a los colaboradores de la misma. Una entidad sola no puede alcanzar los objetivos propuestos, se necesita de un grupo humano altamente capacitado, eficiente, eficaz y sobre todo satisfecho con su entorno y su lugar de trabajo, para lograr las metas propuestas. Sin embargo, hoy por hoy es fundamental relacionar el tema de clima laboral con la comunicación asertiva. Esto último es un factor que incide de manera trascendental en la forma en que los colaboradores de una empresa perciben el lugar de trabajo y el modo en que este opera. Problemas como la falta de comunicación entre individuos de diferentes generaciones, mensajes distorsionados, la no difusión de información vital para la entidad 2
  3. 3. SÍNTESIS La investigación funcionalista La primera guerra mundial inicia en EU. ocurren procesos industriales. La radio crea un mercado de consumidores ávido y expectante.En 1929 la publicidad se convirtió en un factor económico fundamental Un cambio de mentalidad La gran depresión económica provoco transformaciones políticas y económicas obligadas a instrumentar estrategias comunicativas Mass Communication Research La corriente funcionalista aplicada a la comunicación de masas reúne grupos de investigadores con el propósito de conocer la influencia de los medios de comunicación sobre individuos y sociedades. El exito de estrategias tiene relacion con la repetición de mensajes que se difunden en medios de comunicación La aguja hipodérmica Harold D.Lasswell investigador de la mass communication research afirma que en la guerra mundial la propaganda tuvo un papel decisivo en las poblaciones . Invasión marciana el 30 de octubre 1938 , el actor Orson Welles aterrorizó a millones de personas de una supuesta invasión marcian 3
  4. 4. Quien dice que, por qué canal, a quién, con qué afecto Lasswell publica un artículo”Estructura y función de la comunicación”, cumple 3 funciones principales en las sociedad 4. La vigilancia del entorno 5. La puesta en relación entre sectores de la sociedad 6. Herencia social Funciones y disfunciones Sobre los niveles en los que estructuran funciones de los medios y sus mensajes. Introduce distinción y utilidad para el estudio”mass-media” 4
  5. 5. PARÁFRASIS La investigación funcionalista La primera guerra mundial sucede y se produce mas industrialización y mucha más publicidad Un cambio de mentalidad La gran depresión de los años 30 provocó que se planearon estrategias comunicativas Mass communication research Se reúnen grupos de investigadores para conocer la influencia de los medios de comunicación que tiene en la sociedad La aguja hipodérmica Harold D.Lasswell afirma que durante la guerra mundial la propaganda tuvo mucha influencia en las poblaciones y muchas más investigaciones Invasión marciana El 30 de octubre de 1938, el actor y director Oscar aterrorizó a las personas con una supuesta invasión alienígena Quien dice que, por qué canal, a quién, con qué afecto Lasswell publica un artículo de Estructura y función de la comunicación Funciones y disfunciones Merton trabajo sobre los niveles de los medios de comunicación y sus mensajes y sus funciones 5
  6. 6. SINOPSIS COMUNICACIÓN PARA PRINCIPIANTES analiza las distintas teorías y reflexiones acerca de la Comunicación: Teoría Matemática de Comunicación, el Estructuralismo, el Interaccionismo Simbólico, etc. Propone una aguda mirada en relación a los medios masivos y al fenómenos de la cultura de masas según los aportes del Funcionalismo, la escuela de Frankfurt, los estudios culturales, la tradición crítica francesa y las teorías que revalorizan las instancias de recepción mediática. Ofrece también una breve historia de las tecnologías de la comunicación, la prensa, el periodismo, Internet y las nuevas tecnologías de la información, e investiga sobre el fenómeno específico de la comunicación en América Latina con los interesantes aportes y peculiaridades históricas. 6
  7. 7. CECYTEM TULTEPEC Nombre de alumno: Milton Diaz Ortiz Grupo: 208 Maestro: Orlando Lima Roncha Tema: Enchulame el texto Materia: Leoye
  8. 8. ÍNDICE Resumen……………………….. p.2 Sintesis…………………………..p.4 Parafrasis………………………..p.6 Sinopsis…………………………..p.7 1
  9. 9. Enchulame el texto pg.30 a 42 RESUMEN La investigación funcionalista La primera guerra mundial inicia en EU. ocurren procesos industriales que `producen cambios industriales, La radio crea un mercado de consumidores ávido y expectante. En 1929 la publicidad se convirtió en un factor económico fundamental Un cambio de mentalidad L a gran depresión económica de los años 30 provocó transformaciones políticas y económicas obligadas a instrumentar estrategias comunicativas Mass Communication Research La corriente funcionalista aplicada a la comunicación de masas reúne grupos de investigadores con el propósito de conocer la influencia de los medios de comunicación sobre individuos y sociedades. El exito de estrategias tiene relacion con la repetición de mensajes que se difunden en medios de comunicación La aguja hipodérmica Harold D.Lasswell investigador de la mass communication research afirma que en la guerra mundial la propaganda tuvo un papel decisivo en las poblaciones . La aguja hipodérmica consigna una visión de comunicación y confianza ciega que defiende el empleo de procedimientos experimentales para estudiar conductas. 2
  10. 10. Invasión marciana el 30 de octubre 1938 , el actor Orson Welles aterrorizó a millones de personas de una supuesta invasión marciana, lo que confundió a la población Quien dice que, por qué canal, a quién, con qué afecto Lasswell publica un artículo”Estructura y función de la comunicación”, cumple 3 funciones principales en las sociedad 1. La vigilancia del entorno 2. La puesta en relación entre sectores de la sociedad 3. Herencia social Funciones y disfunciones Merton resalta con recurrencia el concepto de equilibrio y trabajo y sobre los niveles en los que estructuran funciones de los medios y sus mensajes. Introduce distinción y utilidad para el estudio”mass-media” 3
  11. 11. SÍNTESIS La investigación funcionalista La primera guerra mundial inicia en EU. ocurren procesos industriales. La radio crea un mercado de consumidores ávido y expectante.En 1929 la publicidad se convirtió en un factor económico fundamental Un cambio de mentalidad La gran depresión económica provoco transformaciones políticas y económicas obligadas a instrumentar estrategias comunicativas Mass Communication Research La corriente funcionalista aplicada a la comunicación de masas reúne grupos de investigadores con el propósito de conocer la influencia de los medios de comunicación sobre individuos y sociedades. El exito de estrategias tiene relacion con la repetición de mensajes que se difunden en medios de comunicación La aguja hipodérmica Harold D.Lasswell investigador de la mass communication research afirma que en la guerra mundial la propaganda tuvo un papel decisivo en las poblaciones . Invasión marciana el 30 de octubre 1938 , el actor Orson Welles aterrorizó a millones de personas de una supuesta invasión marcian 4
  12. 12. Quien dice que, por qué canal, a quién, con qué afecto Lasswell publica un artículo”Estructura y función de la comunicación”, cumple 3 funciones principales en las sociedad 4. La vigilancia del entorno 5. La puesta en relación entre sectores de la sociedad 6. Herencia social Funciones y disfunciones Sobre los niveles en los que estructuran funciones de los medios y sus mensajes. Introduce distinción y utilidad para el estudio”mass-media” 5
  13. 13. PARÁFRASIS La investigación funcionalista La primera guerra mundial sucede y se produce mas industrialización y mucha más publicidad Un cambio de mentalidad La gran depresión de los años 30 provocó que se planearon estrategias comunicativas Mass communication research Se reúnen grupos de investigadores para conocer la influencia de los medios de comunicación que tiene en la sociedad La aguja hipodérmica Harold D.Lasswell afirma que durante la guerra mundial la propaganda tuvo mucha influencia en las poblaciones y muchas más investigaciones Invasión marciana El 30 de octubre de 1938, el actor y director Oscar aterrorizó a las personas con una supuesta invasión alienígena Quien dice que, por qué canal, a quién, con qué afecto Lasswell publica un artículo de Estructura y función de la comunicación Funciones y disfunciones Merton trabajo sobre los niveles de los medios de comunicación y sus mensajes y sus funciones 6
  14. 14. SINOPSIS La reflexión sobre la COMUNICACIÓN como un fenómeno social data de tiempos remotos, pero sólo en el siglo XX surge la disciplina como un conjunto de teorías heterogéneas. Como toda actividad humana, se trata de una práctica compleja y fascinante que involucra la forma en que se estructuran, producen y recepcionan los diferentes tipos de mensajes, el estudio de las ideas y valores que circulan a través de los medios, las relaciones de poder que se vehiculizan a través de ellos, y la reflexión acerca de la innovación tecnológica, las circunstancias sociales y los usos que promueven. No existe una Ciencia de la Comunicación sino fenómenos comunicacionales con múltiples aproximaciones teóricas. 7

