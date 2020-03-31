Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIVERSITÀ POLITECNICA DELLE MARCHE FACOLTÀ DI ECONOMIA “GIORGIO FUÀ” _______________________________________________________________ Corso di Laurea Magistrale in International Economics and Commerce Business Organization and Strategy Curriculum THE SPREAD CONSEQUENCES OF HYBRID MISMATCHES AND TAX AVOIDANCE: A Breach into European Legal Framework Relatore: Chiar.mo Tesi di Laurea di: Prof. Simone Samperna Milo Caporelli Anno Accademico: 2018/2019
  2. 2. 2 A ROOTED ISSUE TAX AVOIDANCE OVERGROWTH OF LOOPHOLES DISTORTED COMPETITION BURDEN ON CITIZENS 5 YEARS OF TAX SCANDALS 160-190 BILLION YEAR LOST OUTDATED EU LAW SYSTEM
  3. 3. 3 A TANGLED SYSTEM 1 TAX HAVENS LOW TAX RATE FINANCIAL SECRECY OFF-SHORE BUSINESS A THIRD-PARTY COMPANY TRANSFER PRICE TAX AVOIDANCE INCLUDES WHATEVER PRACTICE AIMED TO SHELTER PROFITS FROM TAXES THE PRICE OF A CORPORATION’S TRANSACTION
  4. 4. 4 A TANGLED SYSTEM 2 ASSET COUNTRY B OFF-SHORE BUSINESS COUNTRY C COMPANY 1 COMPANY 2 OWNER COUNTRY E COUNTRY A
  5. 5. 5 52 COUNTRIES 423 STORES 45 BILLION US$ REVENUES 1% OF WORLD’S WOOD-BASED PRODUCTS WORLDWIDE BROADCASTED
  6. 6. 6 SMART DIVERSIFICATION
  7. 7. 7 TAX STRATEGY BEFORE 2012 1. EVERY STORE PAYS 3% FEE TO INTER IKEA SYSTEM BV 3. PROFITS MOVED TO I. I. HOLDING A PARENT COMPANY OF INTER IKEA GROUP 2. INTER IKEA GROUP LICENCES FEE TO INTER IKEA SYSTEM BV
  8. 8. 8 TAX STRATEGY AFTER 2012 1. EVERY STORE PAYS 3% FEE TO INTER IKEA SYSTEM BV 2. INTER IKEA SYSTEM BV LICENCES INTERESTS TO INTEROGO FINANCE SA 3. INTEROGO FINANCE SA MOVES INTERESTS TO INTEROGO FOUNDATION
  9. 9. 9 TACKLING TAX AVOIDANCE NON-COOPERATIVE COUNTRIES’ LIST INCREASING TAX TRANSPARENCY SECURING A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD ENSURING EFFECTIVE TAXATION IN THE EUThe Base Erosion And Profit Shifting Proposal
  10. 10. 10 A NEEDED REFORM THE WEB TAX CREATE A REGISTER OF BENEFICIARIES PUBLIC REGISTER OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP REQUIRED PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TAX AFFAIRS THE UNITARY TAX TAX WHERE A COMPANY HAS A DIGITAL PRESENCE 3 PERCENT FEE ON ONLINE SERVICES CORPORATIONS CHARGED IN EACH INVOLVED COUNTRY TAXED PROPORTIONALLY ON GENERATED PROFIT PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY REPORTING
  11. 11. 11 A CALL TO ACTION REDIFINE CORPORATE TAXATION RESTORE INTERNAL COMPETITION REDISCUSS TAX SOVEREIGNTY BOOST SOCIAL COHESION

