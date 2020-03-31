Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSITÀ POLITECNICA DELLE MARCHE FACOLTÀ DI ECONOMIA “GIORGIO FUÀ” __________________________________ Corso di Laurea T...
LA REVISIONE LEGALE UN PROCESSO ARTICOLATO DI INDAGINI DOCUMENTALI EFFETTUATO MEDIANTE MEZZI E TECNICHE SOFISTICATI E NEL ...
Oggetto Modello di riferimento Comportamenti Conformità comportamenti a regole prestabilite Informazioni (bilancio) Confor...
OBIETTIVO: a)esprimere con apposita relazione un giudizio sul bilancio di esercizio e sul bilancio consolidato, ove redatt...
RESPONSABILITÀ CIVILE VERSO SOLIDALE Società di revisione e amministratori Sottoscrittori relazione finale Dipendenti che ...
REVISIONE LEGALE E BILANCIO DI ESERCIZIO Il Bilancio d’esercizio può essere considerato un insieme di dichiarazioni, espli...
IL FLUSSO LOGICO DELLA REVISIONE I. Attività pre-incarico (commencing an audit) II. Pianificazione (planning the audit) II...
IL REVISORE È INTERESSATO A QUELLE FRODI CHE COMPORTANO LA PRESENZA DI ERRORI SIGNIFICATIVI IN BILANCIO. Errori in bilanci...
La frode presuppone: • la presenza di un incentivo o pressione per commetterla • la percezione di un’occasione per perpetr...
La falsa informativa economico-finanziaria comporta errori intenzionali, come l’omissione in bilancio di importi al fine d...
CASE STUDY Il Caso Toshiba 2015 Il conglomerato giapponese fondato nel 1875 ha infatti annunciato di aver sostanzialmente ...
L'agenzia di servizi finanziari del governo del Giappone (Fsa) ha imposto a Toshiba il pagamento di una multa di 7.370 mil...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Errors and frauds the effects on auditing

27 views

Published on

An overview on Auditing field

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Errors and frauds the effects on auditing

  1. 1. UNIVERSITÀ POLITECNICA DELLE MARCHE FACOLTÀ DI ECONOMIA “GIORGIO FUÀ” __________________________________ Corso di Laurea Triennale in Economia e Commercio ERRORS AND FRAUDS: The Effects on Auditing Relatore: Chiar.mo Tesi di Laurea di: Prof. Marco Giuliani Milo Caporelli Anno Accademico: 2016/2017
  2. 2. LA REVISIONE LEGALE UN PROCESSO ARTICOLATO DI INDAGINI DOCUMENTALI EFFETTUATO MEDIANTE MEZZI E TECNICHE SOFISTICATI E NEL RISPETTO DI NORME ETICO-PROFESSIONALI AL FINE DI FORMULARE UN GIUDIZIO.
  3. 3. Oggetto Modello di riferimento Comportamenti Conformità comportamenti a regole prestabilite Informazioni (bilancio) Conformità alla contabilità e alla legge Operazioni di gestione Comportamenti conformi al mantenimento e rafforzamento equilibrio economico e finanziario COMPLESSO ORDINATO DI VERIFICHE FINALIZZATE ALL’ESPRESSIONE DI UN GIUDIZIO IN MERITO ALL’ATTENDIBILITÀ DI DETERMINATI INSIEMI DI RILEVAZIONI D’AZIENDA.
  4. 4. OBIETTIVO: a)esprimere con apposita relazione un giudizio sul bilancio di esercizio e sul bilancio consolidato, ove redatto b)verificare nel corso dell'esercizio la regolare tenuta della contabilità sociale e la corretta rilevazione dei fatti di gestione nelle scritture contabili
  5. 5. RESPONSABILITÀ CIVILE VERSO SOLIDALE Società di revisione e amministratori Sottoscrittori relazione finale Dipendenti che hanno effettuato la revisione PER • Inadempienza/negligenza degli obblighi del revisore • Mancata o non corretta applicazione dei principi di revisione • Danno derivante dall’inadempienza del revisore Società revisionata Suoi soci Terzi L'azione di risarcimento si prescrive entro 5 anni dalla data della relazione di Revisione. LA RESPONSABILITÀ DEL REVISORE
  6. 6. REVISIONE LEGALE E BILANCIO DI ESERCIZIO Il Bilancio d’esercizio può essere considerato un insieme di dichiarazioni, esplicite o implicite, formulate dagli amministratori sulla base degli elementi che lo compongono. DICHIARAZIONE DEFINIZIONE ESISTENZA le attività e le passività esistono ad una certa data e le operazioni contabilizzate sono avvenute COMPLETEZZA il bilancio è completo, in quanto sono inclusi tutte le operazioni e i conti aziendali DIRITTI E OBBLIGAZIONI le attività rappresentano i diritti dell’azienda e le passività costituiscono le sue obbligazioni VALUTAZIONE le attività, le passività, il patrimonio, i ricavi e i costi sono valutati correttamente IMPUTAZIONE i costi e i ricavi derivanti dalle operazioni sono imputati all’esercizio di competenza PRESENTAZIONE E INFORMATIVA gli importi iscritti in bilancio sono classificati e descritti correttamente e sono oggetto di una adeguata informativa in bilancio
  7. 7. IL FLUSSO LOGICO DELLA REVISIONE I. Attività pre-incarico (commencing an audit) II. Pianificazione (planning the audit) III. Esecuzione del piano di audit (developing the audit) IV. Conclusioni dell'audit e il reporting (completion of the audit) V. Attività post-incarico (review of the audit)
  8. 8. IL REVISORE È INTERESSATO A QUELLE FRODI CHE COMPORTANO LA PRESENZA DI ERRORI SIGNIFICATIVI IN BILANCIO. Errori in bilancio possono derivare da frodi o da comportamenti o eventi non intenzionali. Un errore dovuto a frodi è originato da un atto intenzionale, dolosamente posto in essere, al fine di ottenere un vantaggio ingiusto o illecito. ISA 240: Le Frodi
  9. 9. La frode presuppone: • la presenza di un incentivo o pressione per commetterla • la percezione di un’occasione per perpetrarla • la possibilità di giustificare l’atto La possibilità di falsificare l’informativa economico-finanziaria o di appropriarsi di beni aziendali è possible quando un soggetto che gode di fiducia riesce a manomettere il controllo interno.
  10. 10. La falsa informativa economico-finanziaria comporta errori intenzionali, come l’omissione in bilancio di importi al fine di alterare la performance della redditività aziendale: • manipolazioni, falsificazioni (incluse le contraffazioni) o alterazioni delle scritture contabili • rappresentazioni fuorvianti o omissioni intenzionali nei bilanci di fatti, operazioni o altre informazioni significative • applicazioni intenzionalmente errate dei principi contabili agli importi, alle classificazioni delle voci, alle modalità di rappresentazione e all'informativa in bilancio. LA FALSA INFORMATIVA
  11. 11. CASE STUDY Il Caso Toshiba 2015 Il conglomerato giapponese fondato nel 1875 ha infatti annunciato di aver sostanzialmente manipolato i dati contabili sin dall'esercizio 2008- 2009 al fine di gonfiare i profitti. Le proporzioni della frode la rendono la più grave in Giappone dal 2011, anni in cui fu Olympus a rivelare uno scandalo contabile. Nel caso di Toshiba è stato accertato che nel corso di sei esercizi a partire da quello 2008-2009 più tre trimestri del 2014-2015 i profitti netti sono stati manipolati fino a farli risultare superiori a quelli effettivi per ben 155,2 miliardi di yen.
  12. 12. L'agenzia di servizi finanziari del governo del Giappone (Fsa) ha imposto a Toshiba il pagamento di una multa di 7.370 milioni di yen, pari a circa 55 milioni di euro, in relazione al recente scandalo di frode contabile che ha coinvolto l'azienda. L'imposizione della multa era stata chiesta lo scorso 7 dicembre dalla Commissione di vigilanza giapponese su titoli e scambi. Si tratta della sanzione più alta mai imposta dal regolatore nel

×