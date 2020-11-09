The Biocontinuum™ Seed Train Platform

The biopharmaceutical industry needs high-performance processing through the establishment of next-generation solutions to improve efficiency and effectiveness. The shift in the industry toward efficient monoclonal antibody (mAb) processing has necessitated the development of novel approaches.



• What benefits upstream process intensification brings to the manufactures addition to higher productivity

• Several scenarios with process modeling data to quantify financial benefits and value

• Perfused seed train process development data taken with our new Cellicon™ Solution and Cellvento® 4CHO-X expansion medium



Upstream process intensification can bring significant benefits to manufacturers in terms of smaller facilities, manufacturing flexibility, and reduction in footprint, with achieving significantly higher productivity. Several scenarios for Mab production become apparent with the implementation of perfusion-based operations, especially for the seed train. We will identify these scenarios with process modeling data to quantify their financial benefits and value. In addition, we will share perfused seed train process development data resulting from the use of our new Cellicon™ Solution and Cellvento® 4CHO-X expansion medium.