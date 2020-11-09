The Biocontinuum™ Seed Train Platform

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany Habib HORRY, Ph.D. Asia BioForum, Fall 2020 Driving value and innovation toward the evolutio...
2 The life science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada.
Speed Reduce new facility build times by 70%. Compress production lead time by 80%. Quality 10X robustness. 90% reduction ...
Faster Going as quickly as possible to purification Higher Getting as much protein as possible Stronger Achieve the highes...
Upstream Process Intensification for mAbs A Multitude of Strategies all based on perfusion technology 5 Batch x 1-2ml each...
Evolving Guidelines for Next Generation Processes7 Poll Question 1. Where are you using (or going to use) perfusion in you...
0 Agenda Perfused Seed Train Process Modeling1
Perfused Seed Train Different Scenarios 7 14 days 10 days Conventional Fed-Batch (~ 0.2 E6 vc/mL) High Seed Fed-Batch (~ 5...
BioContinuumTM Seed Train Platform | Fall 202010 Constant Production Titer Single Bioreactor scenario 13.5% reduction in C...
BioContinuumTM Seed Train Platform | Fall 202011 Single Bioreactor scenario Increased Production Titer 22-51% reduction in...
BioContinuumTM Seed Train Platform | Fall 202012 6-Pack Bioreactor scenario Increased Production Titer 7-34% reduction in ...
13 Sensitivity Analysis Media cost has moderate impact…as well Media cost doesn’t significantly impact the overall cost of...
Summary 14 Perfused seed train:  Lower cost of manufacturing  Increase product throughput  while keeping production bio...
Evolving Guidelines for Next Generation Processes16 Poll Question 2. What considerations do you have on implementation of ...
0 Agenda Cellvento® 4CHO-X Expansion Medium2
Cell Culture Media requirements for intensified upstream processing VCD 1 2 3 4  No adaptation to Perfusion production  ...
E xp a n sio n in E xM E x p a n s io n in E x -C E L L ® A d v a n c e d H D P e rfu s io n M e d iu m 0 5 1 0 1 5 0 2 0 ...
Cellvento® 4CHO-X Expansion Medium Compatibility with Cellvento® 4CHO Fed-Batch Platform 0 5 1 0 1 5 0 5 1 0 1 5 0 5 0 1 0...
Cell Culture Media Design principles BioContinuumTM Seed Train Platform | Fall 2020 Formulation Secure supply easy handlin...
Evolving Guidelines for Next Generation Processes23 Poll Question 3. What difficulties do you have on current use Cell Ret...
0 Agenda Cellicon™ Perfusion Solution 3
Delivering on the need CelliconTM perfusion filter and controller 25 o High-capacity, supports high cell densities o Relia...
High Seed Fed Batch Process Development Experimental Design 26  Bioreactor: 3L Mobius® bioreactor, 1.5 L WV  Inoculation...
High Seed Fed Batch Production Process vs. Fed-Batch Experimental Results 3L Scale 27 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 - 2 4 6 8 10 1...
High Seed Fed Batch Production Process vs. Fed-Batch Experimental Results 3L Scale (Continued) 28 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 - 2 4 ...
High Seed Fed Batch Production Process vs. Fed-Batch Experimental Results 3L Scale (Continued) 29 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 - 2 4 ...
0.0 10.0 20.0 30.0 40.0 50.0 60.0 6.4 7.4 8.5 9.2 10.8 10.9(G0F-N) 11.5(G0) 11.8 12.6 12.8 13.2(G0F) 14.0(Man5) 14.6(G1a) ...
Agenda
Summary Integrated Technologies… BioC Cellicon™ Perfusion Filter and Controller offers: • Increased ease of use • Simplici...
33 Acknowledgements:  Jochen Sieck  Alison Dupont  Jeffrey Barna  Mona Bausch  Aline Zimmer  Delia Lyons  Melanie B...
The vibrant M, BioContinuum, Cellicon are trademarks of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany or its affiliates. All other tradem...
The Biocontinuum™ Seed Train Platform

  1. 1. Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany Habib HORRY, Ph.D. Asia BioForum, Fall 2020 Driving value and innovation toward the evolution of upstream processes The BioContinuumTM Seed Train Platform
  2. 2. 2 The life science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada.
  3. 3. Speed Reduce new facility build times by 70%. Compress production lead time by 80%. Quality 10X robustness. 90% reduction in cost of poor quality. Flexibility Reduce product change-over time by 90%. Cost 90% reduction in cost to manufacture and CAPEX. Business Drivers Market Growth Uncertainty New Product Classes Cost Pressure Market Trends Process Intensification Process Analytics Software & Automation Key Enablers Single Use * Source: BioPhorum (BPOG) https://www.biophorum.com/category/resources/technology-roadmapping-resources/introduction/ Market Trends, Business Drivers and Key Enablers to Drive Next Generation BioProcessing: BioContinuumTM Seed Train Platform | Fall 20203
  4. 4. Faster Going as quickly as possible to purification Higher Getting as much protein as possible Stronger Achieve the highest product quality Less contamination, Aggregates, Charge variants, Glycosylation patterns, Cell debris, Insoluble impurities (DNA, HCP) Upstream Process Intensification What does that mean concretely? BioContinuumTM Seed Train Platform | Fall 20204
  5. 5. Upstream Process Intensification for mAbs A Multitude of Strategies all based on perfusion technology 5 Batch x 1-2ml each 10-30 x106 vc.ml-1 N-1 or x Batch N Fed Batch MCB/MWCB INOCULATION TRAIN SEED TRAIN PRODUCTION CRD Perfusion CRD 50-100 x106vc.ml-1 or or 4.5ml 50-500ml bagCRD CRD Perfusion N CRD Continuous protein harvest • Steady State Perfusion • Dynamic Perfusion Single protein harvest • High Seed Fed batch • Ultrahigh VCD Fed-Batch • Concentrated Fed-Batch Production medium Cryo Medium Perfused Seed Train Processes Can be utilized with any production method Perfusion-based Production and Harvest processes Continuous vs. single protein harvest, High cell densities, long durations Expansion medium Cell Culture Media Formulations Enabling intensified seed and production trains High Qp Low CSPR Low OUR High Shear resistance Perfusion Optimized Cell Line Maximizing protein yield and quality in perfusion operations BioContinuumTM Seed Train Platform | Fall 2020
  6. 6. Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany Poll Question
  7. 7. Evolving Guidelines for Next Generation Processes7 Poll Question 1. Where are you using (or going to use) perfusion in your process? 1) Seed Train (N-1 perfusion) 2) High Density Cell Banks 3) Production steady-state 4) Production dynamic perfusion 5) Not using / going to use perfusion at all
  8. 8. 0 Agenda Perfused Seed Train Process Modeling1
  9. 9. Perfused Seed Train Different Scenarios 7 14 days 10 days Conventional Fed-Batch (~ 0.2 E6 vc/mL) High Seed Fed-Batch (~ 5 E6 vc/mL) Conventional (Batch N-1) 3 days 10L 3 days 100mL 3 days 30mL 5 days 60L,200L Compressed Seed Train High Seed (N-1 only) High Seed (N-1 & N-2) 3 days 400mL 3 days 2L 125mL 500mL 2X500mL 2X3L 20L 200L 2000L 7 days 10L 20L 3 days 10L 20L 9 days 60L,200L 200L 7 days 10L 20L 4 days 200L 200L Same as above Same as above Same as above 2000L Each model contains a traditional downstream! BioContinuumTM Seed Train Platform | Fall 2020 1 vs. 6 pack bioreactors P:S ratio: 1:1 – 2:1 – 3:1
  10. 10. BioContinuumTM Seed Train Platform | Fall 202010 Constant Production Titer Single Bioreactor scenario 13.5% reduction in CoGs 38% Throughput increase Decreased duration Perfused seed train allows for more batches per year No protein titer increase and shorter duration CoG’s ($/g) 116 117 101 102 Throughput (kg/yr) 90 90 125 125 Batches/yr 18 18 25 25
  11. 11. BioContinuumTM Seed Train Platform | Fall 202011 Single Bioreactor scenario Increased Production Titer 22-51% reduction in CoGs 50-200% Throughput increase Depending on titer increase No additional batches required Increased Protein Titer and same duration CoG’s ($/g) 116 101 120 91 76 57 Throughput (kg/yr) 90 125 90 135 180 271 Batches/yr 18 25 18 18 18 18
  12. 12. BioContinuumTM Seed Train Platform | Fall 202012 6-Pack Bioreactor scenario Increased Production Titer 7-34% reduction in CoGs 11-39% Throughput increase • Less batches per year than traditional Increased Protein Titer and same duration Production/Seed 1:1 CoG’s ($/g) 67 85 85 62 52 44 Throughput (kg/yr) 496 276 276 413 551 689 Batches/yr 99 55 55 55 55 55
  13. 13. 13 Sensitivity Analysis Media cost has moderate impact…as well Media cost doesn’t significantly impact the overall cost of goods CSPR .03 VVD control manual Production: High Seed CSPR .03 VVD control manual Production: High Seed Model: Perfused seed train pN-1 & pN-2 BioContinuumTM Seed Train Platform | Fall 2020
  14. 14. Summary 14 Perfused seed train:  Lower cost of manufacturing  Increase product throughput  while keeping production bioreactor in fed batch mode Potential for achieving higher titers, especially when incorporating a dedicated media platform If higher titers observed: • Adding additional seed trains and production bioreactors at 1:1 ratio brings the most benefit • CoG’s reduced 24-52%, kg/yr increase 65-230% • Benefits even at 3:1 and 2:1, with additional benefit of needing less batches per year If higher titers are not observed: • Single bioreactor scenarios still see CoG’s reduced by 13.5% and throughput increase of 39% at shorter high seed FB duration • Adding additional seed trains and production bioreactors increases throughput BioContinuumTM Seed Train Platform | Fall 2020
  15. 15. Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany Poll Question
  16. 16. Evolving Guidelines for Next Generation Processes16 Poll Question 2. What considerations do you have on implementation of N-1 perfusion? (multiple choices) 1) Footprint of manufacturing equipment 2) Process complexity and time duration 3) Cost of media and/or consumables 4) Impact on production (titer and/or product quality) 5) Other 6) N-1 perfusion is not applicable to my process.
  17. 17. 0 Agenda Cellvento® 4CHO-X Expansion Medium2
  18. 18. Cell Culture Media requirements for intensified upstream processing VCD 1 2 3 4  No adaptation to Perfusion production  No cell damage during freezing and thaw  Fast growth with minimum or zero lag phase  Constant growth rate and specific productivity over thaw, expansion, and production EX-CELL® Advanced 18 BioContinuumTM Seed Train Platform | Fall 2020
  19. 19. E xp a n sio n in E xM E x p a n s io n in E x -C E L L ® A d v a n c e d H D P e rfu s io n M e d iu m 0 5 1 0 1 5 0 2 0 4 0 6 0 8 0 5 0 6 0 7 0 8 0 9 0 1 0 0 d a y s VCD[10 6 VC/ml] Viability[%] 0 5 1 0 1 5 0 2 0 0 4 0 0 6 0 0 d a y s IgG[mg/l] N-1 N N-1 N Cellvento® 4CHO-X Expansion Medium Compatibility with EX-CELL® Advanced HD Perfusion Medium  STR glass bioreactor  CHO-S  Working Volume: 2 L  Conditions either adapted and passaged to ExM or EX-CELL® Advanced HD Perfusion Medium Set-Up:  Start of N-1 bioreactor  Simulation of inoculation N stage bioreactor  Bleeding of N-1 bioreactor to starting cell density  N-1 and N runs both operated in perfusion using an ATF for cell retention N-1: CellVento® 4 CHO X or EX-CELL® Advanced HD Perfusion Medium N: EX-CELL® Advanced HD Perfusion Medium for both conditions +18% Expansion in CellVento® 4 CHO X 19 BioContinuumTM Seed Train Platform | Fall 2020
  20. 20. Cellvento® 4CHO-X Expansion Medium Compatibility with Cellvento® 4CHO Fed-Batch Platform 0 5 1 0 1 5 0 5 1 0 1 5 0 5 0 1 0 0 d a y s VCD[10 6 VC/ml] Viability[%] 0 5 1 0 1 5 0 3 5 0 7 0 0 1 0 5 0 1 4 0 0 d a y s IgG[mg/l] E xp a n sio n in E xME xp a n sio n in C e llv e n to ® 4 C H O  STR glass bioreactor  CHOZN® GS cell line  Working Volume: 750 ml  Conditions either adapted and passaged to ExM or Cellvento® 4CHO  Fed-Batch in Cellvento® 4CHO and Cellvento® 4Feed Platform  n=2 (solid and dashed line) 20 + 20% BioContinuumTM Seed Train Platform | Fall 2020
  21. 21. Cell Culture Media Design principles BioContinuumTM Seed Train Platform | Fall 2020 Formulation Secure supply easy handling • Media prototype evaluated for solubility • Exchange to better soluble raw materials • Focus on simple hydration • Selected raw materials in formats with robust supply chain • Lean formulation to reduce raw material broadness • Respecting safety aspects in product handling • Reduced dust formation for ease of handling with compaction technology • Ready for CCM EMPROVE® program 21
  22. 22. Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany Poll Question
  23. 23. Evolving Guidelines for Next Generation Processes23 Poll Question 3. What difficulties do you have on current use Cell Retention Technology? (multiple choices) 1) Difficult to use, Complexity on operation 2) Long time for setting up of utility and/or device 3) Trouble with flushing due to large scale 4) Low scalability 5) Other 6) No problem. Everything going well. 7) Cell Retention Technology has not applied to my process yet.
  24. 24. 0 Agenda Cellicon™ Perfusion Solution 3
  25. 25. Delivering on the need CelliconTM perfusion filter and controller 25 o High-capacity, supports high cell densities o Reliable and reproducible, low risk of failure 25 Ready to Use in Minutes Superior Performance Complete, Linearly Scalable Offering o Supplied as a complete assembly (filter, sensors, pump) o Dry (no flushing required) o Gamma irradiated o Sterile weld (PD), sterile connector (pilot & process) 0 2 4 6 8 0 2000 4000 6000 8000 TMP(psi) Throughput (L/m2) 190111 BRX 1 181121 BRX 2 180911 BRX 3 o Proven linear scalability from 3-50 L o Complete offering from bench to 2000L 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 0 2 4 6 VCD(E6cells/mL) andViability(%) Duration (days) Viable Cell Denisty Viability 1L 50L 200L 1000L 2000L BioContinuumTM Seed Train Platform | Fall 2020
  26. 26. High Seed Fed Batch Process Development Experimental Design 26  Bioreactor: 3L Mobius® bioreactor, 1.5 L WV  Inoculation Density: Control and Standard Density: 0.5e6 cells/mL, High Seed: 5e6 cells/ml  Basal Media: EX-CELL® Advanced  Feed Media: 50:50 Blend of EX-CELL® Advanced and Cellvento® 4Feed  Duration: 14 day process N-1 Perfusion 3L High Seed FB Bioreactor 3L Standard Seed FB Bioreactor (0.5e6 cells/mL) (5e6 cells/mL) Batch x 1-2mL 10 - 30 E6 vc/mL WCB Inoculum train 1-2mL 10 - 30 E6 vc/mL Control WCB Inoculum train Batch x 3L Standard Seed FB Bioreactor (0.5 e6 cells/mL) Bioreactor Settings: • Temp: 36.8 ºC • Agitation: 200 rpm • pH: 6.90 +0.1/-0.15 • DO: 50% • Headspace air: 50 mL/min • Sparge: open-pipe *Each run performed in duplicate BioContinuumTM Seed Train Platform | Fall 2020
  27. 27. High Seed Fed Batch Production Process vs. Fed-Batch Experimental Results 3L Scale 27 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 - 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 VCDX1E6 Days Viable Cell Density 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% 120% - 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 % Days Viability 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 - 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 g/L Days Titer 0 5 10 15 20 25 - 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 pg/cell/day Days Qp 3 days earlier Titer Increase Within variability range Within variability range BioContinuumTM Seed Train Platform | Fall 2020
  28. 28. High Seed Fed Batch Production Process vs. Fed-Batch Experimental Results 3L Scale (Continued) 28 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 - 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 mM Days Glutamine 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 - 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 mM Days Glutamate Increased with feeds 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 - 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 g/L Days Glucose 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 - 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 mM Days Ammonia Higher VCD Lower viability Unclear drop BioContinuumTM Seed Train Platform | Fall 2020
  29. 29. High Seed Fed Batch Production Process vs. Fed-Batch Experimental Results 3L Scale (Continued) 29 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 - 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 g/L Days Lactate Follows VCD Shift 10 30 50 70 90 110 130 150 - 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 pCO2(mmHg) Days pCO2 CO2 needed for pH control consistent with lactate trend 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 Ctrl A Ctrl B pN-1 0.5A pN-1 0.5B pN-1 5.0A pN-1 5.0B PeakArea(%) Size Exclusion Chromatography consistent product quality across conditions 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 Ctrl A Ctrl B pN-1 0.5A pN-1 0.5B pN-1 5.0A pN-1 5.0B PeakArea(%) Charge Analysis Correlated to lower pH resulting from increasing lactate level BioContinuumTM Seed Train Platform | Fall 2020
  30. 30. 0.0 10.0 20.0 30.0 40.0 50.0 60.0 6.4 7.4 8.5 9.2 10.8 10.9(G0F-N) 11.5(G0) 11.8 12.6 12.8 13.2(G0F) 14.0(Man5) 14.6(G1a) 15.1(G1b) 15.8 16.3(G1Fa) 16.7(G1Fb) 17.3 18.2 19.0 19.7(G2F) 23.1 23.8 26.1 Area(%) Peaks Glycan Analysis Ctrl A Ctrl B pN-1 0.5A pN-1 0.5B pN-1 5.0A pN-1 5.0B High Seed Fed Batch Production Process vs. Fed-Batch Experimental Results 3L Scale and Conclusion BioContinuumTM Seed Train Platform | Fall 202030 Consistent glycan profile observed across conditions High Seed Fed-Batch process developed • CHOZN® GS cell line • new Cellicon™ filter and controller • new Cellvento® 4CHO-X expansion medium Growth, metabolism and product quality trends were comparable to the control Fed-Batch process Resulted in greater cell mass production in a shorter time, and showed potential for significantly higher titers to be achieved
  31. 31. Agenda
  32. 32. Summary Integrated Technologies… BioC Cellicon™ Perfusion Filter and Controller offers: • Increased ease of use • Simplicity of use • Reduced footprint High Seed Fed-Batch offers • Lower cost of manufacturing • Increase product throughput • While keeping production bioreactor in fed batch mode CellVento® 4CHO-X offers: • State of the art cell culture media platform for intensified seed train • Adaptation to production not required for perfusion and fed-batch 32 …Upstream Process Evolution Powered BioContinuumTM Seed Train Platform | Fall 2020
  33. 33. 33 Acknowledgements:  Jochen Sieck  Alison Dupont  Jeffrey Barna  Mona Bausch  Aline Zimmer  Delia Lyons  Melanie Brandl  Douglas Rank  …  and all the great collaborators from around the world
  34. 34. The vibrant M, BioContinuum, Cellicon are trademarks of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Detailed information on trademarks is available via publicly accessible resources. © 2020 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

