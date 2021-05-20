Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CCS438 – Statement of Intent CCS/H409 Oxford Cambridge and RSA Examinations Centre number Centre name Candidatenumber Cand...
CCS438 – Statement of Intent CCS/H409 Oxford Cambridge and RSA Examinations …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …...
CCS438 – Statement of Intent CCS/H409 Oxford Cambridge and RSA Examinations How do you intend to link your media products ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
50 views
May. 20, 2021

Statement of intent 2

Statement of intent

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
What It Takes: Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence Stephen A. Schwarzman
(4.5/5)
Free
Loonshots: How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, and Transform Industries Safi Bahcall
(4/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Shut Up and Listen!: Hard Business Truths that Will Help You Succeed Tilman Fertitta
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Game Changers: What Leaders, Innovators, and Mavericks Do to Win at Life Dave Asprey
(3/5)
Free
WorkParty: How to Create & Cultivate the Career of Your Dreams Jaclyn Johnson
(4/5)
Free
Take the Leap: Change Your Career, Change Your Life Sara Bliss
(3.5/5)
Free
Crushing It!: How Great Entrepreneurs Build Their Business and Influence—and How You Can, Too Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
Just Work: Get Sh*t Done, Fast & Fair Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(4.5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4.5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Think Like a Billionaire James Altucher
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter: Untitled Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson
(5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4.5/5)
Free
Boomerang: Travels in the New Third World Michael Lewis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Hard Thing About Hard Things: Building a Business When There Are No Easy Answers Ben Horowitz
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Statement of intent 2

  1. 1. CCS438 – Statement of Intent CCS/H409 Oxford Cambridge and RSA Examinations Centre number Centre name Candidatenumber Candidate name Brief chosen: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………… How do you intend to use the four areas of the media theoretical framework to communicate meaning and meet the requirements of your chosen brief? (approx. 400 words) Product 1 …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Advanced GCE in Media Studies H409/03/04 Making media Media Studies Statement of Intent Millie-Gene Jackson Magazine and Website My current affairs magazines published by Dennis Publishing Ltd will both focus on worldwide issues that are currently occurring. My magazines will both focus on issues such as Covid-19 and ethnic minorities. My magazines will also follow left wing ideologies, such as being against problems faced by minorities groups. One of my front covers will show representation of race and different ethnicities through cover lines and pictures which are shown challenging the normal stereotype that they are given. My other magazine will represents different genders through the use of image. The images used will connote to people that the magazine is aimed at those of both genders. My main target audience will be young readers of both genders mainly between the ages of 16-25. For this reason, the main topics and cover lines that I will use will be aimed at topics that will be affecting them. For example, news about Covid-19, education, employment and the economy. To appeal to my chosen target audience, most images that I will use will be of people from ages 18-20, this will make it eye-catching to people of a similar age. Although the topics of the current affairs magazine are serious, the front covers of my magazine will be fairly comic like. For example, the design and font types that I will choose will make the magazine appeal to younger audiences as it will look more fun and less serious. My magazine covers will also fit audiences expectations as they will be quite plain and straightforward which appeals to younger people more as they tend to like reading less. My magazine price will be fairly cheap at £2.99 per issue, this fits the social economic profile of my audience as they are young and may not have a high income. Most of my target audience will be in bracket "E" as they will be students. The mastheads on my magazines will be bold and obvious with block colour behind them making them stand out to connote their importance. The text will be short and snappy making it easy to read and know instantly what the magazine is about. My cover lines will all be in bold text too as well as having important words in capital letters to show significance. The images I will use will be simple but effective with plain backgrounds making the text stand out. All text used on my magazine will be sans serif which gives it a more comic like "childish" look to appeal to my chosen target audience.
  2. 2. CCS438 – Statement of Intent CCS/H409 Oxford Cambridge and RSA Examinations …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. Product 2 ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. My website will reflect my magazines by having the same contents and house style. The same issues will be shown within my website of those that effect young people. For example I will use pictures of young people in education, as this will be relevant to a lot of young readers. I will also represent different races within my website as I will be using an image of a Chinese doctor handling the Covid-19 vaccine. The text used on my website will be "Helvetica" the same as used on my magazine. The colours I will use, red black and white also reflect the colours used for my masthead on my magazines and the contents pages. Red is a bold colour so I will use it for important information such as "Top Stories" to catch the audiences attention. My website will be following the normal conventions of a current affairs magazine website, with the bar menu showing the different sections and contents of the magazine and with the masthead in the top corner. My website will also show social media accounts linked with my magazine. This will be a target audience expectation as they are young and all use social media daily, therefore this may help to promote it. My website will look simple and straightforward to use consisting of images and short cover lines to appeal to young people who can "read more" if interested. My audio visual pod cast will be performative and will focus on how Covid-19 has affected students, this is relevant to my target audience as they are most likely students too. The pod cast will be structured as if it was an interview to give it a more serious effect. My research of other current affairs magazine websites has helped me as it gave me a clear conventional layout and template to follow. It also guided me when choosing font types and colour schemes throughout. Many of the current affairs websites I researched were aimed at an older audience of middle ages such as 30-60. This helped me to adapt my website planning to make it appeal more to younger people by using different font types and layouts.
  3. 3. CCS438 – Statement of Intent CCS/H409 Oxford Cambridge and RSA Examinations How do you intend to link your media products to demonstrate your knowledge and understanding of the digitally convergent nature of your media production? (approx. 100 words) …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. My magazine and website will both share similar topics of Covid-19, Black lives matter, politics. business and the economy. They will both share the same house style, font types and colours to make it appealing to young audiences. They will both use simple images of different genders and different ethnic groups as well as race. My masthead "GLOBAL SWITCH" will be shown the same and consistanlty through both my magazines with the same font type and colour to create a brand type, this is in bold white sans serif font to make it stand out

×